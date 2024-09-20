SAILING CLUB PHU QUOC Introducing Sailing Club’s latest boutique hotel Phu Quoc, Vietnam

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Located on the beautiful shores of Phu Quoc Island, Sailing Club Beach Club Phu Quoc, Sailing Club Signature Resort Phu Quoc, and the highly anticipated Soul Boutique Hotel Phu Quoc offer unparalleled experiences for travelers seeking relaxation, entertainment, and inspiration.

Sailing Club Beach Club is an entertainment hotspot for both locals and tourists. Located in the Marina Phu Quoc complex, it offers a relaxing and fun atmosphere with various activities and entertainment options. Guests can enjoy delicious cuisine, refreshing cocktails, live music, or talented resident DJs while taking in the stunning ocean views. Whether you’re looking to dance the night away or unwind by the beach, Sailing Club Beach Club promises a memorable experience for everyone. Sailing Club Signature Resort Phú Quốc is a home away from home for families and friends seeking comfort on a tropical island. With 100 spacious and modern villas, the resort combines high-end comfort with a friendly and fun atmosphere. Catering primarily to Korean, Vietnamese, and Taiwanese guests, the resort offers many amenities, including private pools, a fitness and wellness center, a kids’ club, and a relaxing spa. ensuring an enjoyable stay for all ages. The resort’s fun and welcoming atmosphere make it the perfect destination for a relaxing and engaging holiday.

Soul Boutique Hotel Phu Quoc is set to open its doors in the 4th quarter of this year, offering a unique blend of creative design and modern cultural expression. Located within the Marina Phu Quoc complex, just 15 minutes from Phu Quoc International Airport, Soul Boutique Hotel Phu Quoc caters to couples, solo travelers, and today’s dynamic artsy culture. With 60 trendy yet intimate rooms, each space is crafted to spark creativity and ensure guests enjoy a memorable retreat on the beach. “Soul Boutique Hotel is more than just a place to stay; it’s an immersive experience for those who seek inspiration in every corner,” said Mr. Michiel Lugt, General Manager. “Our guests will find themselves enveloped in the island’s creative spirit while enjoying modern comforts and breathtaking views.” In addition to its captivating ambiance, Soul Boutique Hotel Phu Quoc offers shared access to world-class amenities with Sailing Club Phu Quoc. Guests can partake in various activities or unwind by the pristine beachfront that stretches invitingly before them. As we open our doors, we extend a warm invitation to experience the soulful escape of Soul Boutique Hotel Phu Quoc, where every stay resonates with artistic flair and laid-back freedom.

CONTACT:

(+84) 297 3559 888

booking@sc-signaturephuquoc.com

Group 6, Duong Bao Hamlet, Duong To Commune, Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang Province, Vietnam

