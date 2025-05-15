Say cheese! This teeth whitening pen gives ‘absolutely amazing’ results and it’s down to $16

If you’re struggling to keep your pearly whites, well, pearly and white, we totally get it. Red wine, coffee and smoking, among many other things, can leave our smiles a little dull. And not everyone has the time or budget for a dentist-administered glow-up, but guess what? According to thousands of beaming Amazon shoppers, brightening your teeth just got a whole lot simpler with this MySmile whitening pen. And you can get one for as little as $16 right now — that’s 60% off!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Amazon Shoppers say you can see a difference in as little as five days, and your smile can get up to 10 shades whiter. Save $24 with Prime $16 at Amazon

According to our price trackers, this loudly lauded treatment rarely goes on sale for less than this; in fact, it’s only dipped lower once, and that was on Black Friday, a veritable eternity ago! Plus, you’ll get about 30 treatments per pack. Now, that‘s something to smile about.

Why do I need this? 🤔

It’s all quite logical: The first thing people notice about you is your face; the first thing they notice about your face is your smile. And if that’s not as bright as you’d like it to be, an at-home treatment might be just what you need. MySmile’s has certainly been a quick and effective fix for a slew of Amazon shoppers. Here’s how: Once a day, just twist the pen’s base to release the gel into its brush-tip applicator, then “paint” it onto your chompers and leave it for 30-60 minutes. After five days, you should see a difference (i.e., as much as 10 shades whiter).

And oh yeah, the MySmile pen is safe for people with sensitive teeth and gums. It’s also thin and compact, so it can be easily used on the go. Keep it in the bathroom, in your purse or even in your office for anytime, anywhere whitening.

The way to make YourSmile as dazzling as you want — nay, need — it to be. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers have been ear-to-ear elated by their results and have given the MySmile pen a five-star rating. And its popularity continues to grow (perhaps by “word of mouth”?): More than 500 people have bought it this month alone.

Pros 👍

“I’ve been using this for months now and the results are absolutely amazing and blew my mind,” gushed one fan. “So many people are giving compliments.”

“It’s so easy to apply” noted another, “I’ve used it for one week and can see a difference in shade. I’ll continue to use it for another week, then use it for touch-ups. It doesn’t bother my gums.”

“Teeth were seriously whiter in one use,” deadpanned this devotee.

After just four uses, this spouse spouted: “The results are subtle, but I can definitely tell a difference. My husband even noticed, which we all know is a big deal. Will purchase again!”

Cons 👎

“It will whiten teeth, but the effect doesn’t last more than a day,” groused one reviewer. “Not sure if it needs to be used daily… Good if you are going out and want whiter teeth for the day.”

Said this tight-lipped user: “Difficult to keep mouth open for length of time suggested so item could work.”

Amazon Get a brighter, whiter smile for less with this discounted pen. Save $24 with Prime $16 at Amazon

How about combining the pen with an LED-light accelerator? You can get a bundle on sale for $37.

Amazon Give your smile an even bigger boost and grab this whitening bundle of the pen and LED light accelerator while it’s just $37 a set. $37 at Amazon

Amazon If you still prefer to go the whitening strip route, MySmile has your teeth covered (literally) with this handy set. $21 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

