Score early Black Friday deals all weekend long at QVC’s nonstop holiday party

Black Friday is technically still weeks away, but QVC is getting a jump start on the savings with its Nonstop Holiday Party. And when they say nonstop, they mean nonstop — the unique 53-hour sale starts on Friday, November 1 at 8pm and runs through Sunday, November 3. You’ll even enjoy an extra hour of discounts thanks to daylight saving time!

The weekend event will have special content broadcast across all QVC channels and platforms. Expect celebrity appearances (think singer John Legend, football mom Donna Kelce, The Golden Bachelor‘s Susan Noles, chef Carla Hall and so many more), games and giveaways, and, of course, sales galore. Oh, and the best part: Shipping is free sitewide.

We’ve got a look at some of the best deals and, trust us, you’re going to want to stock up on holiday gifts for loved ones as well as treats for yourself. Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of jeans or looking to make ice cream at home, we’ve got you covered with discounts from brands like Dyson, Ninja, NYDJ, Elemis, KitchenAid, Skechers and more.

If you’re new to QVC, you can also score an extra $10 off your first order of $25 with code WELCOME10, or $20 off your first order of $40 with code HOLIDAY20. And if you don’t want to pay it all in one go, take advantage of QVC’s Easy Pay offer and have your items ship right away, while you pay for them in five monthly installments.

Ready to shop? Scroll down to find the lowest-of-the-season prices on everything from beauty products and bedding to laptops and loungewear.

QVC The only thing better than getting a facial is purchasing this Elemis skin pampering balm, which will feel like a daily spa treatment (on repeat) at home. The luxe cleanser melts away makeup and dirt, then transforms into a hydrating milk as you rinse it off. Elemis is a favorite brand of celebs like Kate Hudson and Catherine Zeta-Jones and of high-end British spas. You’ll appreciate the posh English rose scent and the indulgent quality of this vanity staple. $50 at QVC

QVC Oprah loves NYDJ jeans and so do you, and now they’re nearly 50% off in time for all of those fall and holiday shopping sprees. This fit-to-flatter style can be worn with sneakers and sweats, or glammed up for a night out on the town in a flowy blouse and heels. Trust us: This curve-hugging number has your name written all over it. $66 at QVC

QVC Who says sweet frozen treats are only for the summertime? If you like the idea of creamy desserts anytime, grab the bestselling Ninja Creami while it’s $50 off. Not only will you score the gadget that lets you create sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and more, but you’ll get four extra storage containers so you can make big batches for a crowd. $180 at QVC

QVC We spotted Martha wearing her favorite pair in this Instagram post. The washable slip-on offers an elevated arch support that’s helpful whether you’re walking on the treadmill or running errands — it’s available in black with a pop of magenta or white with a pretty blue. Fit is true to size with a little wiggle room for your toes. $60 at QVC

QVC Whether you’re making dozens of your signature chocolate chip cookies for the holidays or several pounds of shredded chicken for Sunday football, this tilt-head stand mixer has the capacity and tools for every occasion. Built to take it all on, it features 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes. We also love that it comes in a variety of fun colors! $330 at QVC

QVC Sure, these jewel-toned storage containers work great for leftovers, but have you considered all the possibilities? Fill them with snacks and stack them neatly in your pantry, or organize screws, nuts, and bolts for your garage. Each one comes with a matching decorative bag so you can give them to family and friends. $20 at QVC

QVC Achieve longer, fuller, more defined-looking lashes with It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara. If you struggle with thin, barely-there lashes, this formula works to stretch around every lash strand as you apply it to lengthen and volumize your lashes with each swipe. $31 at QVC

QVC Women over 50 go wild about Lug bags — these lightweight, waterproof purses come in lots of different styles and a range of colors and patterns. They’re kind of a status symbol among QVC lovers! This one can be worn as a crossbody and has a bunch of secure compartments to help you stay organized. The bag has an anti-theft feature, too: RFID-blocking technology, which helps prevent your credit cards from getting skimmed. $66 at QVC

QVC Don’t be fooled by its sleek design — this Dyson stick vac is just as powerful as it is aesthetically pleasing. It has a .14-gallon bin capacity and weighs just over 5.5 pounds, so bringing it from room to room won’t feel like an intense workout. Plus, you won’t be tripping over any cords or looking for outlets, and its rechargeable battery provides up to 40 minutes of cleaning time. $350 at QVC

QVC With the powerful food processor, you can easily chop, shred, mince, slice, knead, whip, mix, and puree everything from fresh veggies and kneady doughs to spicy sauces and salsa. And check out the price! $90 at QVC

QVC Whether you’re stranded on the side of the road or stuck with a dead phone, this portable jump starter has all your power needs covered. Plus, the three-mode flashlight provides instant illumination. Comes in five colors. $45 at QVC

QVC This fan and heater combo is the ultimate all-season temp regulator. It’ll cool off a room in the summer or, with a flick of a switch, get it toasty in the winter. Not only that, it does both without being too loud and its streamlined design doesn’t take up a lot of space. All three colors — white, black and blue — are more than $100 off at QVC this weekend. $320 at QVC

