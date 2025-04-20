Monday, April 21, 2025
Google search engine
HomeLifestyleScore Kate Middleton's go-to white sneakers for 50% off, plus 9 more...
Lifestyle

Score Kate Middleton’s go-to white sneakers for 50% off, plus 9 more of today’s best deals

admin
By admin
0
6

Smelly fridge? Yeah, not so appetizing. But this unassuming stink slayer works for up to 10 years (yes, you read that right) to keep things fresh. All you do is place it inside and, well, that’s actually it. Sorry, baking soda — you’ve been replaced. This little doodad can also go in closets, drawers, your car… anywhere that could use some stench removal. This is the lowest it’s been since last summer, so scoop it up while you can.

One owner called it a “game changer” before adding, “I was skeptical about it lasting 10 years, but after using it for a few months, it’s clear this is a solid investment. It instantly neutralized any lingering food odors, and my fridge smells fresh all the time now. I love that it’s eco-friendly and doesn’t require replacing every few months like traditional deodorizers.”

Source

Previous article
Historic Maryland church opens doors to visitors 320 years after closing down
Next article
NY Gov. says congestion pricing will remain despite federal deadline to end the program Sunday
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024