Visa and Trip.com Group Ink Strategic Collaboration, Enabling Consumers to Chase Their Passions Through Travel

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Visa, a world leader in digital payments today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trip.com Group, marking a strategic collaboration to power richer travel experiences for Asia Pacific consumers. The MoU will harness Visa’s global payments network and Trip.com Group’s extensive ecosystem, enabling travellers to discover personalised recommendations, access offers for dream destinations and transact seamlessly on their journeys.



(From left) Danielle Jin, Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific, Visa, and Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer, Trip.com Group, at the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

Trip.com Group will also become a global Anchor Partner for Visa Destinations, a global experience-led program that connects cardholders to curated travel experiences shaped by culture and local insights, allowing travellers to plan journeys around what matters most.

As Anchor Partner, Trip.com Group will integrate Visa Destinations into its ecosystem to create enhanced travel value propositions and provide personalised offers and benefits to a wide spectrum of consumer segments. Visa and Trip.com Group will also collaborate on joint marketing and promotional initiatives in selected markets, enabling more people to discover dream destinations and experiences around the world.

In addition, Visa and Trip.com Group will explore deeper collaborations catered to rapidly growing segments across Asia Pacific, including new ways for Trip.com Group users to access Visa’s affluent offerings such as its global portfolio of sports, music, and lifestyle partnerships, while giving Visa Infinite cardholders access to exclusive Trip.com Group offers. Visa and Trip.com Group will also work closely to accelerate travel between Mainland China and the rest of the region.

The collaboration between Visa and Trip.com Group coincides with Asia Pacific’s evolving travel landscape, defined by resilient travel appetites and an increasingly digital-first population. According to Visa’s Global Travel Intentions (GTI) 2026 study:

Almost three in four (72%) survey respondents plan to travel within Asia in the coming months, with one in four intending to travel to Japan

survey respondents plan to travel within Asia in the coming months, with one in four intending to travel to Japan Digital payments are second nature to Asia Pacific travellers, with 73% of respondents bringing along credit cards or mobile wallets for their trips.

of respondents bringing along credit cards or mobile wallets for their trips. 92% of respondents went online to plan and research travel recommendations for recent trips, with 49% using AI tools to find travel destinations or ideas

Danielle Jin, Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific at Visa, said: “Travel is a major engine shaping Asia Pacific’s cultures and economies. At Visa, we believe everyone can be the traveller they want to be. Our collaboration with Trip.com Group is built for what travellers want today, combining trusted global payments with unmatched travel discovery through our platforms. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Trip.com Group, working closely to deliver more curated, rewarding, and seamless travel experiences that connect people to what they are most passionate about.”

Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer at Trip.com Group, said: “At Trip.com Group, our mission is to inspire discovery and deliver seamless journeys — constantly innovating to create the perfect trip every time. Through this strategic collaboration with Visa, we are advancing this mission in the Asia Pacific and beyond by integrating trusted payments capabilities, curated travel experiences, and expanded premium offerings across our one-stop travel ecosystem. Together, we are creating more than just convenience for the world’s travellers — we are delivering a high-value travel proposition that transforms every spark of inspiration into an unforgettable experience.”

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group is on the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

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