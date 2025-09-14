SingPost Launches Lower-Cost U.S. Shipping for Retail Customers, Supporting Compliance with New Rules

Speedpost Direct International (Retail) offers a Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) solution that helps retail senders comply with the latest regulations, providing transparency and simplicity at every step

Businesses including corporations, SMEs, marketplace sellers, encouraged to use corporate Speedpost Direct International for more flexibility and dedicated account management

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) will be launching Speedpost Direct International (Retail) for retail customers on 15 September 2025. This is a new solution designed in direct response to recent changes in the United States (U.S.) import regulations which removed de minimis exemptions for shipments.

The new service builds on the corporate-only launch of Speedpost Direct International, ensuring retail, walk-in customers to SingPost’s post offices now have access to a compliant shipping channel under the new U.S. customs regulations.

Fixed shipping rates for packages up to 2kg

Speedpost Direct International (Retail) enables retail customers to conveniently send parcels to the U.S. using one of two standard packaging options: an envelope or a box, both provided by SingPost at a flat shipping rate.

Customers with existing packaging will still have their items repacked into the standard envelope or box to ensure compliance and facilitate efficient handling.

Speedpost Direct International (Retail) has a flat shipping rate of:

S$29 for items up to 0.5kg that fit into the standard envelope (16.2 x 22.9cm) or

for items up to 0.5kg that fit into the standard envelope (16.2 x 22.9cm) or S$69 for the standard box (31 x 23 x 9cm) for items up to 2kg

for the standard box (31 x 23 x 9cm) for items up to 2kg Each shipment’s value must not exceed more than US$100

“The core benefit of this service is its transparency for retail customers,” said Neo Su Yin, Group Chief Operating Officer, SingPost. “Our post office staff will assist customers in calculating and collecting all necessary duties and taxes upfront, eliminating the surprise of unexpected fees for the recipient. This provides a hassle-free experience from start to finish.”

The two standard packaging options provided by SingPost at a flat shipping rate covers over 80 per cent of the typical size of SingPost’s shipments to the U.S. For customers with more frequent or varied shipping needs, SingPost recommends setting up a corporate account where dedicated account managers can support customers with shipments of different sizes using Speedpost Direct International.

At the post office, for packages above 2kg or valued more than US$100, customers may use the premium Speedpost Express International service instead. Speedpost Express International is a premium service which has express delivery services for delivery to the U.S. within 3-6 days, compared to the more economical, but slightly longer delivery within 8 days for Speedpost Direct International.



Infographic on all SingPost services sending to the U.S.

Key Steps for Senders @ Post Offices

To ensure a smooth and efficient process at the post office, customers using the new service must have the following prepared:

Item(s) for Shipment: Bring your item(s) to be shipped. To ensure compliance, all items will be repackaged into either the standard envelope or small box, regardless of any existing packaging materials

Bring your item(s) to be shipped. To ensure compliance, all items will be repackaged into either the standard envelope or small box, regardless of any existing packaging materials Country of Origin: Know the country where your item was manufactured. This is a new mandatory requirement for U.S. customs

Know the country where your item was manufactured. This is a new mandatory requirement for U.S. customs HS Code : Have the Harmonised System (HS) Code for your item ready. This 10-digit code is a universal classification for products and is now mandatory for customs clearance. If you do not know the HS Code, our staff will assist you in finding the correct one

: Have the Harmonised System (HS) Code for your item ready. This 10-digit code is a universal classification for products and is now mandatory for customs clearance. If you do not know the HS Code, our staff will assist you in finding the correct one Recipient Information: Provide the full and correct name, address, and contact number of the recipient in the U.S. to ensure accurate delivery

Background to the U.S. Regulatory Changes

This launch follows a significant shift in U.S. customs policy, which on 29 August 2025, suspended the “de minimis” exemption. This exemption previously allowed most international shipments valued under US$800 to enter the U.S. without duties or taxes. The change now subjects all commercial items to duties, taxes, and enhanced scrutiny, which the traditional postal system is not equipped to handle.

To protect customers from potential delays or parcel seizure, SingPost made the proactive decision to suspend standard postal services for commercial items to the U.S. This new suite of Speedpost Direct International services provides a compliant and reliable alternative while the postal networks continue to adapt to the new requirements.

About Singapore Post Limited (SingPost)

Singapore Post (SingPost) is a leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific. The portfolio of businesses spans from national and international postal services to warehousing and fulfilment, international freight forwarding and last mile delivery, serving customers in more than 220 global destinations. Headquartered in Singapore, SingPost has approximately 3,000 employees, with presence in 14 markets worldwide. Since its inception in 1858, the Group has evolved and innovated to bring about best-in-class integrated logistics solutions and services, making every delivery count for people and planet. www.singpost.com

Source