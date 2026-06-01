Smartee Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Seminar Draws Active Clinical Dialogue in Tokyo

TOKYO, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Smartee Denti-Technology, a global provider of clear aligner solutions, recently held a two-day Certified Seminar on Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology in Tokyo on May 23–24, 2026. The program focused on evidence-informed clinical management of jaw discrepancy cases with clear aligner therapy.

Together with local Japanese clinicians, Smartee lecturers Dr. Tao Guo and Dr. Xiaotian Liu shared their insights into the clinical application of Smartee’s GS mandibular advancement repositioning technology and discussed its role in addressing complex orthodontic cases within clear aligner therapy.

Growing Interest in Advanced Clear Aligner Solutions in Japan

In recent years, Smartee has continued to expand academic exchanges with orthodontic professionals in Japan. Through this interactions, the company has observed increasing public awareness of oral health and dental aesthetics, alongside growing interest in orthodontic treatment among adult patients.

At the same time, the broader adoption of digital dentistry has contributed to a favorable environment for the development of advanced aligner-based treatment approaches.

During academic exchanges with local clinicians, Smartee observed continued clinical interest in the management of Class II skeletal malocclusions. Such cases often require considerations beyond routine dental alignment and may require a comprehensive understanding of mandibular positioning and occlusal relationships.

Two-Day Clinical Training Program

The seminar agenda was designed to provide participants with both theoretical understanding and practical exposure to Smartee mandibular advancement repositioning technology.

On Day 1 (May 23), sessions focused on the introduction, classification of malocclussion, indications, mechanism of action, and clinical workflow of the technology. Participants discussed diagnostic considerations and treatment planning approaches related to mandibular advancement protocols.

Day 2 (May 24) covered more advanced clinical topics, including radiographic observations related to temporomandibular joint remodeling adaptation following mandibular advancement, retreatment strategies for challenging cases, and early intervention approaches for growing patients.

The seminar concluded with a hands-on bite registration workshop, where participants practiced occlusal registration techniques, followed by a certification ceremony.

Active Clinical Exchange with Japanese Orthodontists

Throughout the seminar, participants engaged in active clinical discussions with the speakers, raising questions related to diagnosis, treatment indications and patients management.

Clinicians newly introduced to the technology discussed the diagnostic classification system for malocclusions and examined differences in mandibular morphology across patient types.

Participants also exchanged views on patient compliance in mandibular repositioning protocols, including practical communication strategies for improving adherence during treatment.

“The level of clinical interaction throughout the seminar was highly encouraging,” said Dr. Tao Guo. “Participants connected the discussions closely with cases encountered in daily practice and raised practical questions regarding case selection, treatment indications, and patient compliance strategies. We appreciated the opportunity to exchange clinical perspective with orthodontic professionals in Tokyo.”

Smartee stated that it will continue strengthening academic exchange and professional training initiatives in Japan as part of its long-term commitment to supporting local orthodontic professionals and expanding localized services in the Japanese market.

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