Hollywood actor blasts airplane mode as ‘nonsense’ in hilarious podcast flight rant

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Actor Paul Rudd sparked a lighthearted debate about airline etiquette after calling airplane mode “nonsense” during a recent podcast appearance.

Rudd made the comments during an appearance on the May 28 episode of Jake Shane’s podcast, “Therapuss.”

During a conversation about common airline rules, Rudd questioned several instructions passengers are routinely given before takeoff and landing, including putting tray tables away, returning seats to the upright position and switching phones to airplane mode.

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“I think all of that is nonsense,” Rudd said.

When Shane specifically asked about airplane mode, Rudd doubled down.

“I know it’s nonsense,” he said.

Shane replied, “I only put it on airplane mode because it’s not going to work either way, so I might as well save the battery.”

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Rudd acknowledged that reasoning, but suggested he believes the rule stems from concerns about radio frequencies interfering with the plane’s communications systems.

Rudd may have questioned the rule — but the Federal Aviation Administration is very clear. It requires passengers to place devices in airplane mode or disable cellular connections while flying.

Aviation experts say the setting helps prevent cellular signals from interfering with cockpit communications and pilots’ headsets, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

The conversation also touched on another long-running travel debate: Should passengers stand up as soon as the plane lands?

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Shane admitted he is among the passengers who get out of their seats once a flight arrives — a habit Rudd defended.

“I think it’s all right,” Rudd said.

Fox News Digital previously reported that the behavior has divided travelers, with some people citing leg cramps and tight connections, while others view it as impatient or inconsiderate toward others.

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“For safety reasons, it’s best to remain seated unless there is room to comfortably move about,” Diane Gottsman, a national etiquette expert based in Texas, told Fox News Digital.

“Moving into the aisle and trying to push is a definite etiquette faux pas,” she added.

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Beyond the discussion about airline etiquette, Rudd also shared one of his favorite memories with wife Julie Yaeger during the podcast.

The actor recalled a spontaneous trip to Atlantic City while Yaeger was pregnant, which unexpectedly turned into what he described as a perfect night.

The couple received a complimentary hotel suite, scored tickets to see the band Boston and won thousands of dollars playing video poker.

“It kept getting better and better and better,” Rudd said.

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Rudd and Yaeger have been married since 2003 and have two children, Jack and Darby.

The actor’s latest film, “Power Ballad,” premiered in theaters May 29.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Rudd’s representatives for further comment.

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