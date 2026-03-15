Spring break crackdown: Southern towns roll out alcohol bans and new restrictions

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Certain popular spring break destinations are introducing stricter rules ahead of the busy travel season.

In Panama City Beach, Florida, officials have approved temporary overnight beach closures as part of the city’s spring break safety plan.

The closures will run from March 12 through April 30, with certain sections of the beach closed nightly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to the Panama City Beach official website.

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The measure is intended to prevent large crowds from gathering late at night and to allow officers to patrol other areas during the peak tourism period, the website noted.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said the rules are meant to help maintain order while welcoming visitors to the popular Gulf Coast destination.

“Panama City Beach is a world-class destination, and our job is to ensure it remains safe for our residents and visitors alike,” Talamantez said on the city’s website.

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The city is also enforcing several additional ordinances during spring break, including a ban on alcohol on the beach throughout March and restrictions on alcohol sales between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Violating the rules could result in fines, arrest or jail time, the city warned.

Gulf Shores, Alabama, is also enforcing seasonal restrictions as spring break visitors arrive.

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City officials have renewed a ban on alcohol on public beaches for the 2026 spring break season, television station WJHG reported.

The policy prohibits the possession or consumption of alcohol on public beaches from March 1 through April 28, according to the report.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Miami Beach is taking a different approach to spring break this year, easing some restrictions that had been implemented during the city’s earlier crackdown on large crowds.

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Christopher Bess, public information officer with the Miami Beach Police Department, said the city is working to shift the atmosphere away from the chaotic party scene that once defined the season.

“We are divorced with spring break,” Bess said. “The last two years, there were no fatalities, no shootings, no chaos.”

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Despite some restrictions being relaxed, Bess said officers will continue to monitor crowds closely and enforce city laws throughout the spring break period.

Amy Galo of Fox News contributed reporting.

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