SPRITZ UP YOUR EVENING: CAMPARI GROUP ACCELERATES THE ITALIAN APERITIVO IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

Campari Group introduces its full Italian Aperitivo Portfolio & Spritz menu to the region – a curated line-up rich in Italian heritage from the alcohol-free to the boldly bitter

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Campari Group is accelerating the growth of spritz culture in Southeast Asia through its aperitivo portfolio. Building on the well-loved Aperol and Campari, the group is introducing four more Italian names, bringing its spritz line-up to six. Together, they span different flavour profiles, colours and styles, meeting the region’s growing appetite for spritzes and shared drinking occasions.

At its heart, the aperitivo is a simple Italian ritual: the hour before dinner when friends gather over a light drink and something to eat, and the evening slows down. The spritz, an aperitif lengthened with prosecco and a splash of soda, is its most popular serve.

Each name brings its own character and flavour story, together opening up the spritz to a wider range of tastes than ever before.

A Region Ready for the Spritz

The spritz is the defining drink of the early evening, and its momentum is undeniable. The Aperol Spritz alone now outsells the entire Champagne category worldwide.

The Aperol Spritz has long been the most prominent spritz in Southeast Asia, poured from the beach clubs of Bali to the rooftop bars of Bangkok. Its global rise has been remarkable. In just two decades, worldwide servings have grown from 60 million to around 1.5 billion a year.

As the spritz grows, more drinkers across the region are reaching for lighter, more sociable and food-friendly serves. A growing middle class, a thriving tourism scene, a warm climate suited to the ritual all year round, and a rising move towards mindful drinking are all bringing the aperitivo into its moment.

"For me, aperitivo goes beyond the drink. It’s culture, tradition and heritage. It is one of those rituals that defines the Italian way of life and reflects the importance we place on human connection, that precious hour when you slow down and focus on the people who matter most. To see a ritual I grew up with embraced so far from home is deeply rewarding. The drinks may be Italian, but the need behind it is universal," said Armando De Paolis, Managing Director, Asia Partnership Markets, Campari Group. "Aperitivo in Asia won’t look exactly as it does in Italy. Our role is not to replicate an Italian ritual, but to work with local hospitality partners, chefs, bartenders and hosts to create experiences that are authentic to both the heritage of aperitivo and the cultures of this fascinating region. Singapore is where that journey begins."

A Spritz for Every Palate

No two of the six are alike, bitter or fruity, sparkling or alcohol-free, each with a character of its own. There is a spritz for every palate and every moment of the occasion: the daytime catch-up, the sunset gathering, the long dinner and the night that carries on.

Together, the six showcase the diverse character of Campari Group’s spritz line-up. Each brand plays a distinct role.

Aperol – the global favourite: The bright, bittersweet entry point to the spritz, and the most visible recruiter for daytime and sunset socialising.

The bright, bittersweet entry point to the spritz, and the most visible recruiter for daytime and sunset socialising. Campari – the bittersweet icon: The bold red aperitif at the heart of the category since 1860, bridging daytime spritz with the late-night world of the Negroni and classic cocktails.

The bold red aperitif at the heart of the category since 1860, bridging daytime spritz with the late-night world of the Negroni and classic cocktails. Sarti – the fruity newcomer: The vivid pink crown jewel of the range, welcoming drinkers who find traditional bitters too sharp and opening the occasion to a new generation.

The vivid pink crown jewel of the range, welcoming drinkers who find traditional bitters too sharp and opening the occasion to a new generation. Cynar – the connoisseur’s choice: The artichoke-based aperitif with real herbal depth, prized by craft bartenders and the more adventurous palate.

The artichoke-based aperitif with real herbal depth, prized by craft bartenders and the more adventurous palate. Mondoro – the premium sparkle: The upscale sparkling foundation that elevates the essential bubbly element of the spritz into a more premium moment.

The upscale sparkling foundation that elevates the essential bubbly element of the spritz into a more premium moment. Crodino – the alcohol-free original: Since 1965, the zero-proof pioneer has delivered the full Italian ritual, bite and complexity entirely without the ABV.

Say Ciao to Sarti

Leading the expansion is Sarti Rosa, a vivid pink aperitif created as a modern tribute to Casa Luigi Sarti & Figli, the Bologna house founded in 1885. Today, it is one of the most talked-about drinks in the world.

In Europe, it is the taste of summer – the pink spritz of terraces and lakesides from Italy to Germany and France, and a fixture of the European holiday.

In the United States, anticipation ran ahead of availability. It was already among the most sought-after aperitifs in the country before its 2026 launch, and on arrival the Sarti Spritz was quickly crowned a "drink of the summer."

The appeal is easy to see and easy to photograph – a striking rosé-pink hue, a fruit-forward character of blood orange, mango and passion fruit, and an approachable 14% ABV. As the fastest-growing style in the category, fruity-floral is where the spritz is heading — and Sarti is leading the way.

Where You’ll Find It

The aperitivo is a night out before it’s a night in, so bars, restaurants and hotels across the region are where the ritual comes alive first. Campari Group is working alongside them on the details that make a table worth staying for: the right pour, the perfect bite beside it, and the small touches that make an evening of it.

In Singapore, Campari Group will be hosting a series of masterclasses led by brand ambassador Bystrik Uko, where guests learn to build the perfect spritz — Sarti among them — and host an aperitivo hour of their own. Please refer to this link for more information.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a leading global player in the premium spirits industry, with a portfolio of more than 50 premium and super-premium brands distributed across over 190 countries. In Southeast Asia, its portfolio includes Aperol, Campari, Espolòn Tequila, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey, The Glen Grant and Lallier Champagne. Founded in 1860, Campari Group continues to be recognised as one of the world’s foremost spirits companies.

Source