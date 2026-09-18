Tetra Pak and Soy Excellence Center Asia Host Regional Soy Food and Beverage Programme in Thailand

The three-day learning event brings together soy industry professionals from across Asia for practical learning spanning processing technology, product development and consumer insights.

BANGKOK, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tetra Pak, in collaboration with the Soy Excellence Center Asia, a U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) initiative, hosted the Soy Food & Beverage Intermediate learning track from 15-17 September 2026 at Tetra Pak’s Product Development Centre (PDC) in Rayong and Customer Innovation Centre (CIC) in Bangkok. The learning track brought together soy industry professionals from across Asia to strengthen their knowledge of soy beverage processing, formulation and consumer-led product development.



Soy Ingredients

Asia Pacific accounts for 75% of the global plant-based beverage volume.[1] In many Western markets, plant-based beverages are commonly positioned as alternatives to dairy. Across many Asian markets, however soy has long been an established part of the beverage category alongside other plant-based drinks.

As consumer preferences evolve and the range of plant-based products expands, the challenge for soy beverage manufacturers is to bring new value to a familiar category. This can mean exploring and developing new taste and texture profiles, addressing different nutritional needs and creating products for new consumption occasions and formats.

Over three days, the learning track explored opportunities across the soy beverage value chain, from soybean variety and supplier selection to formulation, processing technology, sensory evaluation and consumer understanding. Technical sessions were combined with hands-on learning and an ideation workshop, where participants developed soy beverage concepts tailored to specific consumer groups.

Sherry Chen, Center Lead, Soy Excellence Center Asia, said: “Growing the soy food and beverage category starts with understanding how decisions across the value chain, from soybean selection to processing and formulation, shape product quality and the consumer experience. The Soy Excellence Center Asia gives participants a practical learning environment to strengthen their technical skills and apply that knowledge directly to product development. Our collaboration with Tetra Pak brings this learning to life with hands-on experience, giving learners deeper insights into processing, formulation and consumer needs. By combining technical expertise with real-world application, we are equipping participants with practical insights they can use to innovate, improve products, and drive growth in their markets.”

Across Tetra Pak’s innovation ecosystem, participants worked across both the Customer Innovation Centre (CIC) in Bangkok and the Product Development Centre (PDC) in Rayong to gain end-to-end insights into soy beverage innovation and production.

At the CIC, sessions focused on product and consumer-led innovation, exploring plant-based trends across Asia Pacific, Tetra Pak’s customer innovation ecosystem, functional ingredients, fermentation technologies and the utilisation of okara.

At the PDC, participants took part in hands-on demonstrations across key stages of aseptic soy beverage production, including extraction, blending and UHT processing, aseptic filling, and food development. Tetra Pak specialists also shared expertise in production technologies, operational efficiency, troubleshooting, soy waste management and beverage formulation.

Sutthinun Taechathayanon, Customer Experience Manager APAC, Tetra Pak, said: “Soy is already familiar to consumers across many Asian markets, creating a strong foundation for further innovation. By combining consumer insights with formulation and processing expertise, producers can identify opportunities to enhance taste, texture, nutrition, and convenience while developing products that respond to changing consumer needs and consumption occasions. Through Tetra Pak’s CIC Bangkok and PDC Rayong, soy manufacturers can explore new product ideas, conduct trials, and accelerate the journey from concept to commercialization with greater confidence and reduced risk. Our continued collaboration with USSEC helps translate knowledge from across the soy value chain into practical product development opportunities for the industry.”

The Soy Food & Beverage Intermediate learning track course builds on the long-standing partnership between Tetra Pak and USSEC, combining USSEC’s expertise across the soy value chain with Tetra Pak’s expertise in processing and product development to support continued innovation across Asia Pacific’s soy food and beverage industry. To learn more about Tetra Pak’s soy beverage processing solutions, visit our website here.

ABOUT TETRA PAK

We’re here to make food safe and available. It’s why we provide advanced food production systems. In collaboration with our customers and suppliers, driven by more than 24,000 dedicated employees worldwide, we protect food sustainably every day for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. Because we’re here to fulfil a purpose:

We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what’s good: food, people and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at tetrapak.com.

ABOUT SOY EXCELLENCE CENTER

The Soy Excellence Centers (SEC), an initiative by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), focuses on skills-building for early- to mid-career protein professionals in growing markets through world-class workforce training and professional development to meet local nutrition and food security needs and support sustainable economic growth. USSEC is collaborating with diverse partners, including local food and agriculture universities and organizations, to deliver training in five core subject areas – aquaculture, feed, food, poultry, and swine. USSEC operates Soy Excellence Centers in four regional hubs – Americas, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

[1] Tetra Pak Compass, Dairy Alternatives, 2025.

Source