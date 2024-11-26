Starbucks Joins yuu: Sip, Earn, and Celebrate! Earn 1 yuu Point for every $1 spent at Starbucks and up to 4x Points with your Hang Seng enJoy Card!

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Attention, coffee aficionados! Exciting news is brewing! yuu is thrilled to announce that Starbucks, the world’s leading coffee and premium roasting brand, has officially joined yuu. This partnership opens up a wider array of great dining and lifestyle offers for yuu Members! Starting now, yuu Members can earn 1 yuu Point for every $1 spent at Starbucks, plus earning up to 4x Points with the Hang Seng enJoy Card. But that’s not all—exciting offers and rewards are just around the corner!

Earn 1 Point for every $1 spend, and 4x Points with Hang Seng enJoy Card!

yuu Members can now earn 1 Point for every $1 spent at Starbucks in Hong Kong and Macau simply by scanning their yuu ID at the stores. They can also redeem a wide range of rewards at Starbucks.

And it gets even better — when Members pay with a linked Hang Seng enJoy Card at Starbucks Hong Kong stores, they will earn 4x Points!

Time-Limited offer: Earn 10x yuu Points on first purchase and redeem selected beverage at 40% off

From now until 28 February 2025, yuu Members can earn 10x yuu Points with their first purchase at Starbucks! Additionally, they can redeem a selected tall-sized handcrafted beverage for just 4,800 Points. Furthermore, it only takes 480 Points to customise a beverage with oat milk, coconut milk or add an extra shot of espresso! Each Member can enjoy these offers once, so it’s the perfect time to treat yourself!

Offers*: Promotion Period: Earn 10x yuu Points on 1st purchase at Starbucks 13 Nov 2024 – 28 Feb 2025 4,800 Points to redeem a selected tall-sized handcrafted beverage at Starbucks 13 Nov 2024 – 28 Feb 2025 480 Points to customize a drink with

oat milk/coconut milk or an extra espresso shot at Starbucks 13 Nov 2024 – 28 Feb 2025

*Each member can only use the offer once

Double dip for yuu Points and Starbucks® Rewards Stars

But wait, there’s more! yuu Members who have already joined Starbucks® Rewards can link their yuu Account with their Starbucks® Rewards through the Starbucks Hong Kong app or website, and earn both yuu Points and Stars from Starbucks® Rewards with every purchase made using their Starbucks® Rewards card. It’s a win-win for coffee lovers!

About yuu Rewards Club

yuu is the No.1 Loyalty Programme^ in Hong Kong launched in 2020 with over 5 million Members. The yuu Partner network covers some of the biggest and the most trusted brand names in Hong Kong, such as Wellcome, Market Place, Mannings, 7-Eleven, IKEA, KFC, Pizza Hut, PHD, Maxim’s Group of restaurants, Starbucks, Shell, FWD Hong Kong, Hang Seng Insurance, Chubb Insurance and Allianz Insurance. Together with the Partners from yuu Travel and yuu Fashion, yuu connects a retail network of more than 2,500 stores and over 40 online platforms in Hong Kong and Macau with an easy-to-use mobile App. yuu also partners with Hang Seng enJoy card to accelerate the Point earning journey of Members.

^ Based on the annual rankings reported by YouGov BrandIndex for the period 2021 to 2023

About Starbucks

Today, with stores in more than 75 markets, Starbucks is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. And with every cup, we strive to bring both our heritage and an exceptional experience to life. We are passionate purveyors of coffee and everything else that goes with a rewarding coffeehouse experience. We also offer a selection of premium teas, fine pastries and other delectable treats to please the taste buds. And the music you hear in store is chosen for its artistry and appeal.

