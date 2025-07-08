Tam Jai International Crowned Grand Winner with 14 Awards at Employee Experience Awards 2025

HONG KONG, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tam Jai International Co. Limited (“TJI” or the “Company“, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“; HKEX stock code: 2217), one of the leading and renowned restaurant groups in Hong Kong, has been named the Grand Winner at the Employee Experience Awards 2025, Hong Kong (the “Awards”), securing 14 recognitions for its outstanding achievements. Mr Derek Wu, TJI’s Chief People Officer, was also honoured with the Gold Award for Most Inspiring Leader.

Mr Daren Lau, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of TJI, said, “We are deeply honoured to have achieved this sweeping win at the Employee Experience Awards, which recognises our dedication to championing excellent human resources practices. We have always firmly believed that people are at the heart of our success. Guided by our ‘Uplifting People’ spirit, we strive to foster a positive workplace where every employee feels valued, inspired, and empowered to grow.”

Last year, TJI embarked on a company-wide refresh of its Vision, Mission and Values, featuring “Will to Win” and “Passion to Serve”, to re-energise its culture and unify teams around its purpose. Other key highlights of the Group’s human resources initiatives include the introduction of competency framework, revamped onboarding training, the launch of its first ever District Manager Leadership Programme in partnership with HKU SPACE, an upgrade of the performance management system, as well as the expansion of “TJl Education Support Scheme for Employees’ Children” with the new “GAME Changer” programme.

Organised by Human Resources Online, the prestigious Employee Experience Awards aims to honour organisations that are committed to cultivating exceptional employee experiences. The Awards are built upon four key essential pillars, including leadership, learning, engagement, and talent acquisition. The judging panel comprises esteemed senior human resources professionals from a myriad of industries.

TJI has clinched the following titles at the Awards:

Overall

Employee Experience Award Grand Winner

Leadership

Most Inspiring Leader – Derek Wu, TJI Chief People Officer – GOLD

Best Culture Transformation and Change Management – GOLD

Best Leadership Strategy – GOLD

Best ESG Strategy – SILVER

Learning

Best Learning and Development Programme – GOLD

Best Organisational Upskilling and Reskilling Strategy – SILVER

Engagement

Best Employee-friendly Workplace – GOLD

Best Employer Branding – GOLD

Best Engagement Programme – SILVER

Best Family-Friendly Initiatives – BRONZE

Talent Acquisition

Best Recruitment Experience Strategy – GOLD

Best Recruitment Innovation – GOLD

Best Talent Mobility – BRONZE



TJI was crowned as Grand Winner at the Employee Experience Awards 2025, Hong Kong



Mr Derek Wu (right), TJI’s Chief People Officer, was honoured with the Gold Award for Most Inspiring Leader.

About Tam Jai International Co. Limited (HKEX: 2217)

As one of the leading restaurant groups in Hong Kong, TJI has rapidly expanded its network to over 240 stores across various markets, including Mainland China, Singapore, Japan and Australia, with plans to enter the Philippines and Malaysia. Apart from self-operating restaurants, the Group also adopts alternative models such as joint venture, franchise or strategic partnership for overseas markets. The Group’s portfolio of distinguished brands includes TamJai Yunnan Mixian (譚仔雲南米線), TamJai SamGor Mixian (譚仔三哥米線), and international brand TamJai Mixian, as well as Japanese dining brands, Marugame Seimen and Yakiniku Yamagyu, through franchise and licensing in Hong Kong.

With highly standardised operations, an innovative spirit and an efficient management model, TJI is committed to providing customers with a quality yet affordable dining experience while ambitiously expanding its footprints across the globe.

