The 20 best gifts for Taurus to indulge and spoil this star sign

Taurus is known as the steady rock of the zodiac. But don’t let their calm exterior fool you: this sign absolutely notices whether the sheets are high-thread count and when the cashmere is sub-par. They don’t just appreciate beautiful things; they consider them a love language. So if you’re shopping for a Taurus (and we assume you are, since you’re here), it pays to do your homework.

“Earthy Taurus is ruled by Venus, and the way to their heart is through luxury,” says astrologer and Ghost of a Podcast host Jessica Lanyadoo. This sign comes wired with an eye for beauty and a deep appreciation for quality. They value timelessness over trendiness and know how to savor the finer things without apology. These are the people who actually use the fancy hand soap.

Lanyadoo recommends looking for refined indulgences — think artisanal treats, elevated skin care and plush fabrics. Whether you’re shopping for your rock-solid ride-or-die or the most impeccably moisturized acquaintance you know, consider this your celestial guide to luxe gifting. Each item here honors the grounded elegance and indulgent nature of a Taurus.

The best gifts for Taurus

Nordstrom These 100% cashmere socks are a spot-on pick for a Taurus. They elegantly strike a balance between indulgence and practicality — two things this earth sign lives for. Taurus craves comfort that feels elevated, and few things say “I live well” quite like wrapping your feet in luxurious cashmere right before bed. These come in four soft shades: Dove Grey and Pink Peony, seen here, as well as Light Champagne and Mist Blue. $53 at Nordstrom

Amazon If ever there were a pillowcase made for a Taurus, this is it. Slipping into bed with something this smooth feels like a nightly ritual in self-care. It’s made from 100% mulberry silk, which means it feels cool against the skin (a must for hot sleepers) and it protects hair against frizz and skin against irritations. It comes with a silk-lined sleep mask, making it a truly dreamy gift. $70 at Amazon

Vosges Haut-Chocolat Vosges Haut-Chocolat isn’t just a fancy name that sounds top shelf; it also happens to be one of the best chocolate brands we’ve ever tried. These ludicrously high-quality, hand-rolled artisanal truffles are made with 62% dark chocolate and dusted in pure cacao. They are a completely swoon- and moan-worthy treat that they’ll savor for every last bite. $22 at Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Amazon This plush velvet travel jewelry box is one of those little finds that says, “I see you.” You’ll be hard-pressed to find a Taurus who doesn’t own some high-quality jewelry; this elegant little box will help them keep it safely stored — plus, its compact design and included mirror make it excellent for travel and small spaces. Plus, it’s one of Oprah’s favorite things — knowing it has a ringing endorsement from someone who can afford all the finer things makes us that much more confident in gifting it. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Bonus points if you pair this with their favorite bottle of wine. I’ve had my Rabbit wine opener for almost 15 years, opening at least one bottle a week in that period, and it still works like a charm. This is the Rolls-Royce of wine openers, turning what used to be a clumsy task into something effortless and elegant. It has a smooth lever action that uncorks wine in seconds — no struggle, no mess, no broken corks or splattered wine. Plus, it comes with a built-in foil cutter and an extra spiral, making it a classy all-in-one tool that’ll have them mistaken for a decorated sommelier. $29 at Amazon

Brightland A truly flavorful, quality bottle of olive oil is an investment. Brightland oil is made from olives grown on family farms in California’s Central Coast and Valley that are harvested at peak freshness and cold-pressed within hours, so you’re getting an intense, fresh flavor. This bundle includes the brand’s Awake EVOO, which has a bold flavor that brings radiance and pep to grilled meats and veggies, and is ideal for bread-dipping, as well as a raw Champagne vinegar and a citrusy, floral orange blossom honey. The trio works well together, or each stands on its own. $88 at Brightland

Bokksu In a past life, I had the very selfless job of testing snack subscriptions — and this ticket to Japan was my favorite. The quality and variety in each delivery are fantastic, with a satisfying balance of savory and sweet. And each box includes an informative culture guide that gives the recipient the where and why of each selection, adding to the whole experience. It’s a fun way to experience authentic Japanese treats you’re unlikely to find in the U.S., and every box supports family-run businesses, some of which have been around for centuries. $50 at Bokksu

Amazon I’m going to say something controversial: While Vadham’s Turmeric Chai tea is Oprah Winfrey’s favorite tea, I don’t think it’s the brand’s best. If you want to live and die by her Favorite Things list, then by all means, gift the Taurus in your life a box. If you really want to impress, though, gift this loose-leaf sampler. It comes with what is soon to be their favorite green tea as well as two other warming chai blends that are dynamic, robust and so flavorful. Can’t bring yourself to trust me about the Turmeric Chai? Fine. It’s in this 6-piece sampler that sells for just a bit more. $18 at Amazon

Etsy Tauras is an earth sign, so they’re definitely going to need some rocks for their birthday — shiny ones. As far as stones go, Taurus has it pretty darn good: April’s birthstone is diamond, May’s birthstone is emerald and the zodiac stone for the bull is sapphire. You really can’t go wrong. This small-business Etsy jeweler sells this elegant and sexy teardrop necklace in emerald or sapphire and it’s set in 14-karat gold. $96 at Etsy

Uncommon Goods This woven pouch is hand-stitched in Thailand, so each one is just a little bit unique. We love how it leans into the personality traits of the sign — touching on everything you appreciate about the Taurus in your life. $34 at UncommonGoods

Mejuri This sparkly little stunner was made to dangle from necks and drop hints. It’s a subtle nod to their star sign in 18-karat gold vermeil with shimmering white sapphires arranged like the constellation. No labels, no loud zodiac symbols, just a quiet flex for those who know. A wink to the stars, if you will. $128 at Mejuri

Nordstrom Reviewers compare this to the luxe robes you get at Miraval resort. Never heard of it? Well, if you want to hobnob with the likes of Oprah, Chrissy Teigen, Claire Danes or the Real Housewives of Orange County, it might be the spa retreat of your dreams. Your Taurus would probably be right at home at the elite wellness spa that generally costs about $1,400 a night. If that’s not in your budget, how about a dreamy robe that can transport them into feeling like they’re there? $119 at Nordstrom

Etsy Appeal to their earthy, grounded nature with this handmade concrete pot. Concrete pots tend to impart alkalinity into soil, so pair this with a beautiful succulent. They’re the kind of plant that will love the porous nature of the planter (which allows for rapid water evaporation, which can help prevent root rot) and your Taurus will love having a beautiful plant that they don’t need to coddle too much. $32 at Etsy

Fernweh Editions We at Yahoo generally pooh-pooh candle recommendations in our gift guides. While candles are a lovely gift, they’re hardly a novel idea. So it should say something that I’m breaking the rules by recommending this candle trio. I was gifted the chocolate candle from this set two years ago, and despite using it on a candle warmer several times a week, it’s still going strong. These are hand-poured in the U.S. by small-batch makers using cleaner-burning soy wax, and each one has an impressive scent throw that fills most of my house. The fragrance is truly transportive and will make you feel like you’re sitting in a Parisian boulangerie, where the air is rich with chocolate and pastries. $95 at Fernweh Editions

Anthropologie If you haven’t tried L’Occitane’s Almond Shower Oil, forgive me for saying this, but you haven’t truly lived. Between the intoxicating fragrance (and I don’t use that term lightly) and the deeply moisturizing lather, we promise your Taurus will say, “Where has this been all my life?” Or, they’ll be overjoyed that you’ve replenished their stash. This set includes the essentials to round things out: Almond Supple Skin Oil to seal in moisture post-shower, Almond Milk Concentrate Body Cream for a little extra indulgence and Almond Delicious Hands hand cream to soothe and repair without leaving a greasy residue. $51 at Anthropologie

Nordstrom I once saw a Cindy Crawford interview where she said that supermodels never leave the house without a silk scarf tied to their bag. Looped around a handle of a purse, it gives off instant elegance, and it’s always ready to smooth out a hairstyle or update an outfit. This one is made of 100% silk and comes in four lovely prints, including this Navy Floral. It’s exactly the kind of grounded luxury a Taurus will appreciate. $59 at Nordstrom

BloomsyBox For your favorite earth sign, few things feel more centering than tending to something that grows. This Kinzu orange tree — also known as the Hong Kong kumquat — makes a beautiful gift for the Taurus who loves to get their hands dirty. While the fruit is cute and edible, it’s the fragrant blooms that really steal the show, filling their space with a fresh, floral aroma. It’s a little luxury that will root this earth sign in nature, even if they live in a cramped city apartment. $120 at BloomsyBox

Cozy Earth Both our style editor and our senior deals writer agree that these Oprah-approved pajamas are the softest and most luxurious pair they’ve ever owned, with the latter going on to say this: “Let’s just say they’ve ruined all other PJs for me.” Softer than a bedtime lullaby, they were practically made for melting into a couch. According to the brand, the bamboo fabric keeps them sleeping “degrees cooler” than cotton PJs. And the softness will have the wearer hitting snooze more times than they ever thought possible. Through May 11, if you use the code YAHOO, you can save 35% on this cozy gift! $142 at Cozy Earth

MasterClass For the one who never lost their love of learning, this star-studded lecture series gives them a look into the minds of some of the world’s premier talents in their fields. They can learn cocktail making from an award-winning mixologist, cooking from Gordon Ramsay, filmmaking from Spike Lee, photography from Annie Leibovitz, business from Martha Stewart and many, many more. An annual membership for unlimited access is just $10 a month. $10 a month at MasterClass

Amazon Taurus loves their creature comforts, and after a long day of hustle, this accupressure set gives up the kind of grounding relaxation they’ll reach for whenever a tension headache rears its ugly… um, head. The pillow targets the neck and shoulders, while the mat helps ease back pain or functions as a spot to pamper tired feet. This set is soothing without being punishing — ideal for anyone curious about dipping a toe into low-effort, high-impact self-care. $30 at Amazon

