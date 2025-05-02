Invasive fish competition returns with anglers making ‘Reel Rewards’

Anglers in Maryland are once again uniting to put a stop to an invasive fish species while also reeling in a few bucks along the way.

The “Reel Rewards” program, launched in 2024 by a coalition of local conservation groups, pays fishermen $30 for every snakehead, blue and flathead they catch in the Baltimore harbor.

“Invasive fish species threaten the Baltimore Harbor ecosystem, economy, and native species,” the group’s website says.

“Invasive snakehead, blue catfish, and flathead catfish prey on and compete for resources with native species that are important to anglers and businesses,” the site also notes.

Anglers can catch up to a maximum of 15 fish heads or bodies per week — and it does not matter whether the fish is caught on land or by boat.

Snakeheads have scales similar to a boa or python, giving meaning to their name.

They can be found at the bottom of shallow, slow-moving, weedy waters, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS).

The fish have large mouths full of pointed teeth, according to FWS.

Snakeheads vary in size, but generally range from stretching a few inches to over three feet long, according to New York Invasive Species.

The program asks that all fishermen adhere to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources fishing regulations and have proper licenses.

