The best early Memorial Day sales: Shop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more

Our lawns have returned to their green glory, days are getting longer and if you’re anything like me, you’re already counting how many patio nights you can squeeze in before Labor Day. Summer’s not officially here yet, but just like those chirping birds, Memorial Day sales are already showing up. Whether you’ve got an adventure-filled weekend planned or just want to chill with a cold drink and zero responsibilities, this is a solid time to treat yourself — no justification needed.

Need new kicks? These top-selling Hokas are $30 off. Been eyeing a bigger screen for the Stanley Cup playoffs (or to show off your curated taste in digital art)? Samsung’s 55-inch Frame TV just dropped by a cool hundred. And for those summer hangs where your beat-up canvas tote just won’t cut it, there’s a Kate Spade pochette going for nearly $200 less than usual.

Here are the best early Memorial Day deals worth checking out right now:

Popular deals

Best deals

QVC At this point I’ve all but abandoned my outdoor grill for a griddle, and this 17-inch Blackstone is one of my favorites. It’s portable and comes with a carry bag, so it’s great for bringing along to sporting events, camping and family picnics. $180 at QVC

Amazon If you’ve been holding off on buying AirPods until there’s a sale, consider this the time to pounce. Now, they don’t include active noise cancellation like these do, but if it’s a high-quality, comfortable listening experience you’re after, these earbuds more than deliver. With up to five hours of listening time per charge (and 30 hours of battery life via the charging case), you’ll be able to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more with limited interruption. $119 at Amazon

Amazon “This tough-as-nails pot has ‘Lodged’ its way in my heart,” praised Senior Deals Writer Britt Ross. “There’s not much I haven’t made in this thing, from pasta dishes and stews to fried doughnuts, and it’s all turned out exceptionally. Its 7.5-quart capacity can fit enough to feed a crowd, and since it’s heat-safe up to 500°F, I never have to worry when placing it in the oven. Its slick enamel coating makes cleanup a cinch — never more than a rinse with soap and water, followed by a quick wipe.” Check out Britt’s full Lodge Dutch oven review for more. $55 at Amazon

Apple Active noise cancellation in these top-sellers shuts out the world so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy. Adaptive Transparency mode lets you listen to your tunes but also hear any important noises from your surroundings. Save $60 with Prime $189 at Amazon

Ninja Ninja’s Creami 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker gives you easy access to homemade treats all summer long — and you get to control the ingredients. In addition to ice cream, there are settings for Lite, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl and Mix-in, which all make us want to scream, scream, scream for some … well, you know. $200 at Ninja

Kate Spade Outlet Never underestimate the power of a mini purse (especially when it’s over 75% off). Sized just right for cash, cards and a few extras, this lovely leather helper is multifaceted: Remove the chain strap to use it as a clutch or clip it back on to throw it over your arm. It comes in eight colors, including this springtastic Pale Amythyst. Save $181 at checkout $68 at Kate Spade Outlet

Amazon Don’t sleep on this deal! Not only will you be left without bags under your eyes, but you’ll be spending a heckuva a lot less for these collagen-, glycerin- and vitamin C-infused eye masks. Save $9 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Best tech deals

If you’ve been looking to get some Apple gear or upgrade a TV, now’s one of the best times to score big savings before summer. Soon the sun will be setting after 8 p.m., warmer days will be on the way and you’ll be glad you grabbed that MacBook Air or pair of AirPods while they were on mega sale. Some highlights:

Apple iPad 10th Gen ($309, originally $349): This is one of the best tablets you can buy, period. While we’ve seen this model for cheaper, it’s still a good deal for the quality and performance you get — especially with features like the A14 Bionic chip, 10-hour battery life and that gorgeous Retina display.

Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K Smart TV ($1,200, originally $1,298): The original art TV that created the category is not only easy on the eyes, but easy on the wallet. (That empty wall in the living room is calling its name.) It’s available in six other sizes, ranging from 43 to 85 inches, and all but the two largest are on sale.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($189, originally $249): Offering premium sound, seamless connectivity and a comfy, all-day fit, these fan-favorite buds are worth it.

TCL 55-inch 4K QLED TV ($800, originally $1,000): Think Samsung is the only company making Art TVs these days? Think again (in fact, you can check out all of the Art TVs we’ve tested right here). This one from TCL will save you a bit of coin compared to The Frame, thanks to this $200-off steal of a deal at Best Buy.

Apple MacBook Air ($892, originally $999): This beast can handle all of the streaming, spreadsheets, writing and scrolling you can throw at it. Want to edit photos or videos? Go wild. The M4 chip can handle it.

Best kitchen deals

There are two types of people in this world: those who love to cook and those who have the local takeout pizza place on speed dial. No shame in falling into either camp, but we’d bet those in the latter group might enjoy preparing food more if they owned the right tools. We’re talking cookware that doesn’t stick, knives that are actually sharp and maybe even an air fryer to keep from having to wait for the oven to preheat. Well, all of those things — and more — happen to be on sale, so go ahead and flex those culinary muscles without overexerting your wallet.

HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Fry-Pan Set ($400, originally $532): Gordon Ramsay’s an official partner of this brand, and you know how particular he is. The pans’ hybrid construction combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, “is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well.” With this starter set, you’ll get the 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch pans, plus lids for each — and for nearly 25% off.

Ninja Creami 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker ($200, originally $229): Keep the treats flowing all year long with this top-rated appliance, which makes churning out customizable frozen goodies a breeze. (It’s also Yahoo editor-approved — check out our review for more).

Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8-Quart ($300, originally $475): If there’s one thing Le Creuset is known for, it’s Dutch ovens. As stunning as it is functional, this roomy pot holds enough food to feed a crowd and can go in the oven at temperatures up to 500°F. Use it to cook those cozy comfort dishes like stew, braised meat, mashed potatoes … you can even bake bread in it. It’s also ideal for deep-frying and roasting a chicken. This price is the lowest we’ve seen it anywhere online.

Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set ($140, originally $345): This collection has every type of blade a home cook could need, so if the ones in your drawer can barely pierce through a tomato anymore, you’ll want to add this to your cart while it’s down to an all-time low.

Best home deals

Do yourself a favor and spruce up your home before you get too distracted by summer’s charms. Bath mats that will keep your feet warm and dry as soon as you step out of the shower, an electric scrubber that practically does the cleaning for you, chairs that will quickly turn your backyard patio into an idyllic oasis … these sales have it all.

Olanly Extra Soft Absorbent Chenille Bath Rugs ($9, originally $15): Who wants to step out of the shower dripping wet and have the first thing your feet touch be a cold and slippery tile floor? With this markdown, you can grab one of these for less than the cost of most towels.

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber ($16 with Prime, coupon and code, originally $50): It’s 2025; why are you using elbow grease to clean your house when you could just pick up one of these bad boys and wake up tomorrow sans back pain, especially now that it’s priced at an all-time, nearly 70%-off low?

Resin Stackable Adirondack Chair ($18, originally $25): Adirondack chairs are one of those furniture items that is perfectly designed. Comfy and aesthetically pleasing, they’re great around a table, pool or fire pit. These resin ones from Target have taken the original design and updated it for a more modern look, and I’m here for it.

Geometric Arches Doormat ($11, originally $15): We bet you’d “welcome” a better doormat. This graphic mid-century-inspired option from Target will help keep your floors clean.

Best beauty deals

Whether winter did a number on your skin or you’re tired of spending a fortune on in-office teeth-whitening treatments, you’re in luck: There’s no shortage of deals on all your beauty must-haves. For starters, this teeth-whitening pen is designed for sensitive chompers, and it’s over half off.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit ($32, originally $50): Reviewers (and this writer) can attest that this kit delivers on its pro-level, smile-brightening claims. It promises to remove up to 15 years’ worth of stains from your chompers. Plus, it’s designed with sensitive smiles in mind.

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream ($14, originally $20): This top-selling cream contains three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

Grace & Stella Energizing Eye Masks ($20 with coupon, originally $28): These patches use plant-based collagen, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the delicate skin underneath your eyes. They have a cooling effect that soothes and brightens tired eyes, which can give you a more youthful, refreshed appearance. They can also reduce puffiness, great for a morning pick-me-up to help you look well-rested.

Best style deals

Welcome to sandals, shorts and sundresses season! Ring in the rising temps with fleece sweatpants, comfortable leggings and standout sneakers that are just as great for running errands as they are for date night and beyond.

Adidas Samba OG Sporty & Rich Shoes ($72, originally $120): Want to don a tank top, some light-wash Levis and make with your best Freddie Mercury impression? These Sambas complete the look. Sure, Freddie may have been wearing wrestling shoes when he took the stage at Band Aid, but these definitely give off the same awesome, look-at-me vibe.

Hoka Clifton 9 ($116, originally $145): Hokas are one of the most popular brands of walking and running shoes for a reason. With the release of the Clifton 10s, we’ve spotted markdowns on the Clifton 9s across a multitude of retailers — though stock is going fast. Our tip: If you see your size in stock in a color you like, nab it before someone else does.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant ($69, originally $98): Take it from us: These are hands down the softest, comfiest leggings you’ll ever wear. They’re ideal for low-impact workouts or just hanging out at home. You can save 30% right now, but colors and sizes are selling out fast!

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Sweatpants ($39, originally $70): If you love the feel of sweatpants but don’t want to look like you just rolled out of bed (even if you have), this fleece pair is for you and right now they’re 44% off!

On Cloudnova Form 2 ($113, originally $140): Part performance, part streetwear, the Cloudnova Form 2 doesn’t scream gym shoe, but it can move. Lightweight, breathable and stylish, it’s made for walking the dog, hitting the gym or just pairing with leggings for a coffee run.

Best sales at top retailers

Amazon : We’re seeing savings of up to 70% on everything from bedding and kitchenware to tech, clothing and beauty.

Best Buy : Save up to 50% on appliances, as well as on TVs, laptops, headphones and tablets.

Nordstrom : Score up to 60% off and snag hundreds of big brands at a discount, including Hoka, Nike, Ugg, Zella and more.

QVC : Tap the retailer’s massive clearance section for savings on fashion, accessories, home essentials and more — plus, new customers get $15 off their first order of $35 or more with code HELLO15 .

REI : The retailer’s outlet section has a plethora of great offerings: Score up to 50% off clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op brand deals and hiking items.

Target: You can always count on Target to bring the deals, including up to 35% off floor care, up to 40% off indoor furniture and up to 20% off patio and garden.

