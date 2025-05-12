The best plant pots of 2025 will instantly upgrade your space

Besides serving as a home for flowers and plants, containers are a great way to show off your style. Do you like a pop of color? Or is earthy terracotta more your vibe? The best plant pots offer a decorative element both indoors and out, and they can especially make a huge impact on your yard, giving flora and foliage architectural appeal. “I always say two containers by your front door changes everything,” says Laura Janney, a professional gardener and gardening teacher based in New Jersey.

To find the best plant pots of 2025, I talked to gardeners like Janney, landscape architects and other pros. I also used my own windowsill as inspiration: Having worked at home and lifestyle magazines since the early aughts, I’ve received many houseplants (and scored many free pots) over the years, so I have strong opinions on what looks nice and works for different species!

When it comes to the best plant pots for outdoors, many of the experts I consulted recommend composite materials that look like concrete or terracotta, but are lighter and more durable. They also had one key piece of advice: No matter what type of pot you use, make sure it has a drainage hole; otherwise, water could pool at the base, causing bacteria or fungus to grow. Though you can create drainage with stones or pebbles placed at the bottom of a pot, a hole makes things easier, so you don’t have to constantly monitor your plant’s moisture level. “It makes me bananas bonkers when you buy a giant planter and it doesn’t have a drainage hole,” says Helen Lawson, a spokesperson for the plant company Monrovia.

We included plenty more tips in this guide, whether you’re looking for a simple pot for your pothos or a stunning planter for a dwarf spruce. Dig out those gardening gloves and get planting, then consider some more easy yard upgrades — how about starting a hummingbird garden?

Table of contents

Best indoor plant pots of 2025

Terrain Material: Terracotta | Size: 4.4″ Dia. x 4.25″ H Though you could plant most anything in this container, porous materials like terracotta and concrete are generally considered the best plant pots for succulents because they let water evaporate quickly. And Terrain sells some of the prettiest options, says Ryan McEnaney, spokesperson for Bailey Nurseries and author of Field Guide to Outside Style. “There’s such a unique mix of styles, from modern to rustic, weathered looks,” he says. This terracotta pot, for example, has an aged finish and delicate trim that give an otherwise plain material a special look. It’s handmade by Bergs Potter, a shop based in Denmark that’s been around since 1942. The scalloped design was inspired by pottery created for the Danish Palace of Fredensborg in the 1800s — talk about a royal find! (PS, it comes in a soft gray color and in several sizes, up to 13 inches in diameter.) Pros Handmade

Comes in lots of sizes

Drainage hole and saucer included

Safe for outdoor use (though should not be left out in very cold weather) Cons On the pricier side for terracotta $26 at Terrain

Amazon Material: BPA-free plastic | Size: 6″ Dia. x 6″ H Five pots for $14? You can’t beat the price of this cute set. Though the pots are plastic, the wavy design and sophisticated colors (including ochre and a really pretty teal) give them an elevated look. At 6 inches in diameter, they’re some of the best plant pots for snake plants and other small-to-medium options. It’s also worth noting that not all containers come with saucers, but these do, making them an even better value. Pros Less than $3 per pot

Drainage hole and saucer included

Lightweight

Wide variety of colors Cons Some reviewers say they’re a bit flimsy

Drainage holes are small $14 at Amazon

Amazon Material: Ceramic | Sizes: 6.6″ Dia. x 5.7″ H and 5.5″ Dia. x 4.6″ H I scooped up planters very similar to these from a magazine photo shoot years ago, and they’re still going strong. I love the textured honeycomb design, which makes them a little more interesting than just glazed ceramic. This set comes with two small/medium pots that are a good size for pothos, small money trees and spider plants. It gets 4.5 stars from more than 1,100 reviews. Pros Affordable

Reviewers give the honeycomb design high marks

Drainage hole and saucer included Cons Some reviewers say the included drainage hole plugs don’t fit $25 at Amazon

Walmart Material: Ceramic | Size: 12″ Dia. x 5.1″ H Better Homes & Gardens’ line of pots gets consistently great reviews, and I’ve found its products to be some of the more durable and stylish options at Walmart. Fluting gives this bowl-shaped planter an on-trend look, and the white ceramic would make any flower pop (it also comes in emerald green if you prefer your pots and plants matchy-matchy!). A shallow container like this is great for herbs, succulents, mosses or anything else with a root system that tends to spread out rather than down. Did I mention it gets more than 2,000 five-star ratings? Pros Great value

Can be used outdoors

Drainage hole included Cons Doesn’t come with a saucer

Some reviewers say it arrived poorly packaged $16 at Walmart

Wayfair Materials: Ceramic and wood | Size: 16″ Dia. x 21” H When I bought my apartment about eight years ago, I didn’t have a yard, so I was determined to fill the space with as many plants as possible. Most fit on my windowsill, but I set aside one corner of my living room for this 16-inch-diameter planter, which I filled with a dracaena. I love the leggy wood stand, which elevates this container in more ways than one! It’s very sturdy — it survived a move and easily supports the weight of the ceramic pot. White and wood is a classic combo that looks good no matter your decor style. Pros Sturdy

Good price for the size

Solid wood base

Drainage hole and a clear saucer included Cons Heavy

Glaze does not entirely cover the pot’s interior, which looks a bit messy $104 at Wayfair

Best outdoor plant pots of 2025

Amazon Material: Polymer | Size: 16″ Dia. x 12.5″ H Nearly every pro I consulted named Crescent Garden as a go-to. The company’s durable planters are made from polymers, so while this looks like stone or terracotta, it’s crack- and chip-proof and can weather pretty much anything, including extreme temperature changes. “I love a glazed ceramic pot, but they are heavy, so I’m not opposed to a plastic material that looks good and you can move,” says Lawson, who’s a fan of the brand. This pot can be recycled at the end of its life, but if something happens before then, it’s backed by a 10-year limited warranty … when was the last time you heard that offered for a planter?! And while many of the brand’s pots are modern and come in deep colors like navy and burgundy, this pick is perfect if you’re more of a traditionalist, or just love the cottage look everyone’s obsessed with right now. The rolled rim gives it that special detail that makes this look like classic terracotta. “Though some pots from Crescent Garden can be pricey, they last,” says McEnaney. This pick comes in five other sizes, from 12 to 31 inches and six subtle colors, including gray and a soft black. Pros Food safe (so you can grow veggies in it)

Lightweight yet extremely durable

Wide range of sizes and colors

10-year limited warranty

Recyclable

Drainage hole included Cons May not look realistic enough for some

On the pricer side $45 at Amazon

Amazon Material: Polymer | Size: 18″ Dia. x 17.8″ H Crescent Garden for the win once again. McEnaney and Diane Blazek, executive director of the National Garden Bureau, called out the brand’s TruDrop self-watering containers. They have an easy-to-read water-level indicator, so you always know when it’s time to fill ‘er up again. The company promises plants can go up to six weeks without watering thanks to this system! “TruDrop pots are fantastic because they come in a wide variety of colors, shapes and textures. They can handle full sun, heat and even winter weather,” says McEnaney. Pros 10-year limited warranty

Double-walled to protect roots from extreme temperature changes

Overflow drain prevents waterlogging

Made from lightweight recyclable plastic

10 colors

Food-safe $149 at Amazon

The Home Depot Material: Rubber | Size: 13.5″ Dia. x 26″ H Because terracotta and ceramic are typically not frost-resistant (meaning they can crack in the cold), Janney advises looking for alternatives like this textured container made from recycled rubber tires. “It looks nice and modern, but is very affordable,” she says. It also fits the bill as far as size: “I recommend planters having around 15 inches in diameter. No need to go wider,” she advises. The matte black finish will make colorful blooms pop, and because it’s lightweight, you can easily move it around. Pros Made from recycled car- and truck-tire rubber

Completely frost- and heat-proof

Lightweight

Drainage hole and overflow valve included Cons Rubber might have an odor at first

Some reviewers complain about the amount of soil needed to fill the planter $80 at The Home Depot

Perigold Material: Fiberglass | Size: 11″ Dia. x 13″ H Janney and landscape designer Daryl Beyers, who teaches a class on container gardening for the New York Botanical Garden, are fans of Campania International. Around since the 1980s, this garden decor company makes high-quality glazed and terracotta pots alongside lighter-weight composite options from fiberglass and fiber cement. “I’m a big believer in lightweight pots — you should be able to move them around. And they should be really simple,” says Janney. Anything from Campania’s Lite line of fiberglass fits the bill, she adds. Just keep in mind, says Beyers, “The more real they look, the more expensive they are. Composite can cost the same as concrete or terracotta, but it lasts longer.” Pros Looks like concrete — but is a fraction of the weight

Frost- and UV-resistant

Drainage hole included

Weighs just 5 pounds $145 at Perigold

Gardener’s Supply Company Material: UV-stabilized polypropylene, ABS plastic and metal (chain) | Size: 13.75″ Dia. x 7.6″ H Hanging baskets are great, but raise your hand if you like having to get up on a step ladder every time you need to water your plants. No one? That’s what I thought. This self-watering basket does the work for you, plus its glossy finish and vibrant colors are like an extra ray of sunshine. “I’ve used the Viva line of self-watering planters for years with good luck,” says Suzanne DeJohn, a lawn expert and writer for the National Gardening Association. Pros Self-watering

Comes with a metal hanging chain and hook

Easy-to-fill reservoir Cons Only comes in two colors $50 at Gardener’s Supply Company

Lowe’s Material: Fiberglass | Size: 16.25″ Dia. x 17 H. According to Lowe’s, shoppers have been going wild for this lightweight planter, thanks to its rustic plaster finish and classic shape — think Mykonos or the Amalfi coast. “It gives a very relaxed vibe,” says Lowe’s store manager Brian Shaunfield. All you need is a little lemon tree or fragrant shrub to complete the scene! What I like most about this container is that it has a self-watering function, but if you don’t want to use it, you can drop in any 12-inch-diameter grow pot. An interior shelf will raise the pot to the right height, so you don’t need to fill the entire thing with soil. Pros Lightweight

Frost-proof

Self-watering Cons No drainage hole (you have to drill it yourself) $75 at Lowe’s

QVC Material: Composite | Size: 12.25″ Dia. x 15.38″ H This isn’t your ordinary planter! Designed to look like tree bark, it has a pretty, down-to-earth charm. No surprise, this plant pot comes from Martha Stewart’s new gardening line for QVC — the domestic doyenne has long been a fan of faux bois (French for “false wood”). Usually, faux bois is made of concrete, but this container is a composite material, so it’s easy to move around. Need more convincing? Take it from Stewart herself: “I give these as presents to people because they are so beautiful and they look so natural in the landscape.” Pros Lightweight

Comes in two sizes

Fade- and rust-resistant

Drainage hole included Cons Should be brought indoors during the winter if you live somewhere cold $55 at QVC

Factors to consider when choosing plant pots

The most important things to keep in mind when buying a planter are where you’re using it, what kind of plant it will house and how big that plant is. Here’s the nitty gritty:

Advertisement Advertisement

Where the pot will go: This mostly applies to outdoor plant pots. If you’re shopping for your garden or patio, you’ll want a pot that’s durable and weather-proof. For that reason, most of the pros I spoke to don’t recommend a material like terracotta for outdoors because it can crack and chip, especially if exposed to cold weather. That said, if you love terracotta and you live in an area with chilly temperatures, you could always bring your containers indoors during the winter. You also need to decide how permanent you want your planters to be. Heavy ceramic and real stone and concrete look impressive but can be very difficult to move. That may not be an issue if you plan to leave the pots in the same area year after year, but if there’s a chance you’ll want to switch things up, shop for a composite material that’s lighter but still looks like the real thing. Cast stone, fiberglass and fiber cement are all good options.

Pot material: In addition to the above, keep in mind these pointers from Shaunfield for getting the right functionality — and aesthetic. Wood planters offer a rustic, natural feel that is great for a cottagecore look while providing good insulation for roots. Make sure the wood is properly sealed so it does not rot over time. Glazed ceramic or clay pots add an elevated, contemporary layer with their shine and colorful finishes. While often on the pricier side, they are usually heavy and stable. Terracotta, wicker and rattan all lean earthy and natural. Terracotta, and even resin or concrete planters, are typically affordable, weather-resistant and low maintenance.

Plant type: Though most containers will work fine for most plants, some plants do better with certain materials. For example, if you want to grow a drought-tolerant plant like a cactus or other succulent, choose terracotta because it wicks moisture, says Beyers. Conversely, he likes composite for flowers because the soil won’t dry out as fast. If he’s growing vegetables, he looks for cedar because it’s natural and you can treat it with a food-safe oil like linseed if it needs conditioning.

Plant size: The general rule of thumb is to take the diameter of the pot you bought your plant in and add 2 to 3 inches. Also, take note of if the plant you’re potting has deep or shallow roots. Trees or shrubs usually grow deep into the soil, so a tall pot is better. Succulents and herbs have shallower roots so you can go for more of a bowl-style planter. Beyers says most flowers are good with 8 inches of soil depth.

How we chose these plant pots

I spent weeks interviewing gardening pros, including landscape designers, gardening teachers and product experts about their favorite planters. I asked them for advice for what to look for when shopping (see their suggestions below) and talked through the pros and cons of different materials. Because many of the expert suggestions were on the more expensive side, I did a lot of my own digging to round out their picks with top-rated, budget-friendly options. Finally, I relied on my own knowledge as an editor who has covered the home and garden world for nearly two decades. During that time, I’ve become a pretty avid “plant mom,” with a big collection of houseplants, especially succulents. Some of the recommendations in this story include containers I’ve owned and loved for years.

FAQs

What is the best container for outdoor plants?

It depends what kind of plant you’re growing, but in general look for durable containers that are weather-proof and won’t chip or crack. Lightweight pots are great if you need to move them around, but make sure they’re not so light that they could tip over during heavy winds.

Do plants grow better in plastic or ceramic pots?

Ceramic is more breathable than plastic, but there are plenty of plastic or composite planters out there that will treat your leafy pals perfectly well. In fact, many of the pros we interviewed for this story are fans of these types of containers because they’re so durable.

Meet the experts

Source