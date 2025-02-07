The best Shark vacuums for 2025, tested and reviewed

Shark, aka SharkNinja, started making vacuum cleaners in 1995 and has since become famous for its practical appliances with configurable designs and impressive engineering. The best Shark vacuums for 2025 take it a step (sweep?) further with automatic shifting and unrivaled dirt and edge detection.

One of our top picks is a powerful upright; the other a versatile cordless stick vac. Not only did these two stand out among Shark vacuums, but they beat out a hefty chunk of the competition from other brands. And while we base our choices on performance and ease of use, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention how great they look, with sleek purple and turquoise frames — they’re quite the vision!

They also swivel, automatically detect dirt and even illuminate your floors. Read more about them below, and if you keep scrolling, you’ll find info on our testing process (kitty litter was involved!), plus the other Shark vacuums we considered. More of a Dyson devotee? Here’s our guide to the best Dyson cordless stick vacuums. And if you’re looking for something more lightweight (or even hands-free), we also rounded up the best car vacs and the best robot vacs.

A quick note before we dive in: When we mention height, we’re referring to how tall the vacuums are assembled; length and width reflect how long and, respectively, how wide the cleaner heads are. This is also referred to as a vacuum’s cleaning path, or what’s covered in one pass. As for price, Shark vacuums often go on sale — last time we checked, we saw discounts of up to $100 off — with free and/or expedited shipping.

Table of contents:

The best Shark vacuums for 2025

The Shark PowerDetect Upright Vacuum makes stubborn pet hair disappear everywhere from carpeted stair crevices to dense car mats. (Kristin Granero/Yahoo)

Factors to consider when choosing a vacuum

Size: Bigger vacuums generally have larger dust cups and cleaner heads. Longer hoses, wands and cords equate to greater reach. Longer brush rolls mean fewer passes. Wider and dual brush rolls mean shorter passes.

Weight: The lighter the vacuum, the easier the lift (and steer). Lightweight designs glide across hardwood floors seamlessly but can mean less grip on thick carpets. Lighter models are often also associated with smaller dust cups and fewer tech components (like LCD screens and the respective engineering that makes a vacuum top-heavy), though not always. Swivel cleaner heads can help with maneuvering, especially with heavier vacuums.

Bin capacity: Larger cups house more dirt so you don’t have to take as many trips to the trash can. Aside from capacity, look for a dust cup that releases forcefully with the help of a lever so you don’t have to manually unclip the cup lid and pull out debris with your fingers.

Vacuum type:

Upright vacuums consist of a cleaner head, a dust cup, a hose and a wand. Dirt travels to the dust cup via the hose and the dust cup sits above the cleaner head, with the wand behind it and handle up top. Detachable hoses (and wands) can be paired with attachment tools, but canisters usually remain in place. If you don’t want to have to carry an entire vacuum up the stairs, you may want a “lift-away”-style canister, which can be detached while cleaning. Also helpful: longer cords for greater reach, plus cord-rewind options so you don’t have to wrap up the cord manually.

Stick vacuums consist of a cleaner head, a long tube (aka wand) which the dirt travels through and a vacuum head upper (or “brain”) that features power controls and any LCD screens. The upper also houses the dust cup and can typically be detached and used as a handheld vacuum with attachments. Cordless stick options allow for more freedom and flexibility when vacuuming, but require charging and, in cases of non-freestanding options, docking.

Filters: Vacuum filters zap pollutants and improve air quality, with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters considered the gold standard. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), HEPA filters “theoretically remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns,” with larger or smaller particles “trapped with even higher efficiency.” Follow instruction manuals for how and when to replace ⁠or clean filters for optimal results. Many brands like Dyson now use washable filters for cost efficiency.

Wattage: A higher wattage often correlates to greater suction power. When it comes to cordless vacuums, high-voltage batteries generally have a longer run time, so you can tackle more spaces or several jobs in one go without recharging.

Brushes and attachments: Most vacuums come with a detangling-style brush roller (in many cases, customizable or auto-adjusting) that can be used for multiple floor types. Brush cleaner headlights offer more visibility in low lighting and beneath furniture, while mini roller attachments help tackle tighter spaces (such as inside your car; they’re also great for getting stubborn pet fur from sofas). Attachment tools aid in detailing and spot-treating cushions and curtains, and crevice tools are a must for navigating ceilings and wall corners.

The Shark PowerDetect Upright Vacuum automatically adjusts suction for different surfaces and materials to get the most of every pass. (Kristin Granero/Yahoo)

How we tested these vacuums

We set up several obstacle courses to test these vacuums against materials with varying shapes, textures and densities on different surfaces like carpet and hardwood. We also tested their respective attachments on upholstered furniture, curtains and hard-to-reach areas. Then we put the vacuums through their paces in real-life scenarios, prioritizing homes that needed a good cleaning and/or had pet inhabitants. The nitty gritty:

“Carpet course” test: We spaced out materials — faux fur, rice, Cheerios, kitty litter and sand — across a plush carpet to see if the vacuums managed to cut through the clutter.

“Kitchen sink” test: We poured rice and Cheerios on a hardwood kitchen floor to gauge how well the vacuums could get a grip — especially against trims and in cabinet crevices.

“Passenger pet” test: We asked family and friends to avoid vacuuming for a week, then used car mats to collect the fur their pet companions had shed and attempted to vacuumed it in pursuit of the best suction.

“Vacs gone wild” test: We didn’t stop there! We’ve clocked countless hours testing vacuums in different houses and settings to assess how they rise to different occasions.

The Shark PowerDetect Cordless Stick Vacuum devours materials in our “kitchen sink” test, down to the last Cheerio. (Kristin Granero/Yahoo)

Other Shark vacuums we tested

So many great vacuums, so little time! We were impressed by a lot of these models, even if they didn’t make it to our top picks.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum ($200): Like Shark’s PowerDetect upright, this popular model features a HEPA filter, swivel steering and a lift-away canister for added convenience. It isn’t quite as zippy as the PowerDetect, doesn’t have lights or an odor-neutralizing pod, and you’ll need to toggle between hard and carpeted floor modes via a manual switch. The dust cup is also slightly smaller, the tradeoff being that this vacuum is a bit lighter overall and therefore slightly easier to maneuver. In

Shark Navigator Light Upright Vacuum ($160): This vacuum has the smallest dust cup of any Shark upright we’ve tested. It doesn’t swivel nor does it have an odor-neutralizing pod nor headlights (and because this isn’t a lift-away model, the vacuum can’t be used with the canister detached). On the flip side, at only 10.6 pounds, it also happens to be the lightest of any Shark upright we tested and, despite not having some of the bells and whistles of higher-end models, it’s one of the best best lightweight vacuums we tested. Includes two tools.

Shark Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum ($280): Shark’s Rotator Pet proved a strong contender in our pet vacuum testing, navigating each of our testing courses — and especially our “passenger pet” test — with flying colors. It’s slightly lighter than the PowerDetect, and has the largest dust cup of any Shark upright we’ve tested — particularly valuable for those with long-haired/multiple pets. Thanks to a narrow brush cleaner head and swivel steering, it rotates like a dream. The drawbacks: It doesn’t adjust suction automatically, doesn’t have lights and doesn’t have a lift-away function. Includes two tools.

Shark Detect Pro with Auto-Empty System ($450): Okay, this vacuum is really neat. It’s powerful, lightweight and, like the Shark PowerDetect stick, boasts a HEPA filter, headlights and dirt/edge detection, with the additional convenience of auto-charging and -emptying (the dust bin holds up to 2 liters, or an estimated month’s worth, of debris, plus an odor-neutralizing pod). That said, you get 10 less minutes of battery life and 140 less watts of suction strength than the Shark PowerDetect stick and you lose the flex-style tube. It also costs more, and the dust bin takes up more room. Includes two tools.

Shark’s Lift-Away designs allow you to detach the dust cup along with the wand so you can detail areas without carrying the entire vac. (Kristin Granero/Yahoo)

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum ($500): There’s a reason we named this model the best stick vacuum for carpets. It cruised through all of our testing segments, really showing its prowess when it came to picking up matted dog fur in our “passenger pet” test. Like with the Shark PowerDetect Stick Vacuum, the Stratos has a HEPA filter, two brush rolls, headlights, a flexible tube and auto-adjustable suction. But the PowerDetect’s dust cup is slightly larger and its digital display is more sophisticated; it also runs 10 minutes longer. Includes two tools.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum ($260): This stick vac isn’t quite as powerful or as zippy as other models we tested, and it doesn’t auto-adjust. It also lacks an odor-neutralizing pod and an LCD display, and you’re looking at a run time of 40 minutes. Though it has headlights and boasts the largest dust cup (.78 liters) of any Shark stick we’ve tested, it didn’t make our top picks. Includes one tool.

Shark Wandvac Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum ($200): At 5.9 pounds, this was the lightest of any Shark vacuum we tested. It did great in our “carpet course” test, but wasn’t as effective as the the other Sharks in our “kitchen sink” and “passenger pet” tests, requiring additional passes. The smaller dust cup also meant more trips to the trash. Includes two tools.

We also compared Shark vacuums against other brands — here, the PowerDetect stick vac goes head-to-head with the Dyson Gen5detect. (Kristin Granero/Yahoo)

Shark vacuum FAQs

Do Shark vacuums have a warranty?

SharkNinja offers varying types of warranties for up to five years; it also offers a 60- or 90-day money-back guarantee for select products. We suggest reading product descriptions for details on what’s covered for a particular model and visiting SharkNinja’s Warranty & Returns page for specifics.

How long do Shark vacuums typically last?

According to a Consumer Reports survey, vacuums last a median of eight years, but this can depend on a range of variables. We suggest opting for vacuums with cleanable, removable parts that can be easily maintained and replaced if needed, as well as trial offers that let you get a feel for your vacuum before making a longer-term commitment.

What’s the difference between Shark and Dyson?

Both brands offer a wide variety of stick vacuums, while Shark has more upright models. Shark also tends to cost less. Keep in mind these distinctions, based on the models we’ve tested:

Dyson stick vacuums: Pros: Dyson’s brush cleaner heads tend to be narrower, making it slightly easier to navigate tighter spaces and get right up against edges. They come with a wide range of accessories, like a mini screw tool — basically a small roller brush that’s incredibly helpful for getting hair out of corners, off of upholsteries and under car seats. Higher-end Dyson stick vacs also tend to have more sophisticated LCD screens and readouts. The dust cups typically open via a lever that pops the cup open and discards debris with force, so you don’t need to manually unclip them. Cons: Dyson stick vacuums don’t stand on their own (though they do come with a wall mount) and most models require you to hold down the power switch while cleaning. Traditional Dyson cleaner heads don’t have lights. Dyson “Detect” models come with a FluffyOptic brush cleaner head that is narrower and illuminates better than any other brush we’ve tested, though it needs to be manually swapped in and it’s designed for hardwood floors specifically.

Shark stick vacuums: Pros: Many Shark models come with flexible tubes that help you access more shallow areas without bending and, when folded, render the vacuum freestanding, which we found really convenient. Many also have bright lights and offer the flexibility to either choose a cleaning mode or have the vacuum auto-adjust. Another big pro is price: A higher-end Shark stick vac will cost you $250 to $500 versus $600 to $1,000 for a Dyson. Cons: While narrow, Shark cleaner heads tend to be slightly wider than Dyson’s and the dust cups need to be manually unclipped for emptying. Shark models with digital displays have less sophisticated reads and they generally come with less accessories than Dyson, though the brand offers bundles and sells tools separately for a reasonable price. We love its Power Attachment — a must for pet owners.



We received complimentary samples of some products and purchased others ourselves, but we reviewed all products using the same objective criteria.

