The first video of the documentary series “Encountering Jinan” – “Memories in the Streets and Alleys”

JINAN, China, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. From the streets and alleys of a city, one can glimpse its heritage, personality, temperament, and style. In the spring city of September, the documentary series “Encountering Jinan” unfolds slowly like a delicate painting. The first video “Memories in the Streets and Alleys” is like a key, gently opening the dusty door of time in this city, leading us into those streets and alleys carved by time, and experiencing the unique charm and warm changes of the city.

Having studied in Jinan for many years, Lydia is still full of curiosity about the city. As a “distant guest” from Algeria, she has a strong interest in the old streets and alleys of Jinan.“I really like these small alleys in the old city area. Walking inside, I feel completely relaxed. These old streets and alleys allow people to experience the leisurely and peaceful lifestyle of the old Jinan people, which is both pleasant and peaceful,” Lydia said.

The first video is based on the old streets and alleys of Jinan, depicting the outline of Jinan with delicate brushstrokes like a painter. Wangfu Pool and Zhang Family Courtyard, these folk places with local characteristics, tell the story of the deep streets and alleys of Jinan, this old city.

What is even more moving is that the video not only showcases the modernization development of Jinan, but also deeply feels the improvement of Jinan people’s living standards, changes in lifestyle and consumption concepts by comparing the streets and alleys of the past and present. Those old photos and objects, like the imprints of time, make us cherish the beautiful life of the present while reminiscing about the past. This is a deep exploration of the soul of Jinan city, showcasing its unique urban image of being born by water and famous for springs to the world. It not only enhances the city‘s visibility and reputation, but also promotes communication and understanding between different cultures, building a solid bridge for cultural exchange between Jinan and even China and the world. It presents a vivid picture of the development of Jinan with delicate brushstrokes, unique perspectives, and rich content.

Video：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mQ_4E1awhc

Source