Prof. Gang Shen Presents Smartee S8 Orthopedic Therapy at ACAS Sydney

SYDNEY, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Australian Clear Aligner Society (ACAS) recently brought together top orthodontic experts worldwide. Among the distinguished speakers was Smartee Chief Scientist, Prof. Gang Shen, who delivered an insightful presentation titled “The Clear S8 Orthopedic Therapy: Fundamental Mechanisms, Therapeutic Procedures, and Clinical Efficiency.” His talk focused on cutting-edge advancements in mandibular repositioning technology.



Prof. Gang Shen at ACAS 2024

Tackling Complex Challenges within Global Orthodontics

At the conference, Prof. Shen introduced clear S8 technology, developed in collaboration with Smartee. Building on the Diagnostic classification of malocclusion with facial convexity, Prof. Shen delivered an in-depth analysis of the mechanisms behind mandibular retrusion and the S8-SGTB treatment protocols for both physiological and pathological mandibular retrusion.

Prof. Shen highlighted that facial convexity, influenced by regional and genetic factors, presents a complex challenge worldwide. The intricate manifestations and overlapping causes make diagnosis and treatment difficult. The S8 mandibular advancement technology provides an alternative solution that not only corrects dental alignment but also improves facial aesthetics, enhancing treatment efficiency and patient outcomes significantly.



Prof. Gang Shen Sharing Smartee GS Case Study

Case Spotlight: Innovative Solutions in Action

In the case showcase session, Prof. Shen was the first expert to present a case involving a 28-year-old adult with Class II malocclusion. Using S8-SGTB, Prof. Shen demonstrated the rapid correction of a deep overbite, large overjet, and an excessive curve of Spee. He pinpointed the factors contributing to the stability of adult mandibular repositioning, making it clear that with accurate classification, appropriate treatment protocols, and advanced devices, adult mandibular repositioning is not only possible but highly effective and stable over time.

Advancing Orthodontic Innovation

Prof. Shen’s presentation reinforced Smartee’s position at the forefront of orthodontic innovation. The clear S8 mandibular repositioning technology drew significant attention from the global orthodontic community, reflecting the growing demand for solutions pushing conventional treatments’ boundaries. As Smartee deepens its strategic partnership with Prof. Shen, the collaboration promises to unlock new possibilities in clear aligner orthodontics, addressing unmet clinical needs and driving the industry forward.

Source