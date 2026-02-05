The humble store whose autumn/winter collection is fooling Aussies into thinking it’s three times the price

When it comes to fashion, my taste traditionally runs expensive.

Not high-end designer (although that would be nice), but those mid brands like Henne, Palm Noosa, Alemais, Dissh and Faithfull, where you won’t get much change from a few hundred dollars on any of their pieces.

Which is why I was as surprised as anyone to hear that there is a humble budget store that’s giving all of these a run for its money this autumn/winter.

Big W has never really been on my radar for fashion pieces, but after trying out a few items from the store’s latest lineup, I had friends and family members asking me “where did I get that top?” and “how much are those jeans?”

I even had people thinking I was wearing things from Henne or Kookai, some of the clothing looked that expensive.

Big W’s new collection is wowing shoppers, the 7You team included (pictured: editor Sophie). Credit: 7You

One of my favourite pieces from the new Big W collection is this Button Up Tank in Yellow, which literally costs $20.

Butter yellow is one of my favourite colours to wear right now, and when paired with a split front and gold buttons, it looks much more high-end than its $20 price tag.

I had no end of compliments, both in the flesh and in my Instagram DMs, when I wore the top with Big W’s The 1964 Denim Company Women’s Barrel Jeans ($30).

With a flattering high waist, the barrel-leg fit and chic ankle-grazing length, these jeans have all the hallmarks of a style staple in 2026, but they cost less than some spend on lunch and a coffee on any given day.

Hailey Bieber was spotted in zebra print pants at Christmas. Credit: Instagram

Now, Big W have their own pair shoppers love. Credit: Instagram

Other shoppers are also raving about pieces from the collection, in particular the Zebra Tailored Print Pants ($25), which are billed as “perfect for everything from school drop offs to catching up with friends and a night out”.

None other than Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing zebra pants over Christmas, proving that animal print is here to stay as a trend.

The Big W version is a steal at $25, and shoppers are already all over them both online and in-store.

“We often see an uptick in searches for transeasonal fashion on our site in February as Aussie shoppers prepare for the cooler weather,” Amy Badikovich, Big W Clothing Designer said.

“During this time our customers are after comfortable fits and quality items at great value, with elements that keep their wardrobe fresh on trend.

“The hero of our latest drop is our Zebra Tailored Print Pants, which work perfectly with a crisp white boxy tee and sneakers for summer days and as the weather cools.

The pastel knit vest fits extremely well. Credit: Instagram

“Adding a blazer or a knit jumper with ankle boots can also easily dress up the look. We’re also expecting the new Polka Dot Tailored Pant to sell out fast, with the pattern a key trend for the year ahead.”

Amy added: “We’ve also brought back our iconic Women’s Knit Vest in the Pantone Colour of the Year in White, and have introduced new Butter Cream and Pastel Blue colourways.

“They match perfectly with jeans or a maxi skirt, and a pair of ballet flats or sneakers to complete a casual day look. We know our customers will love these pieces, which they’ll keep pulling from their wardrobe season after season.”

Shoppers are already loving them, with one taking to Instagram to write: “Stop it Big W, I can’t handle the cuteness”, and another adding: “A tan jean has been on my wishlist and I’m sooo thrilled these, what a winning unexpected purchase Big W”.

For more information and to shop Big W’s latest collection, head here now.

