Budget airline floods US with new routes in aggressive move on low fares as consumers cautioned

Utah-based budget airline Breeze Airways, which calls itself “Seriously Nice,” has announced it will be expanding its low-cost travel routes in the U.S.

The low-cost airline said it’s added new routes from Raleigh-Durham, Hartford, Columbus, Atlantic City, Charleston, Memphis, Louisville, Los Angeles, Madison, Pittsburgh and Greenville-Spartanburg.

“Breeze’s convenient, direct service to underserved destinations continues to resonate with travelers, and we’re eager to introduce Brownsville and Atlantic City to our unique, elevated product offering,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, in a press release.

The airline also added four new routes in the state of Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando.

The company said it will also be returning its flight service to San Antonio, Texas, after a four-year hiatus.

The brand is “excited to welcome new and returning guests in historic San Antonio after four years away,” Neeleman said.

The airline also added Nassau, Bahamas, to its list — making that popular vacation spot its fourth international destination.

The CEO said the company was adding that location “as we prepare to kick off an exciting season of summer travel.”

The news comes just after the latest Travel Inflation Report from Nerd Wallet — which said last month that while flight prices have been down over the past decade, they still feel high to many people.

In its report, Nerd Wallet, the personal finance website, pointed to “unbundling,” which is when “airlines advertise lower fares, often in the form of basic economy seats that offer few frills.”

The report added, “Those low base fares typically come with upcharges in the form of ancillary fees to check bags, to guarantee an aisle seat or to secure early boarding.”

The site advised consumers to watch for airline consolidation that can create less competition on routes — giving airlines more power to charge higher fees.

Breeze Airways, meanwhile, also offers service to Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

Breeze began service in May 2021 with a fleet of Airbus A220-300 and Embraer 190 aircraft, according to the airline’s site.

In Texas, Brownsville city leaders expressed “excitement” about the company’s new route to Orlando — the 84th destination to be added to the airline’s roster, My San Antonio reported.

“Breeze’s route from Brownsville to Orlando will begin operating on May 15, with tickets already on sale,” the outlet noted.

“The nonstop route will fly Mondays and Fridays, with tickets starting as low as $79 one way,” if they were purchased as part of a “No Flex Fare” promotion which concluded on Feb. 3.

Overall, the average domestic round-trip price for the first quarter of 2025 was $397, which was down about 1.2% from the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics in July 2025.

In January of this year alone, nearly 66 million passengers went through TSA checkpoints, according to TSA data.

