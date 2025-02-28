The ultimate perk! Only Amazon Prime members can score these deals, starting at $10

Chances are you already have an Amazon Prime membership, but are you taking full advantage of it? For instance, most subscribers know they get complimentary access to Prime Video content and free two-day shipping, but many don’t know about one particularly exciting perk that’s easy to miss: the “Just for Prime” deals section. For some reason, it’s hidden on the website, but we’re here to sing its praises from the rooftops because these exclusive prices are too good to pass up!

Case in point: This beloved fleece weighted blanket is down to $54 — that’s almost $20 off. Need a no-frills belt bag for those springtime hikes and bike rides? This one’s just $10 right now and more than 38,000 shoppers are smitten. How ’bout some tunes to go with that? This portable Bluetooth speaker, that fits in the palm of your hand, is just $22 — that’s 50% off.

Time for you to unlock this hidden hub! To get you started, we’ve rounded up the deals that are truly worth your time. Check back often — like that box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.

Amazon For a hands-free travel experience, nothing beats a belt bag (aka fanny pack), and this one is pretty dang popular — more than 8,000 Amazon shoppers bought it in the past month alone. It’s packed with pockets (four to be exact) for safely storing your phone, wallet, keys and snacks. “[I] bought this recently for a cruise,” one impressed shopper wrote. “My recent health issues required me to use a wheelchair in the airport and a cane on the ship, so this hands-free bag was perfect.” Save $5 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Between its 15-pound heft and sherpa fleece underside, this blankie gives you a warm hug that never seems to end — just what you need this time of year. Choose from four sizes and 14 colors (prices vary, but this cozy black is 25% off). “I probably own 10-plus blankets, some weighted, and this one is now my favorite,” wrote this fan. “It’s super soft and cozy. It’s good quality, and the color I chose is a really nice rich deep blue. I also like that there is different material on both sides.” Save $18 with Prime $54 at Amazon

Amazon This portable music maker is relatively new, but it’s already garnered over 2,500 five-star fans and somehow it’s a wild 50% off thanks to this Prime-exclusive discount. It’s cute and compact but packs a serious audio punch and will get the party started at your next bonfire. It’s waterproof too, should you drop it in the hot tub by accident. Just sayin. “It’s light, it’s portable and it’s loud!” one impressed shopper wrote. “The bass on this thing is sinister, just the way I like it.” Save $22 with Prime $22 at Amazon

Amazon This guy can power up your phone multiple times on a single charge and makes traveling so much easier — it comes with three attached cables! “As a flight attendant, I have to carry a backup charger. This one is great because it is so durable,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I get three full phone charges from this when it is fully charged. It has an electronic display to tell you how much charge it has left.” Save $10 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Traveling soon? Keeping your devices fully juiced up when you’re away is a must, and this multi-device wireless charger makes you feel like you never left home. It handles your phone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once and folds up super small and flat for stress-free packing. “I am a flight attendant and this is awesome,” one pro wrote. “I can charge all my items at one time without bringing several chargers. [It] fast charges as well!” Save $15 with Prime $22 at Amazon

Amazon Travel experts and frequent fliers say packing cubes are one of the easiest ways to stay organized. If you usually have to sit on your suitcase to close it, or always seem to forget something, they can keep everything tidy and at hand. In addition to an array of cubes in various sizes, this eight-piece set includes a toiletry bag, a shoe bag and a sock bag. “I’m getting ready for flight attendant training and wanted to buy these to help me organize the many things I need to bring,” wrote one reviewer. “What surprised me is that both pairs of high heels fit in the shoe bag.” Save $9 with Prime $16 at Amazon

Amazon This cute and compact portable Bluetooth speaker has over 15,000 five-star fans. Why? It packs a serious audio punch and will get the party during all of your holiday gatherings. The battery lasts up to 20 hours on a full charge and it’s even waterproof. “You really can’t beat it,” one impressed shopper wrote. “It was super easy to set up and connected right away to my phone. It’s a decent weight and feels sturdy. I love the sound quality too. The battery life is impressive as well.” Save $20 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon If you have Ziploc bags on subscription delivery, then you need one of these to keep the various sizes organized and accessible. Better yet, this bamboo storage organizer just removes the eyesore of those heavily labeled packages. Thanks to this Prime-exclusive deal and an on-page coupon, it’s now over half off. “I wasn’t too sure about getting this, but it’s a must,” one convert explained. “Keeps the bags in place and organized. No breaking boxes getting in the way of opening your drawers. Super functional, easy to fill and totally worth it!” Save $16 with Prime $24 at Amazon

Amazon We still have a few weeks of winter left, which means it’s not time to put the space heaters away just yet. In fact, there’s still some super cold moments ahead! There’s so much we love about this one: It’s portable, has a built-in thermostat and features heating and fan modes. An impressive 63,000+ shoppers have given it a perfect rating. “This small but mighty heater was just perfect for what I needed!” one fan wrote. “My bathroom is big and it gets cold, but I don’t need the heater to run through the whole house, but this gem did its job!” Save $3 with Prime $27 at Amazon

Amazon Looking for a space heater at an even steeper discount? This all-black pick is also portable, has a built-in thermostat and a sleeker, more minimalistic build. More than 10,000 of these sold in the last month alone! “I’m actually surprised how small and warm this heater is!” one fan wrote. “It blows heat strong and has a pick-up or fall-over shut-off function. I plan to use this in my home office area for added warmth this winter!” Save $14 with Prime $26 at Amazon

Amazon This popular warmer-upper is a mighty fine alternative to a weighted blanket, especially at this price. This particular option is 50″ x 60″, but you can choose from eight sizes and 27 colors. “I wasn’t sure about this throw, but after reading the reviews, I took the plunge,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It’s a perfect lap size and covers my feet. Super soft and warm while being very lightweight.” Save $4 with Prime $12 at Amazon

Amazon Love to read in bed? Keep the peace with your partner with this handy little gadget. It clips securely onto your book, runs on a rechargeable USB-C battery and offers five brightness levels to give you just the right amount of light — no lamp required. It’s so popular that more than 3,000 shoppers bought one in the past month alone! “This is my favorite new little gadget!” one fan wrote. “My daughter and I both have light-sensitive eyes. I keep this little light in my pocket and use it a lot. Reading, crocheting, looking for the random thing I dropped on the floor, etc. It’s perfect.” Save $3 with Prime $13 at Amazon

