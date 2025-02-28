American Airlines to start testing free inflight Wi-Fi

American Airlines is planning to test complimentary inflight Wi-Fi starting next week as pressure mounts on carriers to offer the service free of charge.

The tests will be available on three flights: Between hub Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina and Raleigh-Durham International Airport; Charlotte and Jacksonville International Airport in Florida; and between Miami International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

More and more carriers have either launched or are preparing to offer free inflight Wi-Fi, making it harder for competitors to charge for connectivity. American’s prices vary and are some of the U.S. industry’s highest, with flight passes often topping $20.

It was not immediately clear whether American will expand complimentary service to larger swaths of its network, and if so, when.