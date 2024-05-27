These Memorial Day travel deals are still going strong — save up to 50% on flight crew-approved luggage and more

Oh, you thought it was over? Not even close! These Memorial Day travel deals are still on, so there’s still time to shop before they expire. If you’re hesitant to add these tech staples to your cart, rest assured that they’re all flight crew-approved, so you’re only getting what the professionals of the friendly skies actually use.

Especially with summer travel season just around the corner, flight crew-approved travel deals are a no-brainer this weekend. We’re talking Memorial Day deals on flight attendant faves like expandable TravelPro luggage, compression packing cubes, a slim portable phone charger and a travel pillow that makes you feel like you’re sleeping in a hotel bed.

Check out the best Memorial Day deals on flight crew-approved travel essentials below, and get ready for all your upcoming summer travels.

The best Memorial Day travel deals

Amazon There are few things worse than seeing 2% phone battery when you’re at the airport or already on the plane. Never run out of juice by investing in a portable charger. This affordable pick has over 78,000 perfect ratings on Amazon (including several from flight crew members). For reference, it charges an iPhone 8 up to 3.6 times on a single charge, so you won’t have to charge it after each use. “As a flight attendant, I use this pretty much every day!” one five-star reviewer gushed. “This is the best portable charger I have had! I never write reviews, but this one definitely deserves six stars.” Save $13 with coupon $17 at Amazon

Amazon Traveling with a bunch of tech is normal, but that means there are a lot of cables to keep organized. Flight attendants and frequent flyers say this double-layer tech accessories organizer has room for everything, and it even has a designated slot for a tablet. “I am a flight attendant and I love this organizer!” one professional wrote. “I keep my iPad, passport, cords, paperwork and hand sanitizer in here. It keeps me organized!” $19 at Amazon

Amazon When a suitcase is just too bulky, a weekender or overnight bag might be just what you need. This canvas pick with leather details is lightweight enough to carry on your shoulder without much strain. And if organization is a top priority, this bag has seven pockets, plus a canvas lining and smooth zippers, so all your things will stay easy to access. Take it from this Amazon fan: “I got this for my boyfriend who is a pilot and travels a ton,” the five-star reviewer wrote. “He absolutely loves it. So much [so] that he bought his father one as well for his birthday. Great quality, great look, and great price.” Save $45 with coupon $45 at Amazon

Amazon This hanging organizer is compact, but it has loads of convenience features that seasoned travelers love. In addition to six built-in pockets and multiple slots, it comes with a detachable, transparent cosmetic bag that’s TSA-approved — making a trip through the security line more convenient. Several flight attendants praise this well-designed bag for simplifying travel. “I am a flight attendant, and it holds everything!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I absolutely love it! The zippers zip with ease and it is well thought out to meet all of your needs. I can’t say enough about it.” $25 at Amazon

Amazon Sleeping comfortably on a plane can be a tall order. Investing in a travel pillow can make falling (and staying) asleep a bit easier, and it’s a hack that flight crew members swear by. One flight attendant said he uses this pillow when heading home after working exhausting international red eyes. “This allows me to sleep and not wake up with a total neck ache,” the crew member gushed. $47 at Amazon

Amazon Traveling is stressful enough, so when there’s no in-flight entertainment system, it’s definitely a bummer. This phone holder lets you prop up your device so that you can watch your favorite shows or movies hands-free and at eye level. It easily attaches to your luggage handle, so it’s a no-brainer, space-saving add-on. “As a commuting flight attendant, [this] comes in very handy!” one reviewer said. “At home, I like it propped up on the counter.” $12 at Amazon

Amazon You know what’s fun? Jet-setting to an exotic destination. Not fun? When your luggage decides to take a trip of its own. A Bluetooth tracker is essential for finding out whether your bags have found their way to the lost and found, or if they went to the Maldives instead of Mexico City. Apple AirTags offer a loud alert feature as well as precise, real-time tracking that even flight crew members appreciate. “I put one in my flight attendant bag whenever I have to check it,” this reviewer wrote. “I put one on my dog and the other on my keys. These were super easy to set up.” Not an iPhone user? We’ve rounded up the best Bluetooth trackers on the market. $79 at Amazon

Amazon Packing cubes are a savvy traveler’s must-have. They keep your items organized and easy to find, both in and out of your bag. If you’re packing for a long trip or you’re a chronic over-packer, compression cubes can help you squeeze in those extra must-haves. This six-piece set stores everything from sweaters to shoes and can save you up to 30% more space. The mesh top allows for air circulation and lets you easily see what’s inside, while the durable nylon bottoms allow the cubes to easily slide in and out of your bag. “I’m a flight attendant and these are my go-to packing cubes,” one crew member wrote. “These expand and make packing easy. Also, aesthetically, [they] look good.” $27 at Amazon

Travelpro Travelpro is a favorite brand among travel crews, thanks to the brand’s smooth 360° spinner wheels and lightweight but super-strong build. These expandable bags are renowned for their durability, making them a favorite pick for pilots and flight attendants alike. One flight attendant who has the older version of this suitcase said it’s the most durable one she’s owned. “It lasted me six years,” she wrote. “Keep in mind [that] I fly around the world, so it had tons of use.” Check out more of the best luggage of 2024. $200 at Amazon

Monos Monos is my favorite luggage brand, and it’s reassuring to know that pros love it as well. These are among the strongest, most scratch-resistant, lightest suitcases I’ve used to date — especially when it comes to carry-ons. “I am a flight attendant,” one reviewer wrote. “This bag is great! Rolls really well and looks great! Several travelers also shared that flight attendants often stop them to ask where they got this carry-on — it’s that good. $227 at Monos

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

