Infinix Soars to New Heights with Exceptional Global Market Share Growth in Q1 2024

Achieving Highest Year-on-Year Global Market Share Growth in Q1 2024

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, reports exceptional growth in Q1 2024. According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Infinix achieved the highest year-on-year global market share growth amongst all major smartphone brands worldwide. Infinix’s year-on-year market share growth increased from 1.7% to 3.7% in Q1 2024, and its global smartphone shipments surged by a remarkable 150.6% year-on-year, achieving four consecutive quarters of rapid and sustained growth.



Largest YoY Growth in the Global Smartphone Market Share, Q1, 2024

“We are absolutely thrilled with our exceptional performance in the first quarter of 2024,” said Tony Zhao, General Manager at Infinix. “Our entire dedicated team has worked tirelessly to bring young, tech-savvy consumers around the world the very best products at attainable price points. The launch of our highly acclaimed Infinix NOTE 40 Series and Infinix GT 20 Pro this year has been instrumental in our success, as we have strategically focused on addressing key consumer pain points, particularly in areas of charging capabilities and gaming performance. This has helped Infinix earn widespread positive acclaim and cement our position as a leading innovator in the global smartphone market.”

Infinix’s exceptional performance has been pronounced in key markets such as Africa and Southeast Asia, and the brand has secured top 5 positions in smartphone market share in over 20 countries around the world and recorded impressive year-over-year growth rates. This remarkable achievement underscores Infinix’s unwavering commitment to making advanced technology accessible to a broader global audience.

Leading the Market with Q1 2024 Triumphs

In 2023, Infinix earned a spot in Kantar and Google’s Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report. Additionally, Fast Company ranked Infinix sixth in the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 within the Asia-Pacific sector, making it the only smartphone brand on this prestigious list.

Behind Infinix’s robust global market share performance lies its alignment with the preferences of young individuals, evidenced by its innovative products and creative marketing. During the first half of 2024, Infinix captured significant attention from young people and gaming enthusiasts worldwide with the launch of the Infinix NOTE 40 Series and the GT 20 Pro.

These offerings included the introduction of the All-Round FastCharge 2.0, which aimed to address consumers’ demands when it comes to charging capabilities. Some of these remarkable features include 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge, Wireless MagCharge, and the Cheetah X1 chip supporting multi-functioning charging modes. Infinix GT 20 Pro, being the only smartphone in its price segment that offers a dedicated gaming display chip, strives to offer users an immersive gaming experience.

Looking Forward

Infinix’s remarkable achievements in Q1 2024 reflect its commitment to delivering innovative and affordable products, leveraging a multi-faceted marketing approach, and driving technological advancements. The brand’s diversified and youth-oriented marketing strategies have contributed to its excellent global performance and reputation. Moving forward, Infinix aims to provide users with superior products and services, setting new benchmarks and striving for even greater success in the coming quarters.

About Infinix:

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google’s top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/.

Source