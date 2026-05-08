Guangdong province: 139th Canton Fair sets new record with overseas buyer attendance

GUANGZHOU, China, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 139th Canton Fair concluded on May 5, setting a new record for overseas buyer attendance. Data from the China Foreign Trade Centre show that across 15 days and three phases, the fair welcomed a record 314,000 overseas buyers from 220 countries and regions who came to explore opportunities at “China’s No. 1 Fair.”



Inside the Canton Fair venue, the “PHYBOT C2” bipedal humanoid robot, capable of playing badminton, handles challenges from buyers with ease.

The event covered about 1.55 million square meters with 75,700 booths. More than 32,000 exhibitors participated, including about 3,900 first-time exhibitors. Over 4.65 million products were on display; new products, green products, and products with independent intellectual property rights accounted for 23%, 22%, and 25%, respectively — reflecting the “new, green and smart” direction of “Made in China” and “Made in Guangdong.”

During the fair, organizers held more than 600 new-product launch events. The number of new products introduced rose 27%, and events for emerging future industries increased 30%. The fair also showcased AI-enabled scenarios for the first time, including robotic patrol inspections and drone flight demonstrations.

Nine specialized exhibition zones were newly established for this session. Phase I featured zones for consumer drones, agricultural drones, smart wearables and display technology. Phase II debuted zones for bamboo and wood household products and tableware, integrated housing and outdoor facilities, and trendy accessories. Phase III added a zone for functional and technical fabrics. Nearly 670 enterprises took part in these specialized zones, erecting more than 1,300 booths and highlighting innovative developments across industries.

Guangdong province got off to a strong start in foreign trade this year. In the first quarter, its import and export volume, national share, incremental growth and contribution rate all ranked first in China. Exports reached 1.53 trillion yuan, up 14.3%, while imports reached 1.01 trillion yuan, up 27.8%. Import growth was broad-based, led by the “old three” — mobile phones, computers and home appliances — as well as garments and luggage. At the same time, the province advanced its “new three” products: exports of 3D printers, drones and digital cameras rose 136.9%, 51.2% and 60.2%, respectively. These products of new quality productive forces have received popularity worldwide. Exports of self-owned brands grew 38%, raising their share of Guangdong’s total export value in the first quarter to 26.6%.

As a vital window into China’s opening-up and a barometer of its foreign trade, the Canton Fair has evolved alongside the Chinese economy over its 70-year history. This session’s successful conclusion complemented Guangdong’s robust start in foreign trade. Many Guangdong enterprises used the Canton Fair platform to engage directly with global buyers and secure international orders, helping Guangdong maintain its top national ranking in foreign trade scale. In turn, Guangdong’s thriving development continuously injects vitality into the Canton Fair. The major foreign trade province’s strong industrial base, comprehensive supply chain and innovative products and technologies continue to sustain the fair’s global influence.

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