This ‘As Seen on TV’ scrubber ‘makes cleaning a dreamy breeze,’ and it’s on sale

Those As Seen on TV infomercials are something, right? They just hook you in immediately as you wonder if the products featured are too good to be true. Well, it turns out that some items are actually the real deal. Take for example the Horsepower Rechargeable Scrubber — it’s an Amazon shopper favorite when it comes to cleaning. Reviewers rave about its ability to brighten grout, tear through sink grime and make tubs and tiles look new. Right now, it’s over 30% off — down to just $47.

Amazon This powerful all-star scrubber rose to TV fame in an As Seen on TV infomercial and Amazon shoppers are smitten. $47 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

The viral sensation (long before going viral was even a thing) is currently just $3 more than its all-time lowest price, so now’s your chance to pounce. It comes with five interchangeable brush heads for tackling multiple surfaces, so it’ll replace many cleaning tools in your arsenal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you’re anything like me, you’d rather clean smarter, not harder — and that means buying products that help you do the job faster and more thoroughly. This gizmo checks both boxes and was designed to clean everything from oven doors and tile to grout and auto rims. Some shoppers have even used it to clean cookware.

One of its standout features is that it’s cordless, so you can use it in hard-to-reach areas and spots that aren’t near an outlet. When it starts running low on battery, just charge it using the included cable.

Another plus: Since it’s waterproof, it’s safe to use while cleaning the shower, kitchen sink or pool. Adjust your focus and intensity by changing the brush heads. It comes with five: a scrub sponge, a microfiber polisher, steel wool, a flat brush and a smart flex cone.

The Horsepower Rechargeable Scrubber lives up to its name thanks to its speed — we’re talking 350 revolutions per minute which helps you annihilate caked-on messes like soap scum, mildew and calcium.

This may just be the home cleaning workhorse we’ve been waiting for! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This popular scrubber has nearly 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Several shoppers say it’s so good they pretty much grab it constantly.

Pros 👍

“I’ve used it everywhere in the bathroom, tub, shower, toilet, sink,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The multiple interchangeable heads are great, [and] quick to change. Just pop it off and pop another in its place!”

“You would not believe how many things I have used my power scrubbed on,” another fan wrote. “It comes with five scrubbing heads so I can tackle any job at hand… My favorite so far has been the steel wool. It has brought new life back to my really old pots and pans. The pointed scrubber has done amazing things to the grout in my shower. It hasn’t sparkled this nicely in ages.”

This shopper even said they don’t know how they cleaned without it: “I am wondering how I ever lived without this cleaner,” the shopper admitted. “It’s lightweight and powerful, which makes cleaning a dreamy breeze. I use it in the bathroom to keep tub and tiles sparkling, and in the kitchen, I use [it] to scrub pots and pans.”

Cons 👎

One senior shopper said: “Wish [it] had a long handle attachment” so they didn’t have to get down on their hands and knees to clean low surfaces.

A final reviewer wrote that the charging port “is a bit tricky to access,” but added that it’s not enough of a problem “to warrant a star reduction.”

Amazon No batteries required! When it’s run out of juice, just plug it into an outlet and recharge. $47 at Amazon

