This ‘super soft’ loose-fitting casual top is down to a breezy $14 — over 50% off

Late summer weather can be pretty finicky. Will it be sunny and breezy? Hotter than Hades? Cool in the a.m., brutal in the p.m.? Langwyqu’s Loose-Fit Cap Sleeve Blouse is a great option for these uncertain days and evenings — it’s light and flowy to keep cool, yet perfect for layering if you want to bundle up. And, amazingly, Amazon has just slashed the price on this $30 customer fave by nearly 40%, bringing it down to only $14.
This flowy top is made of super soft cotton for stylish, versatile daily wear. Looks terrific with jeans, shorts, leggings and more from work to play and home again.
Save $16 with coupon
Why is it a good deal? 💰
The $14 price is the lowest price this top has ever been — and it’s hard to turn your back on a 40% off sale. We expect the cost to rise with the temps, so it’s probably best to add to cart now — and with 31 varieties on offer, you might want to add a few while this deal lasts. (Note that prices vary by color and style.)
Why do I need this? 🤔
This cap-sleeve cutie stands to become one of your most stylin’ late summer staples. It’s designed with a relaxed fit and U neckline, and the soft and stretchy cotton fabric ensures you’ll be well-covered. You can choose from sizes S through XXL, so you can be confident you’ll find an ideal fit and color from a whole slew of options. it’s available in 31 great colors and patterns, from neutral Khaki to juicy Orange and a lovely Lake Blue, to match just about any outfit.
What reviewers say 💬
Don’t just trust us on this — there are nearly 6,000 five-star Amazon reviews that rave about this top’s cut, fit and versatility.
Pros 👍
“The fabric on this top is super soft,” noted one happy shopper. “The fit is really flattering. Not too long or too short. Not too loose or too tight. I bought a second one because I loved the first one so much. Will probably buy another! I feel like this is the perfect T-shirt.”
Another shopper shared, “Love this top! Very thin fabric, hangs well … You can wear with jeans or shorts, you’ll look fabulous.”
“Love this top,” gushed a final fan. “The feel of the fabric, the fit and specifically the neckline are exactly what I was looking for. I am especially large-chested, so finding tops that have just the right scoop can be pretty challenging. This definitely fits the bill and is very flattering. I feel like my mom, ordering one thing in multiple colors, but I will probably be ordering in other colors!”
Cons 👎
Shoppers reported that it’s a good idea to size up with this top. “Cute shirt, love the material, but it too small,” said one. “I wear a 2x and like things to be baggy and not clingy.”
“Very cute top but runs very small,” agreed this customer. “I ordered a medium, which is what I normally wear, returned and got a large, still too snug for my preference.”
“Runs small,” said a third. “It’s really snug in the tummy and chest. I’m solidly in a 2XL and this definitely much smaller. Bummer!”
Available in 31 eye-popping colors and patterns, this comfy-casual top pairs with just about any summertime outfit.
Save $12 with coupon
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:
Beauty and wellness
-
Innza Laser Hair Removal Device
Save $31 with coupon
Style
-
Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit
Save $10 with coupon