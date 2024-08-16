This ‘super soft’ loose-fitting casual top is down to a breezy $14 — over 50% off

Late summer weather can be pretty finicky. Will it be sunny and breezy? Hotter than Hades? Cool in the a.m., brutal in the p.m.? Langwyqu’s Loose-Fit Cap Sleeve Blouse is a great option for these uncertain days and evenings — it’s light and flowy to keep cool, yet perfect for layering if you want to bundle up. And, amazingly, Amazon has just slashed the price on this $30 customer fave by nearly 40%, bringing it down to only $14.

Amazon This flowy top is made of super soft cotton for stylish, versatile daily wear. Looks terrific with jeans, shorts, leggings and more from work to play and home again. Save $16 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The $14 price is the lowest price this top has ever been — and it’s hard to turn your back on a 40% off sale. We expect the cost to rise with the temps, so it’s probably best to add to cart now — and with 31 varieties on offer, you might want to add a few while this deal lasts. (Note that prices vary by color and style.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

This cap-sleeve cutie stands to become one of your most stylin’ late summer staples. It’s designed with a relaxed fit and U neckline, and the soft and stretchy cotton fabric ensures you’ll be well-covered. You can choose from sizes S through XXL, so you can be confident you’ll find an ideal fit and color from a whole slew of options. it’s available in 31 great colors and patterns, from neutral Khaki to juicy Orange and a lovely Lake Blue, to match just about any outfit.

Slay your style for wherever your late summer fun takes you with this easy-breezy top. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Don’t just trust us on this — there are nearly 6,000 five-star Amazon reviews that rave about this top’s cut, fit and versatility.

Pros 👍

“The fabric on this top is super soft,” noted one happy shopper. “The fit is really flattering. Not too long or too short. Not too loose or too tight. I bought a second one because I loved the first one so much. Will probably buy another! I feel like this is the perfect T-shirt.”

Another shopper shared, “Love this top! Very thin fabric, hangs well … You can wear with jeans or shorts, you’ll look fabulous.”

“Love this top,” gushed a final fan. “The feel of the fabric, the fit and specifically the neckline are exactly what I was looking for. I am especially large-chested, so finding tops that have just the right scoop can be pretty challenging. This definitely fits the bill and is very flattering. I feel like my mom, ordering one thing in multiple colors, but I will probably be ordering in other colors!”

Cons 👎

Shoppers reported that it’s a good idea to size up with this top. “Cute shirt, love the material, but it too small,” said one. “I wear a 2x and like things to be baggy and not clingy.”

“Very cute top but runs very small,” agreed this customer. “I ordered a medium, which is what I normally wear, returned and got a large, still too snug for my preference.”

“Runs small,” said a third. “It’s really snug in the tummy and chest. I’m solidly in a 2XL and this definitely much smaller. Bummer!”

Amazon Available in 31 eye-popping colors and patterns, this comfy-casual top pairs with just about any summertime outfit. Save $12 with coupon $14 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

