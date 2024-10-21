Today’s best sales: 20% off AirTags, $50 off Drew Barrymore’s cookware and more

Was your Sunday not such a Funday? Got an anticipatory case of the Mondays? Well, we’re here to start the week off with some good news: These 10 top-sellers are all on sale today! We love a good deal (and we know you do too), so we’ve scoured the web for the best savings of the day. First up, you can take 20% off a four-pack of AirTags to keep track of your wallet, luggage, keys — even your dog. Love to cook? Refresh your kitchen with a set of Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful cookware set from Walmart while it’s over 30% off. Clean your floors with zero effort using Shark’s self-emptying robot vacuum, over 50% off. Watch your favorite, scary Halloween movies on a new 40-inch Amazon Fire TV, now $40 off (just $160). Ready to shop? Check out these deals (and plenty more!) below before they’re gone.
Apple’s AirTag is one of the most powerful trackers you can get as an iPhone user. Simply connect it to your phone and use it to keep track of what matters — luggage, a purse, an expensive bike. You can also activate Lost Mode, which makes it play a loud sound. Grab this four-pack to put one in each family member’s suitcase the next time you travel.
“I recently purchased an Apple AirTag, and I have to say, it’s a game-changer for someone like me who tends to misplace things,” said one user. “Setting it up was a breeze — just a few taps on my iPhone, and it was ready to go. The precision finding feature is fantastic; it leads you right to your lost item with directions and haptic feedback, which feels like magic. I’ve attached one to my keychain and slipped another into my backpack, and so far, they’ve saved me a ton of time and frustration.”
“I ordered these AirTags to put on our strollers and bags for our family Disney trip,” said another. “So easy to set up and look really great. Good value pack and price for four tags. We used them on our trip and were so pleased with how well they worked.”
This gorgeous ceramic cookware set comes with frying pans, sauté pans and even a Dutch oven! Plus, each vessel has a slick nonstick coating to make cleaning a breeze. Choose from a range of colors on sale!
Said a home chef: “The best set of nonstick pots and pans that I’ve ever bought. I just moved and didn’t have a spatula on hand — made eggs and they slid right off the pan and no mess.”
This robot vacuum does it all — maps out your home, vacuums hard floors and carpet, and empties itself into its base (where it also charges itself). Get one while it’s on sale for its lowest price since Prime Day and you’ll have no excuse for dirty floors.
“When I say life changer, I really mean it,” said one happy customer. “Between two kids, two dogs, and three cats, this thing has paid for itself… It connects to my phone beautifully. It’s pretty sturdy, we have a lot of different entryways from our kitchen bathroom and bedrooms and it climbs right over them with ease. I [would] definitely buy another one.”
Prime members can grab this popular Fire TV while it’s 20% off. Alexa is included in the remote, so instead of endlessly scrolling through the guide, you can just say, “Alexa, play Nobody Wants This,” and she’ll make your wish come true. Compare this to other built-in video streaming TVs that come with Roku inside but lack voice assistant features out of the box. The TV also features vivid colors and high-definition picture quality, rare at this price point.
“Picture perfect. Great smart TV. All the bells and whistles. No issues. Plug and play. Great price,” this straight-to-the-point shopper said.
Save $40 with Prime
You’ll have enough room for your wallet, phone, keys, favorite lip gloss and more with this large crossbody bag. It’s great for travel and days when you’re on the move. Get it on sale (over 70% off!) in a range of colors, including classic black.
“Love it!” wrote one reviewer. “Perfect size, stores way more than you would think! Very functional everyday bag.”
Air purifiers can do a lot — suck allergens and other gunk out of your air, get rid of gross smells and just generally freshen up your space. The H13 features a HEPA filter, which is considered the gold standard of air purifiers, to tackle up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. That means dust, pollen, bacteria, mold and more are all targeted. An infrared sensor monitors your air in real time and adjusts the fan speed to clean it faster if needed. If the air around your machine isn’t up to par, the display screen will turn yellow or red until it’s better.
Amazon shoppers give it a thumbs-up. “We’ve run it every day since we received it, and already we can tell a huge difference in the air quality,” said a five-star fan. “It’s helped filter out any dust from the cat litter, and has helped with any smells. The night mode is a must, as it still purifies air, but it’s almost inaudible.”
Save $116 with coupon
Looking for a good anti-aging cream? This one includes vitamin E to help prevent moisture loss, botanicals to protect skin from outside stressors and omega fatty acids to lock in hydration, making skin appear plumper. The lotion is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin. Plus, over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say it does what it advertises: firms up loose skin, diminishes crepiness and fine lines and hydrates the heck out of hands, arms, stomach, thighs — any part of your body that needs a little TLC.
“This product delivers,” reported a happy customer. “I had wrinkles on my neck before using this lotion. But now my 54-year-old neck looks smooth and hydrated.”
This countertop hero launched in March 2024, and it can turn frozen food into a hot, crispy meal fast. Of course, in addition to air-frying, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate. And with a 5-quart basket that’s big enough to roast a whole chicken or cook a 1.5-pound bag of fries, you may never turn on your oven again (OK, or at least for a while.)
“I am a retired senior who cooks from scratch. This is the first air fryer I have purchased. Wow! I am so impressed,” said one Wayfair shopper. “Rolled out chicken nuggets, French fries and seasoned chicken wings along with a cake easily. I am so glad I came into the air fryer nation and chose Ninja for my purchase.”
Love your air fryer but wish you could bring a bit more know-how to its dinner-prep game? This soup-to-nuts guide can help. It provides heat levels and cook times for air-frying vegetables, poultry, beef, seafood and frozen food. If there’s something you want to make, just check the chart and get going. Since it’s magnetic, you can stick it to the side of your air fryer or on the refrigerator for quick access.
“Handy and easy,” said one reviewer. “With all the options that are available for my air fryer, it’s nice to have a quick reference rather than having to go through a cookbook to find time and temperature settings. It’s all right there on my refrigerator.”
Save $8 with coupon
Going on a trip? Of course, you could stash your toiletries into some plastic bags you grabbed from under your sink, but wouldn’t it be nice to have them secured in one tidy, stylish carrier? This bag has waterproof compartments for makeup, skin care, shower essentials and more, and you can unfold it and hang it from a hook in your hotel room so everything is organized and easy to reach.
“This bag is amazing! It holds so much, easily zips and I love the hanging hook,” said one customer. “It was perfect for cruising and held all supplies for my family of three! The plastic zip pockets are also great in case there are spills.”
