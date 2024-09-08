Today’s best sales: $300 for a 65″ Hisense TV, $100 off Sony headphones and more

This smart 2024 model comes with pre-installed Google, so instead of endlessly scrolling through the guide, you can just ask it to play House of the Dragon, and it’ll make your wish come true. Compare this to other built-in video streaming TVs that come with Roku inside but lack voice assistant features out of the box. This set also features ultra-vivid 4K HD, rare at this price point.

Walmart shoppers are smitten. “Great 4K. Scoured the net locally and this was the best price and features I was able to find in a 65” TV,” said one. “Haven’t found any glitches yet and picture is great. Very happy with it. Lowest price for 65″, and I like that it is a Google TV and not a Fire or Roku — I have all three. This is my favorite.”

“This is my third Hisense TV,” said another loyal fan. “I have bought other supposedly better brands but ended up replacing them. Hisense has proven to be just as good if not better than the more expensive brands.”