Today’s best sales: $300 for a 65″ Hisense TV, $100 off Sony headphones and more

We like to start a new week off with some good news, so here it is: These 10 items are all on sale, up to 70% off, right now. First up is a Hisense 65-inch 4K Google Smart TV — it’s like a Fire TV, but Google’s version, and you can get it for just under $300 at Walmart. On the hunt for some awesome audio tech? These noise-cancelling headphones from Sony are a cool $100 off. In other news, these editor-favorite soft leggings are just $25 and Cosori’s latest turbo-fast air fryer is on sale for $90. Check out these incredible deals and more savings below. See? Things are already looking up!
This smart 2024 model comes with pre-installed Google, so instead of endlessly scrolling through the guide, you can just ask it to play House of the Dragon, and it’ll make your wish come true. Compare this to other built-in video streaming TVs that come with Roku inside but lack voice assistant features out of the box. This set also features ultra-vivid 4K HD, rare at this price point.
Walmart shoppers are smitten. “Great 4K. Scoured the net locally and this was the best price and features I was able to find in a 65” TV,” said one. “Haven’t found any glitches yet and picture is great. Very happy with it. Lowest price for 65″, and I like that it is a Google TV and not a Fire or Roku — I have all three. This is my favorite.”
“This is my third Hisense TV,” said another loyal fan. “I have bought other supposedly better brands but ended up replacing them. Hisense has proven to be just as good if not better than the more expensive brands.”
That’s right — $100 off! Just a few highlights: They’re wireless and noise-canceling, have a mic for making phone calls and have touch sensor controls on the cans for skipping songs, adjusting the volume and more. They also offer up to 30 hours of battery life, perfect for a long day of traveling (or if you’re just someone who never remembers to charge your stuff).
More than 46,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating. Said one: “Amazing headphones. Best I’ve ever owned. Noise cancelation is amazing. Battery life is respectable, lasting a full day easily, and they charge very quickly in about an hour.”
This six-quart air fryer has racked up nearly 4,000 five-star reviews at Amazon — where it’s currently marked down to its lowest price yet. It can air-fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, reheat, cook from frozen, proof bread and keep food warm.
I actually own one of these, and I got rid of my microwave — with all these functions, I no longer needed it. Plus, this cooks food fast and keeps things crispy. Put it in Turbo Mode and you can have dinner ready in under 15 minutes. I have used it to roast a whole chicken, reheat leftovers, broil steaks, air-fry chicken wings and fries (of course) and dehydrate apple slices to make “chips” for a simple, healthy snack.
Don’t really know how to use your air fryer? This soup-to-nuts guide can help. It provides heat levels and cook times for air frying vegetables, poultry, beef, seafood and frozen food. If there’s something you want to make, just check the chart and get going. Since it’s magnetic, you can stick it to the side of your air fryer or on the refrigerator for quick access.
“Handy and easy,” said one reviewer. “With all the options that are available for my air fryer, it’s nice to have a quick reference rather than having to go through a cookbook to find time and temperature settings. It’s all right there on my refrigerator.”
Your carpets and upholstery are no match for this monster. You can use it on rugs, couches, mattresses and more to bring things back to that “fresh from the factory” feel. Just fill one of the tanks with a mix of water and cleaning solution, turn it on and use the hose to start scrubbing away stains and other messes. The dirty water goes into a separate detachable tank that you can easily dump out in the sink.
While the price has historically dropped lower than this, it’s still rare to catch it on sale for under $90. Scoop it up before the price goes up again!
If you’re looking to cut the (cable) cord, the Fire TV Stick is the state-of-the-art 4K streaming sidekick you need. Enjoy content from all of your favorite services (like Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime) with just the touch of a button. And feel free to ask Alexa for movie and TV suggestions if you aren’t quite sure what to watch — the all-knowing assistant is built right into the remote! Plus, the stick plugs right into an HDMI port in the back of your TV, so it’s nice and tidy.
A fan raved, “The picture quality is STUNNING. Watching my favorite shows and movies in 4K is like experiencing them for the first time all over again. The colors are vibrant, the details are crisp, and the sound is crystal clear. I’ve watched some of my favorite movies and TV shows in 4K, and I’m blown away by how immersive the experience is.”
If you’re looking for leggings that can hold their own against those more expensive brands, these are an affordable alternative. They’re velvety smooth, extremely comfy, not overly constricting and are available in two inseam lengths (25″ and 28″) and 21 colors.
One Yahoo writer reported: “In terms of looks, they did a good job of smoothing everything out and have a classic, clean style that’ll pair well with any sports bra or workout top. I don’t like the look or feel of leggings with a ton of seams, and I appreciate that the ones on these are minimal.”
This handy bathroom organizer set, now a hefty 70% off, includes two large shower caddies, two soap holders and a toothbrush holder. Got big bottles of shampoo? There’s a caddy for that. Got a bar of soap? There’s a caddy for that. Their adhesive backing means you can stick ’em to tile walls or other nonporous surfaces without breaking out any tools. And don’t worry: The big ones can hold up to 40 pounds.
“I am impressed with the strength of the adhesive,” wrote a five-star fan. “I actually moved the location twice, and the adhesive held up very well. I have a small shower and these are perfect.”
This bestselling tub, tile and floor scrubber is great for power washing a bathroom, kitchen, walls and more. It has a long, extendable handle and comes with six brush heads, plus the rechargeable battery lasts for up to two hours. It’s lightweight too, so it’s not hard to lift high or carry from room to room.
“Best cleaning purchase I’ve ever made,” said one five-star fan. “Wow, just wow. I have a messed-up back, and this baby has let me stay cleaning again! The extend feature is absolutely amazing. Doesn’t take long to charge, and a charge lasts several uses. Plenty of attachments included, and additional ones can be easily found here on Amazon. If I could I’d give this six stars.”
Need a little Dutch oven for soups, party dips and one-person meals? This 3-quart cast iron beauty fits the bill, and it’s on sale at Macy’s for just $27 with code SHOP. The deep red feels especially appropriate for fall, but it also comes in black, white and gray.
“Lovely little pot and so aesthetically pleasing,” said a shopper.
