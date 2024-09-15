Today’s best sales: $75 for a Fire TV, $99 for a Coach crossbody bag and more

We like to start the week off with good news. So, here goes: Every item on this list is on sale today! Yes, you can score Amazon’s No. 1 selling television, a 32-inch Insignia Fire TV, for just $75 (42% off!). You can get an adorable but handy Coach crossbody bag for a mere $99 (down from $278). There’s also a robot vacuum on sale for less than $100 (almost unheard of!). If you prioritize comfort, get this expensive-looking sweatsuit for just $31. And if you’re trying to grow your hair out, try this Wild Growth Hair Oil for only $9. Check out these deals and more below, and add them to your cart before they’re gone.
This Insignia is Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling television, and it’s just $75 right now! Alexa is included in the remote, so instead of endlessly scrolling through the guide, you can just say, “Alexa, play House of the Dragon,” and she’ll make your wish come true. Compare this to other built-in video streaming TVs that come with Roku inside but lack voice assistant features out of the box. The TV also features vivid colors and high-definition picture quality, rare at this price point.
Over 16,000 customers have left a glowing five-star review. “I love it — love the picture, love the sound, easy set-up, good for the money,” said one fan. “Had more expensive TVs that were hard to set up and picture and sound were no better.”
Whether you’re traveling or running errands, a good crossbody purse is nice to have. Swing this Coach bag around your torso to carry all the essentials (plus a little more) and you won’t have to worry about accidentally leaving it somewhere, deciding where to put it while at a restaurant or digging through a larger bag to find your phone. It’s on sale in six colors, but the black will never go out of style.
“Cute bag works with everything. Perfect for travel or every day, fits your essentials and looks stylish doing it,” said one shopper.
Pet owners, listen up: This little robot vac could make your life easier by picking up all the pet hair that’s accumulated on your floors. It’s equipped to handle both wood and carpet, and it has four modes to make fast work of dirt, debris, fur and more. It can follow the wall and automatically clean, spot clean or manually clean, tackling messes of any size with precision and power. Plus, it’ll run for up to 100 minutes (on low-suction mode) before automatically returning to its charging base to juice up.
“All I can say is wow,” wrote one pet owner. “With several dogs in my house, I think this will be a godsend. As soon as I received it, I put it together and let it go. I just swept, for the third time, and it picked up hair from under my coffee table, along the walls, and the edge of my furniture.”
Most medical pros will tell you that a good night’s sleep is important for your physical and mental health. However, if your mattress is a little too firm for your liking, it may be hard to fall asleep and stay asleep. If a new mattress isn’t in the budget, consider a mattress pad. This on-sale pick has a breathable top, and it’s overstuffed with down alternative fill to make it extra fluffy.
“It made my mattress feel like a big pillow. I love it,” said a fan.
These all-natural dryer balls are made of 100% New Zealand wool to help soften your laundry and cut down on static, so you can take harsh chemical softeners and dryer sheets out of your laundry room for good. When you toss a few into your dryer, they help break up any heavy clothes, towels or sheets so they can dry properly. The wool can also suck out the water and condensation from inside your dryer and improve the airflow, helping cut down on total drying time (and energy bills!)
“First-time customer trying these wool dryer balls. Sooo glad I bought them!” gushed a convert. “They work. Clothes come out wrinkle-free, mostly, and soft. Huge plus: no more artificial smelly softener infiltrating my clothing and linens. Highly recommend!”
You may have seen Oprah wearing the ultra-comfy AirEssentials sweatsuit by Spanx. It costs over $250, but she’s Oprah, so she can swing it. If you want a similar look for less, get this set at Amazon. It comes in 26 colors and includes the quarter-zip sweatshirt and sweatpants.
“I feel like Oprah!” said one reviewer. “It’s a flattering cut and fit for me, and hopefully will wash well. The fabric is buttery but has some body to it. I’m no spring chicken, but I think it looks pretty cute!”
Save $25 with coupon
This hair helper uses coconut, olive, jojoba and pumpkin seed oils to help promote growth. It also works to soften and detangle hair and reduce blow-drying time, which means less heat damage.
Nearly 24,000 five-star Amazon reviewers say it’s the real deal. “OMG,” marveled a new convert. “This is one of the best products I have ever purchased. When I say ‘hair growth,’ I mean it. This helps your hair to grow and thicken up, and those bald spots will not be bald anymore after using this growth oil. It even grew my daughter’s edges back. I love it!”
If you’ve never considered a water flosser, you’re missing out. Not only is this one easy to use (simply fill the reservoir with warm water and you’re ready to go), but it “removes up to 99.9% of plaque,” according to Waterpik. There are two flossing tips and two water-pressure settings, so you can customize your clean.
“I use a corded Waterpik at home, but happy to find this cordless version,” said one traveler. “It works just as well and is more convenient when traveling if there is not an outlet handy. I find that using a Waterpik is so much easier than using dental floss.”
If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of leggings, give this pair a shot. Shoppers report they’re super soft, fit in all the right places and offer a bit of tummy control. And they have a flared silhouette that flatters all figures.
“I’m always skeptical when buying clothes that aren’t from name brands — mostly because the picture always looks different than what arrives,” one Amazon reviewer admitted. “But I have been happily surprised by these leggings. They are super soft. … They’re a buttery-smooth texture that just feels good on your skin. They suck in my tummy area. They have a great stretch.”
Undies with tummy control may not always be the cutest undergarments out there, but they’re certainly handy when you’re looking for a little extra support. The thing is, finding a pair that’s actually comfortable can be a tiresome quest. Luckily, unicorns do exist — and over 68,000 Amazon shoppers have found one in these cotton briefs. They say they’re much comfier than shapewear, with more coverage than skimpier styles that seem to be taking over these days.
“These are the best panties I have found that actually hold your stomach in,” reported a rave reviewer. “I’m not skinny or fat, [but] I have the 50-year-old pooch that does not look smooth in tight clothes. These panties smooth out my tummy and make me look flat-bellied.”
