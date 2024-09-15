Today’s best sales: $75 for a Fire TV, $99 for a Coach crossbody bag and more

This Insignia is Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling television, and it’s just $75 right now! Alexa is included in the remote, so instead of endlessly scrolling through the guide, you can just say, “Alexa, play House of the Dragon,” and she’ll make your wish come true. Compare this to other built-in video streaming TVs that come with Roku inside but lack voice assistant features out of the box. The TV also features vivid colors and high-definition picture quality, rare at this price point.

Over 16,000 customers have left a glowing five-star review. “I love it — love the picture, love the sound, easy set-up, good for the money,” said one fan. “Had more expensive TVs that were hard to set up and picture and sound were no better.”