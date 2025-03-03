Tom Holland’s non-alcoholic beer is here — how does it compare to our favorites?

Throughout my twenties, I was super into craft beer, a product of going to college in Grand Rapids, Michigan, aka Beer City, USA. Even after moving to Colorado, I enjoyed a good brew after a hike, mountain bike session or a day of rock climbing. It’s what you do. But as I got older, alcohol started to bug my stomach more and more, and it took less and less for me to feel like crud the next morning. That’s when I tried non-alcoholic (NA) beer for the first time.

Things have changed since the days when O’Douls was the only option (my dad’s personal favorite when I was growing up). Now there are dozens of NA beers, many of them full of flavor and low on calories. Bero is one of the latest options, promoted heavily by Spider-man himself, Tom Holland, who himself is sober. Bero comes in three flavors, Kingston Golden Pils, Edge Hill Hazy IPA and Noon Wheat.

Amazon At just 70 calories per can, Noon Wheat isn’t just a solid non-alcoholic option — it’s also a great pick if you’re watching your calories. $20 at Amazon

Why are these a good deal? 💰

Non-alcoholic beer typically runs anywhere from $10 to over $20 for a six-pack. Right now all three of these Bero flavors is just $20 for a 12-pack, and if you have Prime, that, of course, includes shipping.

Why do I need these? 🤔

Going out with friends after a run, bike ride or a long day (or week) of work is one of the simple pleasures in life. Waking up the next morning with a headache, nausea or worse? That’s not a pleasure at all. Whether you’ve extended dry January indefinitely or just occasionally enjoy the ritual of cracking open a cold one without the buzz. Trying to lose weight? Non-alcoholic beer typically has fewer calories than its alcoholic counterpart, and Bero is no exception. Their Pils, Wheat, and Hazy IPA come in at just 88, 70 and 73 calories, respectively.

When we did our NA blind taste test back in January (a test that didn’t include Bero), our favorite NA lager was the insanely popular Heineken 0.0, which we felt tasted surprisingly close to its full-alcohol counterpart. Personally, both Heinekens taste a bit skunky for my taste, a flavor that the Bero Kingston Golden Pils does not have, so if both beers are available, I’ll gladly reach for the Bero.

While some NA IPAs are bitter hop bombs — easy to add to NA beer since hops don’t have alcohol or calories to begin with — the Edge Hill Hazy IPA imparts a more subtle flavor, one that this author prefers over other NA Hazy IPAs from brands like Athletic and Best Day. Does it take the crown from our preferred IPA, Good Times? No, but to this author it’s close. In fact, when it comes to NA Hazy IPAs, the only Hazy I prefer more is from Sam Adams, because it actually is quite Hazy, unlike this Bero variety.

I will surely be buying each of these Bero varieties in the future, but if I had to pick a favorite, it was the Noon Wheat. Wheat beers used to be a favorite of mine, especially Hefeweizens, and while the Noon Wheat doesn’t have that heavy clove flavor a Hefe is known for, it comes close in other aspects, including being incredibly refreshing on a warmer day with a slice of orange in the glass along with it. That said, if you can find a variety pack, I highly suggest giving each of them a try.

Want to enjoy the camaraderie of a kegger without the morning-after malaise? Knock yourself out … figuratively speaking, that is. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

These near-beers are still very new, but even so, they have over 100 perfect ratings.

Pros 👍

“It’s not common to find a low- or zero-alcohol beer that is tasty, except perhaps a few of the heavier styles, but this one is indeed light, refreshing and has enough body that I don’t feel like I’m drinking flavored seltzer,” praised this brewmeister. “If I didn’t know better, I’d think it was a good, regular beer.”

Another appreciated the non-IPA varieties. “I hate the hoppy taste of IPAs, and that’s put me off of a lot of near-beers … they always seem to be IPAs,” griped a gratified guzzler. “I personally really like it! I’m actually voluntarily pulling them out of the fridge in the evenings after work to wind down. I get the psychological relaxing effect of a beer without the downsides.”

“I can’t drink regular beer since I take medication that interacts with alcohol very badly,” said this five-star fan, “this so this stuff is amazing to me! Thank you, Bero for making this stuff exist. I never have to drink regular beer again to taste it and I love that for me (and anyone else who can’t drink).”

Cons 👎

For some reviewers, a lot of NA beer is just weak tea. “Not having the alcohol is great but it does cut down the richness and flavor of the beer slightly, which I’m okay with but you have been warned,” they cautioned.

“It’s like a wheat soda,” sniffed this sipper. “You may find it to have the metallic taste that most cervezas do, so have some salt if you need it.”

Amazon A wee grip about this otherwise tasty bev? It pours more clear than a true hazy brew should. $20 at Amazon

Editor-approved glasses and can coolers

Amazon A modern take on the classic tulip beer glass, this pick is designed to enhance the aroma and flavor of your favorite brew. Though you should hand-wash it to prolong its life, in a pinch you can put it in the dishwasher; it’s also freezer safe for frosting. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Give your brew pride of place with a glass that features an etched map of your hometown. More than three dozen cities are available, from Boston to Seattle. $20 at Amazon

Amazon A good bet for those who need insulated bevs on a budget. They’re vacuum-sealed to keep your drink chilly and are dishwasher-safe for when the party’s over. “I am amazed by this product. Even the last drop of a 12-ounce drink is still cold. I have bought four more as gifts,” wrote one of the 2,200 five-star reviewers. $11 at Amazon

Libbey Glass or can? You don’t have to choose with these funky tumblers, which are perfect for beer, cocktails, juice or anything in between. No surprise they earn a perfect 5 stars from more than 3,700 Amazon reviewers. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Of course Yeti, the insulation experts, make a bestselling koozie. More 6,300 shoppers have given it a five-star review for its durability and effectiveness. “It keeps my drinks cold for hours,” raved one fan. “And I swear if you knock it off a table, it lands without tipping over. I thought it was a fluke the first time it happened, but the fouth time I started realizing it was designed that way.” $25 at Amazon

