Trip.com Group’s Bo Sun Named Marketing Professional of the Year at the CMO Asia Awards

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com Group CMO Bo Sun has been named ‘Marketing Professional of the Year’ at the 2024 CMO Asia Awards for Excellence in Branding & Marketing. The award, which highlights pioneering individuals and best practices in marketing, was presented to Sun in recognition of his key role in the conceptualisation and realisation of Trip.com Group’s industry-leading innovations in marketing.

The selection committee noted Sun’s role in spearheading the leading online travel services provider’s pivot to content marketing and consumption in the wake of the pandemic, a strategy which has brought together partners from across the industry to revitalise, revamp and rethink the travel experience.



Trip.com Group CMO Bo Sun (pictured)

Under Sun’s leadership, Trip.com Group has harnessed its experience and resources to forge meaningful partnerships which connect travellers with destinations and services in immersive ways previously unimaginable. Sun has spearheaded collaborations spanning all aspects of the travel lifecycle, including with key service providers such as Mastercard, as well as various destination and tourism authorities, delivering innovative initiatives such as the ‘Reconnecting with the World’ campaign and the ‘Super World Trip’ livestream series. The success of these initiatives was noted by the selection committee, and has been widely recognised by industry peers, affirming Trip.com Group’s standing as an industry leader and partner of choice.

In line with the mission of the awards, CMO Asia Executive Director Dr. Aalok Pandit said, Sun was selected in recognition of his exemplary leadership, and as a source of inspiration for aspiring marketing professionals: “Under the vision of Mr. Bo Sun, Trip.com Group has forged some of the most innovative, immersive and inspirational campaigns in travel, and led industry-wide transformations. We are thrilled to be able to recognise these achievements and hope that our marketing peers may find inspiration and motivation in Sun’s pioneering efforts.“

The award represents the latest recognition of Sun’s visionary leadership, following his selection as Harvard Business Review China’s ‘Pioneering Figure’ (in 2020, 2021), as well as Campaign’s ‘Most Influential and Purposeful Marketer’ (in 2020, 2021, 2023).

In accepting the award, Sun expressed his appreciation for the selection committee’s nomination: “At Trip.com Group, our guiding mission is ‘to pursue the perfect trip for a better world’, and we are always working towards that goal, with respect to all aspects and stages of the travel experience. It is an honour to be able to have our work recognised alongside such esteemed company. We hope that our peers will continue to join us on our journey towards the perfect trip, and we look forward to celebrating those shared achievements together.“

