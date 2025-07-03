Tripadvisor stock surges 17% as Starboard Value builds sizable stake in online travel company

Tripadvisor stock jumped 17% Thursday after Starboard Value revealed a more than 9% stake in the online travel company, according to a securities filing.

The position was valued at about $160 million as of Wednesday’s close.

“We value constructive engagement with all of our shareholders and appreciate their feedback as we continue to grow our business as the world’s most trusted source for travel and experiences,” a Tripadvisor spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. The company’s board of directors and management team are “committed to driving long-term value for our shareholders,” they added.

Starboard declined to comment on the news.

Tripadvisor shares have been flat since the start of the year after plummeting more than 30% in 2024. Last year, the travel review and booking company said it created a special committee to explore potential options.