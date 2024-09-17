Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Unveil the Magic of Fall with Suika Game’s ‘[Autumn Version] Special Skin Pack’

TOKYO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aladdin X Inc., a subsidiary of the award-winning projector and laser projector brand XGIMI, is celebrating the autumn with the global launch of the ‘[Autumn Version] Special Skin Expansion Pack’ on September 17th. This pack allows players to enjoy customize their game interface by combining various parts on Nintendo Switch™ for a personalized experience.

Suika Game - [Autumn Version] Special Skin Pack
Suika Game – [Autumn Version] Special Skin Pack

After conducting research on the question, “What does autumn look like to you?” we found four recurring themes: red leaves, the moon, yellow ginkgo, and desserts. Based on these insights, we’ve created four delightful designs for the ‘[Autumn Version] Special Skin Expansion Pack’:

  • Crimson Walk: Our charming fruit characters are out for a picnic, enjoying a stroll and outdoor sketching amidst vibrant autumn leaves.
  • Moonlight and Lanterns: Experience the serene beauty of floating lanterns and a glowing full moon.
  • Melodies of Fall: Celebrate the season with music, singing, and dancing as the crisp autumn air fills with joyful sounds beneath golden ginkgo trees.
  • Wagashi Whispers: As a special skin in the “[Autumn Edition] Special Skin Expansion Pack”, it is inspired by the harvest season. Autumn is the time to indulge in desserts made from seasonal harvests. Wagashi, traditional Japanese sweets, are perfect for this festive time.

We hope these designs capture the essence of autumn and bring joy to your gaming experience!

Price of a single skin (Crimson Walk/ Moonlight and Lanterns / Melodies of Fall): 6HKD/1000KRW
Price of the special skin (Wagashi Whispers): 9HKD/1500KRW
Four skin pack price: 21HKD/3500KRW

* Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

About Suika Game

Suika Game is a puzzle game where players group fruits of the same type and gradually evolve them into larger fruits, with the highest-level being a watermelon.

Copyright: ©︎ 2021 Aladdin X Inc
Official Website: https://www.aladdinx.jp/pages/suika-game
Official X: https://twitter.com/SuikaGame_jp 

About XGIMI

XGIMI Technology Co., Ltd (688696.SH), established in 2013, is a global leading brand in projectors and laser projectors, integrates design, R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service. Cooperating with well-known partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI strives to create all-in-one entertainment products and continuously refine them with a user-centric approach. In 2023, XGIMI ranked first in the global home projector market in terms of shipments.

Additional information is available at: https://www.xgimi.com/ 

Source

