VectorBuilder and Sartorius Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Advance Biopharmaceutical Innovation

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — VectorBuilder, a global leader in end-to-end gene delivery services, and Sartorius, a leading international partner in life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, recently announced a strategic cooperation agreement. The collaboration will focus on gene vector and mRNA bioprocess solutions and services, accelerating the development and clinical translation of innovative biopharmaceutical projects.

Building on years of successful collaboration, Sartorius and the VectorBuilder have agreed to further expand the scope of their partnership. The new cooperation will cover various areas, such as co-development of innovative downstream processes for cell and gene therapies; further optimization of the development platform and commercial production of GMP-compliant mRNA, plasmid and viral vectors; partnering to support the achievement of sustainability goals; and regular exchange as well as training of talent from both companies. Moreover, VectorBuilder will be a developing partner for applications in the field of the new modalities.

“Sartorius is deeply committed to customer-centric innovation, which is the cornerstone of our product development and service provision,” said Sarah Wang, Head of Sartorius China. “We anticipate that this strategic partnership will yield innovative solutions aimed at enhancing the efficiency and quality of biomedical enterprises. Together, we aim to support the growth of our global customers and the broader biomedical industry, and to contribute to the advancement of life sciences through transformative processes.”

“Innovation is in the DNA of VectorBuilder. This agreement with Sartorius allows us to further expand our reach and impact, empowering researchers and pharmaceutical companies worldwide with advanced gene delivery solutions,” said Dr. Bruce Lahn, Founder and Chief Scientist of VectorBuilder. “We are excited to combine our expertise to create a more efficient and effective biopharmaceutical ecosystem.”

“By partnering with VectorBuilder, we look forward to leveraging the expertise of both companies to enable more innovations in downstream processing, further reducing time to market and ultimately saving more people’s lives,” Michaela Pischke added, Head of the Business Area Separation Technologies. “Congratulations to our China team who have done a great job in laying the groundwork to strengthen this partnership.”

Both companies are committed to exploring the vast potential of cell and gene therapies and accelerating the translation of research breakthroughs into life-saving treatments.

