WALOVI X-Hero Debuts at Inaugural Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit, Vietnam Emerges as a Growth Engine for Southeast Asia

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit was held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on November 3. The summit brought together regional business leaders and multinational executives. During the event, WALOVI unveiled its X-Hero energy electrolyte drink, alongside the inauguration of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (GPHL)’s Vietnam representative office.

Featuring natural plant-based ingredients, such as ginseng and coffee beans, WALOVI X-Hero combines these botanicals with electrolytes to support energy and electrolyte replenishment. It responds to young consumers’ growing demand for natural ingredients and convenient replenishment.

Ye Jizeng, the Vice President of WALOVI Beverages Group Co., Ltd., said the global beverage industry is undergoing a fundamental shift, with natural plant-based beverages moving from a niche option toward mainstream consumption. In response, WALOVI is pursuing two major transitions: evolving from a single-product company into a full-category business, and from a domestic brand into a global one.

WALOVI has been expanding its presence across Southeast Asia. In Malaysia, it partnered with Baosteel Can Making Malaysia in May 2025 to advance localized production. In Singapore, its international headquarters was launched in August 2026 to coordinate regional strategy and global resources. In Indonesia, WALOVI held its global investment promotion conference in Jakarta this year, unveiled its classic and international can ranges, and signed agreements with local distributors.

Vietnam is a key example of localized development. Following the debut of the WALOVI Vietnam Can in May 2026, X-Hero was unveiled at the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit in November. The country’s hot climate, spicy cuisine and familiarity with herbal ingredients create favorable conditions for functional beverages. Since accelerating its development in Vietnam in 2021, WALOVI has achieved rapid growth, making Vietnam its largest and fastest-growing market in Southeast Asia.

WALOVI sees Southeast Asia as a diverse region of countries with different languages and stages of development, where no single approach can fit every market.

As the global beverage industry evolves, WALOVI will continue to connect diverse markets through product innovation and open collaboration, to bring its natural plant-based beverages to a wider international audience.