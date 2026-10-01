Water pours from plane ceiling, drenching passengers midflight in startling viral video

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Wild footage shows water pouring down in streams from the ceiling of an Emirates flight as passengers attempted to cover themselves and keep dry.

The incident took place aboard Emirates flight EK123 from Dubai to Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 17, Viral Press reported.

The video, taken by a passenger, shows people on board using blankets to shield themselves as water continued pouring from the ceiling during the flight.

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Some passengers pulled out their phones to capture the bizarre scene as water dripped down into the cabin.

One passenger, Hsin Ying Chang of Taiwan, said water began soaking her “like a waterfall,” Viral Press reported.

Emirates Airlines released a media statement regarding the incident.

“Emirates can confirm that an accumulation of condensation resulted in water being observed in a part of the cabin shortly after take-off on flight EK123 from Dubai to Istanbul on 17 September 2026,” the company said.

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“Cabin crew responded in accordance with established procedures and relocated affected customers whose seats had become wet.

“No further water was observed during the flight, which continued to Istanbul as scheduled.

“We apologize to the affected customers for the inconvenience caused.”

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Despite a later explanation, the dripping water remained a mystery during the flight.

Hsin Ying Chang claimed “the cabin crew offered no explanation or apology,” according to Viral Press.

Hsin also claimed there was no TV or other equipment where she was moved, leaving her with little to do but “sit facing the wall.”

“I had always heard that Emirates was one of the most luxurious airlines in the world, but this experience completely changed my view,” she reportedly said.

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It is unclear exactly when the leak began.

The flight lasted just over four hours, records show, departing Dubai at 11:14 a.m. and landing at Istanbul Airport at 2:16 p.m. local time.

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Water dripping from ceiling panels can be caused by excess condensation from an aircraft’s air-conditioning system, though officials have not confirmed that was the cause of the Sept. 17 incident.

It isn’t the only time a water-related issue aboard a flight has made headlines.

In 2024, “disgusting” water flooded the aisle of an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Minneapolis after leaking from a lavatory.

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Passengers lifted their bags and stepped over the liquid as flight attendants struggled to stop the leak.

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