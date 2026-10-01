Boeing engineers and technical workers approve new contract, avoiding strike

Boeing engineers and technical workers approved a sweetened four-year contract with immediate 10% raises, avoiding a potential strike at the aerospace giant as it seeks federal approval for new aircraft and to increase aircraft production.

“We secured many victories that some thought were completely out of reach when this negotiation cycle started,” said the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, which represents about 13,000 Boeing engineers and 4,000 technical workers.

Boeing increased its offer in mid-September after the workers rejected an earlier proposal. In addition to the 10% ratification wage increase, the four-year contract includes annual raises of 4%, with an increase of up to 6% based on merit.

The professional unit, which includes engineers, voted 67.62% in favor of the new contract, and the tech unit approved the contract with 53.48% in favor, the union said.

The work groups, which make up Boeing’s largest white-collar union, overwhelmingly rejected an earlier offer with 3% annual raises.

Boeing said in a statement that it was “pleased with the outcome of the vote.”

The approval lets Boeing avoid a strike just as it’s trying to stabilize and increase production of its fast-selling jets and win federal approval for the 737 Max 10 and 777X, which are years behind schedule.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said it’s assessing whether a software issue on the 737 Max 10, which could affect landing procedures in certain scenarios, poses a safety of flight issue.

A machinist strike two years ago halted production until the two sides reached a deal.

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