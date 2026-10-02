Wellness, Culture and Island Adventures: Experiencing Indonesia Through a Different Lens

SYDNEY, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For Australian travellers, Indonesia can offer more than a familiar holiday. From wellness and culture to marine exploration and heritage, the journey can become an opportunity to experience destinations they may already know in new and more meaningful ways.



A key visual from Wonderful Indonesia’s “Go Beyond Ordinary” campaign showcases Labuan Bajo’s underwater world, one of four destinations featured in the Ministry of Tourism’s latest Out-of-Home campaign across Sydney.

Indonesia is strengthening its commitment to quality tourism by placing the quality of the travel experience, the country’s natural and cultural heritage, and the value created for destinations and local communities at the heart of tourism development. For many Australian travellers, Indonesia is already a familiar destination. The opportunity now is to experience it differently, through journeys that are more personal, diverse and connected to the places, cultures and communities that shape each destination.

The Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia is approaching this potential from a new perspective. Through its Quality Tourism strategy, Indonesia is advancing a tourism model that places quality alongside quantity. The strategy prioritises niche experiences, including marine tourism, gastronomy, wellness, luxury and the arts, with the aim of attracting affluent travellers, encouraging longer stays and generating greater economic value for destinations and local communities.

This approach is brought to life through “Go Beyond Ordinary,” inviting Australian travellers to experience Indonesia beyond the destinations they may already know. Bali, Lombok,

Labuan Bajo and Borobudur offer complementary experiences, ranging from culture and wellness to nature and marine adventures, as well as history and heritage. These destinations illustrate different ways to experience Indonesia more deeply, rather than as separate stops on an itinerary.

Bali remains a destination with a strong connection to Australian travellers, yet the island offers much more than its beaches and popular tourism areas. Rice terraces, traditional villages, local rituals, gastronomy and wellness experiences provide different ways to discover Bali.

In Lombok, nature and Sasak culture come together to shape a distinct experience. The Gili Islands offer marine experiences, while Mount Rinjani provides opportunities for nature-based adventure.

Further east, the journey turns towards the sea, Labuan Bajo offers a marine experience shaped by the extraordinary underwater ecosystems of Komodo National Park. Diving and snorkelling allow travellers to encounter diverse coral reefs and marine life.

Borobudur brings a different dimension to the journey, rooted in history, culture and spirituality. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the ninth-century Buddhist temple features thousands of relief panels and hundreds of stupas.

Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, said, “Quality Tourism is about creating a stronger connection between travellers, destinations and the communities that shape them. It means encouraging journeys that go beyond seeing a place, towards understanding its character, experiencing it more deeply and creating lasting value for the destinations visited. In that spirit, we invite Australian travellers to explore further and discover more meaningful experiences across Indonesia.”

To support more personalised journeys, the Ministry of Tourism has also introduced MaiA (Meticulous Artificial Intelligence of Indonesia), an AI-powered travel assistant under the Tourism 5.0 programme accessible at indonesia.travel.

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