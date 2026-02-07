WePlay Teams Up with “The Little Prince” to Launch 2026 Valentine’s Day Special Activity, Creating a Romantic Social Media Feast for Young Americans

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — WePlay, a leading global social entertainment platform, today officially announced a strategic partnership with “The Little Prince,” a French literary classic IP, to launch a special Valentine’s Day themed collaborative activity. The campaign will run from February 7 to February 14, featuring innovative gameplay mechanics, limited-edition gifts, and emotional interaction systems designed to deliver a cultural feast that blends literary classics with modern social entertainment for young users across North America.



WePlay Collaborates with ‘The Little Prince’ to Launch 2026 Valentine’s Day Special Event

A Cultural Collision Across the Atlantic: Classic Literature Meets Social Entertainment

“The Little Prince” is a novella created by French writer and military pilot Antoine de Saint-Exupéry in 1943. Since its publication, it has become one of the world’s best-selling literary works, with sales exceeding 140 million copies. The work has been translated into over 650 languages and dialects, making it the second-most published book globally, surpassed only by the Bible. It enjoys a broad readership across America, Europe, and worldwide, particularly beloved by Gen-Z and young adults. 2026 marks the 80th anniversary of “The Little Prince’s” publication in France. WePlay has chosen this momentous occasion to launch this collaborative activity. The goal is to deeply integrate the novel’s core philosophy of “taming creates bonds” with modern social entertainment scenarios, providing global young users with a Valentine’s Day experience that is both culturally rich and entertainingly valuable.

Customized Gameplay Design: Reinventing Valentine’s Day Social Expression

This WePlay Valentine’s Day special activity features multi-layered, multi-dimensional interactive gameplay with the core objective of ensuring every user’s love story is seen, celebrated, and permanently commemorated. Key Features Include:

Customized Recharge Incentives & Growth Multiplier System: Offering 30% additional recharge bonuses while providing doubled charm and growth point rewards.

Valentine's Day Limited-Edition Luxury Rings: Launching specially designed, visually stunning Valentine's Day exclusive rings with dazzling effects.

Little Prince Co-branded Gifts & Rare Items: Collaboratively designed a series of co-branded gifts and props that blend classic elements from the novel—roses, Planet B-612, and foxes. Each item carries emotional symbolism from the Little Prince story.

CP Couple-Exclusive Benefits & Proposal Mechanics: Lowering the threshold for using the platform's proposal feature while offering super-value rewards to couples who have established CP relationships and meet consumption targets.

: Lowering the threshold for using the platform’s proposal feature while offering super-value rewards to couples who have established CP relationships and meet consumption targets. Ring Discounts & Limited-Time Promotions: Multiple ring options featuring special promotional pricing during the activity period, encouraging users to express emotional commitment through virtual jewelry “gifting.”

WePlay’s North American Market Position & Global Strategy

WePlay is the flagship global next-generation social entertainment platform under WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. Since its launch, WePlay has established a robust user base across multiple global regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. According to official data, WePlay has accumulated over 800 million downloads with monthly active users in the millions, establishing itself as a leading choice for young global users’ social entertainment. In the American market, WePlay has secured a significant position in the App Store and Google Play’s social entertainment category thanks to its “low-barrier entry, high immersion, strong social” characteristics. The user base primarily consists of 18-25-year-old young social entertainment users. WePlay’s global IP strategy has already achieved several success cases. Previously, the platform collaborated with renowned IPs including “Care Bears,” “Chibi Maruko-chan,” and “Kumamon.” Each collaboration effectively elevated the platform’s brand perception and user stickiness. This partnership with “The Little Prince” marks a further breakthrough in both “selecting classic IPs with global cultural influence” and “innovative gameplay design.”

Why “The Little Prince”? Why Valentine’s Day?

Alan Smith, WePlay’s North American market director, stated in an interview: “The Little Prince is a work with trans-generational, trans-gender, and trans-cultural resonance globally. At its core, it’s about ‘connection’—the deep spiritual linkage between people, which aligns perfectly with WePlay’s mission to ‘bring joy and friendship to young people worldwide.'” Alan further explained: “In the North American market, Gen Z and young millennial users increasingly seek product experiences that are ‘warm’ and ‘culturally deep.’ Purely functional innovations and price advantages are no longer sufficient to win their hearts. We believe that by introducing classic IPs with global resonance points and fusing their philosophical cores with social interaction mechanisms, we can elevate virtual entertainment into an ’emotional expression vehicle’ and a ‘mode of cultural participation.’ Valentine’s Day itself is inherently about being ‘seen’ and ‘celebrated,’ and WePlay’s social mechanics are perfectly positioned to deliver exactly this.”

WePlay’s Future Roadmap

WePlay has announced that this collaboration with “The Little Prince” will set a new benchmark for the platform’s global IP strategy. Going forward, WePlay plans to:

Deepen IP Partnership Ecosystem — Continuously seek collaboration opportunities with globally renowned literary works, anime IPs, film properties, music artists, and beyond, establishing a normalized IP collaborative activity matrix Innovate Gameplay Development — Based on data feedback from this activity, continue iterating social interaction mechanisms while exploring more “IP + emotional expression” fusion formats Expand Global Markets — Replicate the North American service’s success experience across emerging markets in Europe and Latin America , progressively constructing an “globally unified brand with region-differentiated execution” international operations model Integrate Social Responsibility — Plan to incorporate charitable elements in subsequent IP collaborations, combining entertainment value with social value

About WePlay

WePlay is a global next-generation social entertainment platform under WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. The platform integrates gaming, voice interaction, party entertainment, and various other functions, with the mission to “Bring joy and friends to young people around the world,” committed to “Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment.” WePlay has become the preferred social entertainment app for global young users through its innovative gameplay, immersive social experiences, and warm community culture. The platform consistently adheres to a product philosophy of “quality first, innovation-driven, cultural depth,” collaborating with globally renowned IPs to deliver interactive experiences that are both entertainingly valuable and culturally meaningful.

Platform Features:

Innovative combination of voice social communication and gamified interaction

Hit games including 《Who's the Spy》, 《Guess My Drawing》, 《Mic Grab》, and more

Immersive social experiences combining online and offline elements

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet company based in Singapore, founded on October 23, 2020. As a company with a global vision and innovative spirit, we are dedicated to expanding in the social and gaming business sectors worldwide. We focus on the development and operation of social board games and casual games, with a particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences that connect people around the world. Currently, we are actively expanding into international markets, and in the future, we aim to make a significant impact on the global stage.

