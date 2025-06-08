Monday, June 9, 2025
Xinhua Silk Road: South Korea Gangwon to deepen pragmatic economic and cultural cooperation with E China Anhui, official

BEIJING, June 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gangwon of South Korea and east China’s Anhui Province have a solid foundation for deeper cooperation after nearly a decade of friendship province relationship that was established in 2015, according to Gangwon Vice Governor Yeo Zhong Hyup, calling for more cooperation in economy, culture, arts, tourism, sports, education, and the environment between the two sides.

Photo shows the signing of the agreement on further strengthening friendship relationship between east China's Anhui Province and Gangwon, South Korea during the opening ceremony of the 2025 RCEP Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum held on June 5, 2025 in Anhui's Huangshan City.
The vice governor made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the 2025 RCEP Local Governments and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum held on June 5 in Anhui’s Huangshan City.

The event also witnessed the signing of the agreement on further strengthening friendship relationship between Anhui and Gangwon.

The full implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has provided new opportunities for local economies and cooperation at the local government level, in particular, played an indispensable role in promoting these opportunities towards practical development, the official noted.

“RCEP is not only the world’s largest free trade pact, but also a core platform for transforming regional cooperation potential into actual competitiveness,” said the vice governor.

For cultural and people-to-people exchanges, the official also introduced Gangwon’s tourism resources in his speech such as its beautiful beaches, large ski resorts, and warm, comfortable guesthouses and welcome more Chinese tourists to visit Gangwon.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/345991.html

Source

