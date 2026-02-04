Yuyu Pharma Invests in James & Ella, Advancing Its Global Expansion Into Premium Pet Wellness

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Yuyu Pharma announced today a strategic investment in James & Ella, the United Kingdom’s fastest-growing freeze-dried pet nutrition company. Founded by entrepreneur James Middleton, James & Ella has rapidly established itself as the leader of the UK freeze-dried category, with nationwide distribution through Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Ocado, and Amazon UK, supported by a strongly expanding direct-to-consumer subscription channel.

This investment reflects Yuyu Pharma’s expanding global focus on premium pet wellness. Freeze-dried nutrition is one of the fastest-growing segments in the pet category, fueled by rising demand for human-grade ingredients, superior digestibility, and science-led product design. James & Ella is leading this movement, supported by advanced freeze-drying technology, strong retail performance, and a brand philosophy centered on health, trust, and emotional connection.

The partnership with James & Ella builds on Yuyu Pharma’s broader strategy in the animal-health sector. In the past two years, Yuyu has invested in VetmAb Bio, a developer of veterinary monoclonal antibodies; Dalan Animal Health, the pioneer of invertebrate vaccines; and DogPPL, a premium U.S. pet-wellness lifestyle company. These ventures together form a rapidly growing platform that spans biologics, aquaculture, pet nutrition, and consumer wellness.

“James & Ella is redefining the future of pet nutrition, and we see significant opportunity in their vision, technology, and category leadership,” said Robert Wonsang Yu, CEO of Yuyu Pharma. “Our investment reflects our confidence in freeze-dried nutrition and in the long-term potential of James & Ella as a science-driven pet wellness brand.”

About Yuyu Pharma

Founded in 1941, Yuyu Pharma(KRX:000220) is a Korea-based healthcare company focused on pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and health supplements that improve quality of life. As part of its global growth strategy, the company invests in early-stage and high-growth innovators across biotechnology, sustainability, and animal health through Yuyu Venture Studio.

Source