10 tried-and-true beauty essentials Yahoo readers can’t stop buying

As your friendly neighborhood shopping experts, we pride ourselves on highlighting items that offer you the most bang for your buck. After all, if we wouldn’t recommend it to friends and family — or purchase it ourselves — we wouldn’t tell you to spend your hard-earned cash on it. Of course, like any shopping savants worth their salt, we know where to look for the best of the best — and often, the best product recommendations come from our very own readers.

This especially holds true for all things skin care, hair care and makeup. If you’re looking to update your beauty regimen for the season (or you’re just in the mood to make some swaps), you’re in luck: We crunched the numbers and put together a list of beauty essentials Yahoo readers can’t get enough of. Here are 10 tried-and-true buys that they’ve been scooping up.

Amazon Wild Growth’s plant-based formula, which includes olive, coconut and jojoba oils, works to promote hair growth and stronger strands safely and naturally. Along with encouraging hair to grow longer, the oil also helps soften and detangle hair and reduce blow-drying time, which means less heat damage. $9 at Amazon

Amazon This soap uses a blend of kojic acid, vitamin C, collagen, retinol, turmeric and more to help fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, balance skin’s texture, eliminate scarring and banish sun damage. $20 at Amazon

Amazon This nongreasy cream is packed with micro-encapsulated retinol, which penetrates deep into your skin to help boost elasticity and firmness, as well as improve skin texture and tone. Plus, this made-in-the-USA cream is cruelty-, paraben-, dye- and gluten-free and contains no artificial colors. It can be used all over your body (including your face). Most importantly: It works, fans say. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Turns out snails are good for a lot more than being the centerpiece of tasty French dishes. Amazon shoppers and even our own beauty editor are big fans of CosRx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence, made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate. It might sound gross, but the results — less dullness and dryness — certainly aren’t, shoppers say. With over 53,000 five-star reviews, this serum has a massive fan base. Users rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Widely celebrated by dermatologists, beauty editors and skin-care enthusiasts, this No. 1 bestseller is formulated to reduce dryness and the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. The lightweight cream contains three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. It’s also fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic. $14 at Amazon

Amazon If your sensitive mouth makes eating ice cream a struggle, this bestseller has you covered. Thanks to its four brush modes, you can set it for sensitivity, deep cleaning, gum massage and even whitening. Its motor delivers 82,000 vibrations per minute and removes up to 10 times more buildup than an ordinary toothbrush. It also has a built-in 30-second timer and a two-minute auto shut-off to help you develop a better brushing routine. With the brush, you also get an extra eight brush heads — each one should last you about three months, so eight should last you just over two years! No more shelling out piles of cash for replacement heads. The included travel case makes it easy to bring along on your next adventure too. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards did an Amazon livestream from her Las Vegas hotel room to show us how she gets ready for a night out where being fabulous really counts. She pulled out the bottle of this root-lifting spray that she claims gives you “the look and feel of 3,000 more strands” and admitted that once upon a time, she didn’t always use it. But after she realized it was a game-changer? “I will never not use that again.” $11 with coupon at Amazon

Amazon This hair-loving pair promotes stronger, thicker locks with a formula that contains biotin, caffeine, niacinamide and camellia extract, among other nourishing components. It’s also free of harsh chemicals, sulfates or parabens. $25 with coupon at Amazon

Amazon The clever gadget uses ionic technology to help tame frizz and leave hair looking and feeling smooth and shiny. Meanwhile, its round edges and tufted bristles add volume and body. The dryer brush has three heat and speed settings for styling flexibility depending on the type of blowout you’re going for. Plus, more than 18,000 beauty lovers have given it their seal of approval — including two Yahoo staffers! $45 at Amazon

Amazon Packed with plant extracts such as rosemary, chamomile and pansy, along with sunflower and sweet almond oils, this top-selling moisturizer lives up to its name — it is, essentially, food for your skin. Its creamy, hydrating formula has a moisture-locking beeswax and botanical oil base to help hydrate rough, thirsty skin and leave it glowing and radiant. This nearly 100-year-old product also eschews parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances and preservatives, and it’s certified natural by Natrue, an international natural and organic cosmetics association. $16 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

View comments

Source