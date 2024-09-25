North Carolina travel guide for the history, museum buff; take a ride on a record-breaking roller coaster

North Carolina is a state full of exciting places to see and unique experiences to be had.

There could be something for every person who is looking to visit North Carolina.

There are plenty of museums full of history, as well as gorgeous parks and an amusement park featuring a record-breaking roller coaster.

Below are a few stops to consider during your vacation to North Carolina.

Blue Ridge Parkway is often called “America’s Favorite Drive.”

A relaxing drive on Blue Ridge Parkway is one activity you may want to squeeze into your vacation.

Blue Ridge Parkway stretches for 469 miles, according to the National Park Service, and connects Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina.

There are many places to camp, hike and, of course, snap breathtaking photos along the route.

Race car fans must stop at the NASCAR Hall of Fame during a visit to North Carolina.

This popular museum is located in Charlotte and is full of interactive experiences and exhibits that honor NASCAR.

There are also many events at the NASCAR Hall of Fame throughout the year. So, be sure to look on its website to see if anything special is going on during your visit.

A famous World War II battleship is located in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Guests can book a self-guided or guided tour to explore the nine levels of the ship.

The website for the historic attraction notes that guests should expect to spend at least two hours exploring the boat.

This battleship was active during World War II and participated in every naval offensive in the Pacific theater of operations, according to the attraction’s website. During this time, 15 battle stars were earned, making the ship the most decorated American battleship of World War II.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park has sections in North Carolina and in Tennessee.

The south side of the park is located in North Carolina.

You can see beautiful mountain views from the Blue Ridge Parkway if you don’t have time to explore the park.

If you do choose to explore Great Smoky Mountains National Park during your visit to North Carolina, there are plenty of hiking trails and a number of waterfalls that may leave you in awe.

Bilmore is one attraction many tourists add to their North Carolina vacation itinerary.

Biltmore House was completed in 1895 and owned by George Vanderbilt, according to the estate’s website. Biltmore is still owned by descendants of the Vanderbilt family today.

The 8,000-acre estate in Asheville is the largest privately owned home in the country.

There is so much to explore at Biltmore, including a winery, shopping, restaurants, nature trails and more.

Carowinds is an amusement park in Charlotte.

This theme park has attractions fit for the younger ones in your family and plenty of roller coasters for the thrill seekers.

One of the most popular rides at Carowinds is Fury 325. This exciting coaster is the tallest, fastest and longest giga coaster in North America. Giga coasters are categorized as those that have a height or drop topping 300 feet.

This ride reaches heights of 325 feet and has an 81-degree drop and a 190-foot barrel turn, according to Carowind’s website.

