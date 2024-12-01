16 best Apple Black Friday deals, including brand-new iPads and AirPods at record-low prices

Have you spent the last few days dining out on Black Friday deals? Did you include some new Apple gear in your steal-scoring smorgasbord? Well, we’re happy to tell you that here on Sunday the deals on Apple tech are still piping hot. All the popular picks — like the MacBook Air and Apple Watch Ultra — are among the markdowns. Prices start at just $24, so now’s your rare chance to snag your favorite Apple essentials for less long before gifting season!

We even found that a few Apple staples are at all-time low prices, like the 11-inch iPad Air (it’s $100 off!), a pair of AirPods Pro 2 and the 2024 MacBook Air.

If you want to bite into that piece of Apple tech that’s been on your wishlist before the Black Friday rush ends, now’s the time. The best Apple deals you’ll find on Amazon are ripe for the picking below — and so are more Black Friday tech deals on everything from TVs to smart-home goodies.

The best Black Friday AirPods deals

Amazon Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers bought these earbuds in the past month, so it may be an understatement to say they’re a customer favorite. Released just this year, they come with more features than you may expect given their tiny package: active noise cancellation, transparency mode, USB-C charging and a snug, customizable fit. “The noise cancellation amazed me,” one shopper wrote. “I have a window A/C unit to cool my office and when I put these in, I thought it turned off. It took me two or three times of taking them in and out of my ear to realize the headphones were eliminating the sound.” Save $95 | Lowest price ever $154 at Amazon

Amazon These are among Apple’s most recent releases (launched in September 2024) and are also some of the most affordable AirPods you’ll find. At under $120, these earbuds boast personalized audio settings, are sweat- and water-resistant and last up to 30 hours on a single charge. Did we mention they’re just $1 shy of their all-time low price? “I decided to upgrade from my AirPods 2 and I’m impressed!” one fan wrote. “Sound quality is great! Wow! They don’t feel like they’re going to fall out of my ears and [are] very comfortable.” $119 at Amazon

Amazon Named the best headphones for Apple die-hards by our senior tech writer, Rick Broida, these combine style and performance in a unique package (literally) — they come in a special carrying cover as opposed to a case. “Best headphones ever,” wrote one impressed reviewer. “Recently had a root canal done, and didn’t hear a thing (my dentist said that was a first in his experience). They cancel the noise I don’t want to hear and provide superb sound for music I do want to hear.” $399 at Amazon

The best Black Friday iPad deals

Amazon Don’t let its release date fool you — though this iPad first burst onto the scene in 2021, it’s still one of the best tablets on the market, ideal for everything from working to playing. Currently, the 64GB size is the only one on sale. It’s no longer the lowest it’s ever been, but at under $280, this is still pretty worth it! “The battery life is great for note-taking,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s super light to carry around and the space gray color I chose is so sleek and classy. It took me about five minutes to set it up.” $275 at Amazon

Amazon Broida dubbed this iPad the best overall tablet of 2024, so if you’re looking for the cream of the crop, grab it now while it’s at its best price ever. It comes with a one-year warranty, boasts up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and has a 10.9-inch screen and 64GB storage. “[It] seamlessly pairs with the rest of my Apple devices,” one impressed shopper wrote. “Build quality is great as all Apple devices are. … Charges via USB-C and includes a nice braided charger. Screen is great, speakers are clear and battery is long-lasting.” $279 at Amazon

Amazon If a sleek design is at the top of your tablet wish list, the latest iPad Air is the perfect fit. Equipped with Apple’s powerful M2 chip, it offers all-day battery life, a stunning 12-megapixel camera and a liquid retina display that makes movies and TV shows pop. And now’s the time to pounce: This is currently the lowest it’s ever been! “The screen resolution is really beautiful,” wrote one impressed shopper. “It’s lighter in weight than my old one and a little thinner. The camera takes gorgeous pictures.” Save $100 | Lowest price ever $499 at Amazon

The best Black Friday desktop and MacBook deals

Amazon Though it was released a couple of years ago, this MacBook Air is just as lightweight as its newer cousins and doesn’t skimp on power thanks to its M2 chip. Need more incentive? At $250 off, this is one of the best MacBook Air deals you’ll find right now. “Eighteen hours of battery life is not just marketing. The speed of the M2 is snappy and can handle much more than I thought it would,” raved one shopper. “The new screen is gorgeous. Trackpad is the best on the market bar none.” $799 at Amazon

Amazon This model, powered by Apple’s ultra-fast M3 chip, was released this year, so we’re surprised to find it on sale — especially at a $255 discount. It’s also one of the thinnest and lightest laptops you’ll find, so can you really go wrong? “I am in love with this laptop,” said one reviewer. “[It’s] a complete game changer. I am usually a PC guy but I ended up getting a Mac to change things up. … The M3 chip is also insanely fast and the extra RAM definitely helps me browse more things at once. … Would recommend completely!” Save $255 | Lowest price ever $844 at Amazon

Amazon Work in a design-intensive field? Simply prefer a large monitor? Feast your eyes on the 2023-released Apple iMac desktop computer. You’ll get a roomy 23.5-inch display and a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. It’s a one-stop shop for productivity at a record-low price. “The optimal family computer,” one impressed reviewer wrote. “This machine is so fast compared to anything I’ve ever worked on. … It’s like going from a Pinto to a Ferrari!” $1,253 at Amazon

The best Black Friday AirTag and accessory deals

Amazon If you’re guilty of being a little (or very) forgetful, an AirTag may just be that piece of tech you didn’t know you needed. It doesn’t feel or look too “techy.” Just attach it to whatever you tend to misplace often or need to keep track of, like your wallet, keys or luggage. You’ll always know where it is using the “Find My” app on your phone. It’s among our picks for the best Bluetooth trackers on the market. “I use these for everything as a chronic misplacer,” one shopper admitted. “My most recent purchase was for my cat’s collar because she hides all over the house. It provides great peace of mind!” $24 at Amazon

Amazon Have more than a wallet, a pet or a piece of luggage to keep track of? This set of four gives you so much more bang for your buck, and it’s within a few bucks of its all-time low. “First, we bought one Apple AirTag for my husband’s wallet. Then we bought a second one for his car keys,” one reviewer wrote. “Now, we have a four-pack, which is cheaper, for our golf bags and checked roller bags.” $73 at Amazon

Amazon Despite its sleek, minimal design, the Magic Mouse does so much thanks to its multi-touch surface that lets you swipe, scroll and more. It’s wireless and rechargeable, making it ultra portable. Snag it for only $7 more than its all-time lowest price. “This is the best addition to any MacBook Pro ever!” one shopper wrote. “It makes using your MacBook more convenient and easy to navigate than using the pad that is built into the laptop.” $68 at Amazon

Amazon This shopper-favorite iPad accessory, a No. 1 bestseller, has a built-in trackpad to mimic the feeling of using a laptop and is compatible with the iPad Pro (first, second, third and fourth generations) and iPad Air (fourth and fifth generations). Almost 14,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a perfect rating with one writing that it’s “awesome, functional” and “super-stylish.” $225 at Amazon

The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Amazon If you’ve been waiting for an Apple Watch to go on sale, this deal has your name written all over it. The 2023-released SE has everything you need, from trackers for your heart rate and steps to crash detection. This is the most affordable it’s been. “The durability is outstanding,” said one five-star reviewer. “I was a bit careless and forgot the watch in my pants when I was doing laundry. Luckily, after a 40-minute wash and a 50-minute dry on high heat, the watch worked perfectly fine.” Save $100 | Lowest price ever $149 at Amazon

Amazon When a recent Apple release goes on sale (especially at an all-time low), we get excited — and this is exactly the case for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This souped-up smartwatch has a black titanium case and comes with different colored loop bands (depending on which option you choose). It has a larger face than standard Apple Watches and functions as a fitness tracker, GPS and more. “Not only is this thing a beast with battery life, [but] I am finding more features that I didn’t even know it had,” one shopper wrote. $719 at Amazon

