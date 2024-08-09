2024 Paris Olympics soccer: How to watch the USWNT vs. Brazil gold medal match tomorrow

The USWNT faces Brazil Saturday morning in the gold medal match. (Brad Smith/ISI/Getty Images).

The USWNT has made it to the soccer finals of the 2024 Summer Olympics! Alyssa Naeher, Lindsey Horan, Trinity Rodman and the rest of Team USA will play Brazil in the gold medal match this Saturday, kicking off at 11 a.m. ET. The USWNT set out to make a major comeback at this year’s Olympics, and comeback they have, with a winning streak advancing them past the group stage of the tournament, through the knockout stage and quarterfinals, to get another shot at that gold medal. Are you ready to watch? Here’s what you need to know about how to tune into the USWNT vs. Brazil game this Saturday.

How to watch the USWNT vs. Brazil game:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 10

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channels: NBC, Telemundo

Streaming: Peacock

When is the USWNT vs. Brazil Olympic soccer game?

The USWNT plays Brazil in the final game of the 2024 Olympics at 11 a.m. ET. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

USA vs. Brazil soccer game channel:

You can watch every Olympic sport and event this summer on Peacock, including the women’s soccer gold medal match. The USA vs. Brazil game will also air live on NBC and live in Spanish on Telemundo.

Where to watch USA vs. Brazil on TV:

In addition to streaming on Peacock, the game will be broadcast live on NBC and in Spanish on Telemundo. If you want to see what TV channels will air this game or any other Olympic event, check out the official NBC Olympics schedule and toggle the filter to “TV only.”

How to watch USA vs. Brazil without cable:

(Peacock) Starting at $8 a month, a Peacock subscription was the easiest way to stream all of the 2024 Olympics, but that’s not all it’s good for! On top of coverage of every Olympic sport in 2024, you can catch NFL games, college football, Premier League, and access thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $8/month at Peacock

How to watch USA vs. Brazil for free

Peacock may be the most comprehensive place to watch the Olympics, but it comes with a monthly subscription fee. If you’re interested in watching the Olympics for free, you can stream free sports coverage from around the world with the help of a VPN. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

For example, to watch the USWNT vs. Brazil game without signing up for Peacock, you can tune into Australia’s 9Now for full coverage of the game. Just sign into your VPN, find a server located in Australia, then make a free account on 9now.com to stream all the action.

And if you need help figuring out how to livestream with a VPN on your TV, there’s a guide for that too.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into Olympic coverage from all over the world rather than just what’s available in the U.S. All you’ll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it’s Engadget’s top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you’re nervous about trying a VPN. $6.67/month at ExpressVPN

Which teams are still competing in women’s soccer at the 2024 Olympics?

2024 Olympics USWNT roster:

The USWNT has a new manager, Emma Hayes, who previously coached Chelsea. Of the 18 members of the team, eight were a part of the 2020 Olympic Team. The players, broken out by position, are below:

Goalkeepers (2): Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders (6): Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders (4): Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle

Forwards (6): Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Lynn Williams

Alternates (4): Croix Bethune, Jane Campbell, Hal Hershfelt, Emily Sams

More ways to watch the 2024 Olympics:

Source