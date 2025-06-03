2025 French Open quarterfinals: How to watch the Coco Gauff vs. Madison Keys match

It’ll be an all-American showdown during Wednesday’s French Open quarterfinals. No. 2 Coco Gauff and No. 7 Madison Keys will face off bright and early for their U.S. fans, beginning at 5 a.m. ET. The odds favor Gauff, but whoever wins this match will face the winner of the Mirra Andreeva vs. Lois Boisson quarterfinals match. In the U.S., coverage of this year’s tournament will air on TNT and truTV, and every match will air on Max. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Gauff vs. Keys.

How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Madison Keys at the 2025 French Open:

Date: Wednesday, June 4

Time: 5 a.m. ET

Location: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris

TV channel: TNT, truTV

Streaming: Max

When is the Gauff vs. Keys match at the 2025 French Open?

American tennis stars Coco Gauff and Madison Keys will meet in the women’s quarterfinal at the French Open on Wednesday, June 4, at approximately 5 a.m. ET.

2025 French Open channel:

The 2025 Roland-Garros tennis tournament, including the Coco Gauff vs. Madison Keys quarterfinals match, will air on TNT and truTV, with all matches streaming on Max.

How to watch the French Open without cable:

Disney Get access to Disney+, Hulu and Max with this bundle. If you go ad-free ($29.99/month), you’ll save up to 38% compared to individually paying for all three services — and you’ll gain access to all French Open coverage. If you don’t already have access to these platforms, this is a great option that really covers your bases, streaming-wise. You’ll get access to three vast libraries, fully stocked with everything Marvel, all those Disney princesses (new and old) and Hulu’s robust catalog of shows on demand the day after they air. That includes the latest episodes of Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy and more, plus the most recent seasons of The Last of Us, The Pitt and White Lotus on Max. $29.99/month at Disney

How to watch the French Open with a VPN:

If you want to catch every match of the French Open and don’t subscribe to Max or a live TV streaming service, in Australia, a majority of the action is streaming free with ads on 9Now, and in Austria, it’s all streaming free with ads on ServusTV.

Don’t live in either of those places? Don’t worry: You can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the next F1 race without a cable package, a VPN can help. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into an Austrian or Australian livestream this month as opposed to paying for another streaming subscription. All you’ll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and find free livestream coverage on 9Now or ServusTV. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it’s Engadget’s top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 61% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s two-year subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you’re nervous about trying a VPN. From $4.99/month at ExpressVPN

2025 French Open schedule:

June 4:

Quarterfinals singles play continues

June 5:

Women’s semifinals singles play

June 6:

Men’s semifinals singles play

June 7:

Women’s final

June 8:

Men’s final

French Open 2025 men’s seeds:

Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Taylor Fritz Jack Draper Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud Lorenzo Musetti Alex de Minaur Holger Rune Daniil Medvedev Tommy Paul Ben Shelton Arthur Fils Frances Tiafoe Grigor Dimitrov Andrey Rublev Francisco Cerúndolo Jakub Menšík Stefanos Tsitsipas Tomáš Macháč Ugo Humbert Sebastian Korda Karen Khachanov Alexei Popyrin Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Denis Shapovalov Brandon Nakashima Félix Auger-Aliassime Hubert Hurkacz Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Alex Michelsen

French Open 2025 women’s seeds:

Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula Jasmine Paolini Iga Świątek Mirra Andreeva Madison Keys Zheng Qinwen Emma Navarro Paula Badosa Diana Shnaider Elena Rybakina Elina Svitolina Karolína Muchová Barbora Krejčíková Amanda Anisimova Daria Kasatkina Donna Vekić Liudmila Samsonova Ekaterina Alexandrova Jeļena Ostapenko Clara Tauson Beatriz Haddad Maia Elise Mertens Magdalena Fręch Marta Kostyuk Leylah Fernandez Peyton Stearns Linda Nosková Anna Kalinskaya Sofia Kenin Yulia Putintseva

More ways to watch the 2025 French Open:

