Wednesday, June 4, 2025
2025 French Open quarterfinals: How to watch the Coco Gauff vs. Madison Keys match

It’ll be an all-American showdown during Wednesday’s French Open quarterfinals. No. 2 Coco Gauff and No. 7 Madison Keys will face off bright and early for their U.S. fans, beginning at 5 a.m. ET. The odds favor Gauff, but whoever wins this match will face the winner of the Mirra Andreeva vs. Lois Boisson quarterfinals match. In the U.S., coverage of this year’s tournament will air on TNT and truTV, and every match will air on Max. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Gauff vs. Keys.

How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Madison Keys at the 2025 French Open:

Date: Wednesday, June 4

Time: 5 a.m. ET

Location: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris

TV channel: TNT, truTV

Streaming: Max

When is the Gauff vs. Keys match at the 2025 French Open?

American tennis stars Coco Gauff and Madison Keys will meet in the women’s quarterfinal at the French Open on Wednesday, June 4, at approximately 5 a.m. ET.

2025 French Open channel:

The 2025 Roland-Garros tennis tournament, including the Coco Gauff vs. Madison Keys quarterfinals match, will air on TNT and truTV, with all matches streaming on Max.

How to watch the French Open without cable:

Disney

Get access to Disney+, Hulu and Max with this bundle. If you go ad-free ($29.99/month), you’ll save up to 38% compared to individually paying for all three services — and you’ll gain access to all French Open coverage. 

If you don’t already have access to these platforms, this is a great option that really covers your bases, streaming-wise. You’ll get access to three vast libraries, fully stocked with everything Marvel, all those Disney princesses (new and old) and Hulu’s robust catalog of shows on demand the day after they air. That includes the latest episodes of Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy and more, plus the most recent seasons of The Last of Us, The Pitt and White Lotus on Max.

$29.99/month at Disney

How to watch the French Open with a VPN:

If you want to catch every match of the French Open and don’t subscribe to Max or a live TV streaming service, in Australia, a majority of the action is streaming free with ads on 9Now, and in Austria, it’s all streaming free with ads on ServusTV.

Don’t live in either of those places? Don’t worry: You can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN (virtual private network). A VPN helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you’re looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to the next F1 race without a cable package, a VPN can help. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into an Austrian or Australian livestream this month as opposed to paying for another streaming subscription. All you’ll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and find free livestream coverage on 9Now or ServusTV

ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it’s Engadget’s top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 61% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s two-year subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you’re nervous about trying a VPN.

From $4.99/month at ExpressVPN

2025 French Open schedule:

June 4:

Quarterfinals singles play continues

June 5:

Women’s semifinals singles play

June 6:

Men’s semifinals singles play

June 7:

Women’s final

June 8:

Men’s final

French Open 2025 men’s seeds:

  1. Jannik Sinner

  2. Carlos Alcaraz

  3. Alexander Zverev

  4. Taylor Fritz

  5. Jack Draper

  6. Novak Djokovic

  7. Casper Ruud

  8. Lorenzo Musetti

  9. Alex de Minaur

  10. Holger Rune

  11. Daniil Medvedev

  12. Tommy Paul

  13. Ben Shelton

  14. Arthur Fils

  15. Frances Tiafoe

  16. Grigor Dimitrov

  17. Andrey Rublev

  18. Francisco Cerúndolo

  19. Jakub Menšík

  20. Stefanos Tsitsipas

  21. Tomáš Macháč

  22. Ugo Humbert

  23. Sebastian Korda

  24. Karen Khachanov

  25. Alexei Popyrin

  26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

  27. Denis Shapovalov

  28. Brandon Nakashima

  29. Félix Auger-Aliassime

  30. Hubert Hurkacz

  31. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

  32. Alex Michelsen

French Open 2025 women’s seeds:

  1. Aryna Sabalenka

  2. Coco Gauff

  3. Jessica Pegula

  4. Jasmine Paolini

  5. Iga Świątek

  6. Mirra Andreeva

  7. Madison Keys

  8. Zheng Qinwen

  9. Emma Navarro

  10. Paula Badosa

  11. Diana Shnaider

  12. Elena Rybakina

  13. Elina Svitolina

  14. Karolína Muchová

  15. Barbora Krejčíková

  16. Amanda Anisimova

  17. Daria Kasatkina

  18. Donna Vekić

  19. Liudmila Samsonova

  20. Ekaterina Alexandrova

  21. Jeļena Ostapenko

  22. Clara Tauson

  23. Beatriz Haddad Maia

  24. Elise Mertens

  25. Magdalena Fręch

  26. Marta Kostyuk

  27. Leylah Fernandez

  28. Peyton Stearns

  29. Linda Nosková

  30. Anna Kalinskaya

  31. Sofia Kenin

  32. Yulia Putintseva

More ways to watch the 2025 French Open:

