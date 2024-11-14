39% of people say they worry about eating too much over the holidays, survey finds. Here’s how to indulge responsibly, according to experts.

Thanksgiving, New Year’s and other winter holidays are almost here, and as the end-of-year celebrations ramp up, many Americans are getting ready to indulge in their favorite treats. They may also be subscribing to some bad eating practices before digging in.

According to a new national survey by Orlando Health, 39% of Americans worry about how much they eat over the holidays — and they’re combating that guilt with some outdated advice on managing food cravings during the holidays. The just-released survey found that 25% of respondents think they should skip meals to “save calories” before a holiday gathering, while 33% said they feel the need to “detox” or “cleanse” after eating foods considered unhealthy.

But experts say that type of thinking is misguided — and can even lead to more weight gain instead of less. Here’s what dietitians say people are getting wrong when it comes to indulging during the holidays.

Myth #1: You can ‘save calories’ for holiday dinners and parties by skipping meals beforehand

Not eating anything until you sit down to Thanksgiving dinner? Lisa Moskovitz, founder of NY Nutrition Group and author of The Core 3 Healthy Eating Plan, says this approach can backfire and lead to overeating. “I always tell my clients who like to skimp during the day, to save up for bigger meals, that you can either eat a little more now, or you’ll eat a lot more later,” Moskovitz says, noting that time-restricted meals often result in binge eating later on.

She adds that this type of fasting can have short-term consequences like “digestive discomfort, blood sugar swings, poor energy levels and sleep disturbances.” If done frequently, it can also lead to “weight fluctuations, malnutrition, poor gut health and a compromised immune system.”

Myth #2: You need to ‘detox’ after eating certain foods

There’s no need to restrict yourself after enjoying holiday treats. “A balanced diet and normal hydration levels are all your body needs to naturally detoxify,” says Amy Goodson, a registered dietitian. “Overly restrictive cleanses can harm metabolism and nutrient balance.”

Myth #3: Holiday weight gain is inevitable

Goodson says many people mistakenly believe gaining weight over the holidays is “inevitable,” but in reality, any weight gain is usually minimal — “often around one pound.” And even if you do gain weight, “nothing is permanent,” Moskovitz says.

Myth #4: Eating late at night causes weight gain

Don’t let holiday dinners or late-night parties stress you out. Experts say when you choose to indulge doesn’t make a difference as far as weight gain is concerned. “Weight gain is more about overall calorie intake than timing,” Goodson says. “While it’s best to eat meals at regular intervals, a holiday treat at night won’t cause weight gain if it fits within your daily intake.”

Myth #5: All holiday foods are unhealthy

Roxana Ehsani, a registered dietitian, points out that a lot of people think the foods typically found on a holiday dinner table are bad for you, but that’s actually not the case. Turkey is a lean, high-quality protein choice that’s rich in vitamins and minerals, while veggie dishes such as sweet potatoes are loaded with good-for-you carbs, vitamins and minerals like vitamin C and potassium that support your immune system and muscle function. Even desserts like pumpkin pie “pack vitamin A and fiber,” Ehsani says.

Here’s how to indulge responsibly during the holidays

Instead of beating yourself up for craving Grandma’s holiday cookies or that extra large slice of pie, experts suggest using a few tactics to eat well over the holidays — so you can have your (Christmas) cake and eat it too.

Have a snack a few hours before the party. Registered dietitian Michelle Jaelin says you shouldn’t go to a party on an empty stomach. Instead, have a healthy snack that’s rich in carbohydrates (for an energy boost) and protein (to slow down the absorption of those carbs) one to two hours beforehand. Jaelin suggests cheese with whole grain crackers, Greek yogurt topped with berries or pomegranates or some nuts with an apple or banana.

Enjoy holiday foods “mindfully.” Having small portions of your favorite dishes and eating slowly to “truly savor the flavors” allows you to feel more satisfied and reduces the chance of overindulging, Goodson says. Yasi Ansari, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, adds that taking your time also just makes indulgent foods all the more enjoyable. “Dessert is part of the holiday experience. It is not the same without it,” she says. “Take the time to savor each bite and enjoy the company and the unique flavors of the season.”

Stay well-rested. It can be easier said than done during the busy holiday season, but getting plenty of sleep is not only good for you, it will help keep you from overeating, too. “Make sure you always hydrate, stay active and prioritize sleep,” Moskovitz says. “Holiday stress and poor sleep hygiene can contribute to poor eating habits more than anything else.”

Take a step back. Ever heard the expression “your eyes are bigger than your stomach”? Experts recommend using a few visual tricks to keep from overeating. “Sitting by the table of food with it in your line of vision will probably make you more tempted to grab seconds or thirds,” Ehsani says. “Consider stepping away from the table when you’re full and done, and only go back for seconds if you truly are hungry.” Or Goodson suggests simply using a smaller plate — which “naturally encourages smaller portions, helping you enjoy a variety of foods without overeating.”

Let it go. And don’t feel guilty for indulging a bit for special occasions. “Holidays are not the time to diet,” Moskovitz says. “Enjoying a meal is a major attribute of what makes holidays special and memorable. For that reason, I do not recommend going into the holiday season with a strict set of rules around food.”

